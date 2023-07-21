AREA ROUNDUP: Babe Ruth All-Stars split games at first day of World Series

The Lewiston All-Stars 16U softball team hangs out in the dugout during the Babe Ruth World Series on Saturday in Jupiter Beach, Fla.

 Courtesy Brandi Nielson

AREA ROUNDUP

JUPITER BEACH, Fla. — The Lewiston All-Stars 16U softball team went 1-1 in its first day of competition at the Babe Ruth World Series on Thursday.

