The Associated Press Sports Editors organization has named an award in honor of the late Donn Walden, the sports editor of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News who died earlier this month.
The Donn Walden Leadership Grant will be a $1,000 annual prize for a selected sports editor from a small-circulation publication to attend the APSE’s summer conference. Details on how to apply will be announced later.
Walden, 50, died April 15 following a stroke. The Ohio native had been the Tribune and Daily News sports editor since August 2019.
Walden was a devoted APSE member and was serving as the vice chairperson of the Northwest Region at the time of his death.
“Donn took great pride in his involvement in APSE, and that, too, is the way it’s supposed to work,” according to the APSE post announcing the creation of the grant. “Our organization, which consists of more small publications than large ones, has always needed more Donn Waldens. He was visible in his participation and enthusiasm, and that in itself made him a recognized leader among our editors.”
MEN’S GOLF
UI sits third
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Idaho men’s golf team stands at third place out of a field of six teams after the first day of the Big Sky Championships at Talking Stick Golf Club on Monday.
The Vandals have an overall score of 288 — an 8-over par and five strokes behind first-place Sacramento State.
Redshirt sophomore Matt McGann is leading the Vandals after one round of competition. McGann is tied for third with a score of 70 — good for par.
Warriors, T-birds tied
CRESWELL, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team is tied for the top with British Columbia after the first round of the Cascade Conference Championship at the Emerald Valley Golf Club.
The Warriors are tied with the Thunderbirds for first place out of a field of nine teams with an overall score of of 295 — 11-over par.
After the first round, LCSC is being led by senior Jorgen Viken, who stands atop the field after Day 1 with an overall score of 66 — 5-under par.
WOMEN’S GOLF
LCSC trails UBC
CRESWELL, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf team is second place out of a field of six teams after the first day of the Cascade Conference Championships at the Emerald Valley Golf Club.
The Warriors have an overall score of 316 after one round of play — a 28-over par score and 25 strokes behind first-place British Columbia.
Junior Deana Caruso is pacing the Warriors, as she sits tied for fourth with an overall score of 76 — 4-over par.