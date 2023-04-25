The Associated Press Sports Editors organization has named an award in honor of the late Donn Walden, the sports editor of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News who died earlier this month.

The Donn Walden Leadership Grant will be a $1,000 annual prize for a selected sports editor from a small-circulation publication to attend the APSE’s summer conference. Details on how to apply will be announced later.

