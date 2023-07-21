AREA ROUNDUP: Babe Ruth All-Stars split games at first day of World Series

AREA ROUNDUP
JUPITER BEACH, Fla. — The Lewiston All-Stars 16U softball team went 1-1 in its first day of competition at the Babe Ruth World Series on Thursday.
Lewiston lost 11-5 to JPRD-Westbank (Louisiana) in its first game of the day and beat Hernando-Brooksville (Florida) 17-1 in its second day.
JPRD opened the game with 10-0 lead through two innings in Game 1. Lewiston responded by putting up four runs in the third and fourth to cut its deficit to 10-4. Both teams put up one run in the fifth before the game ended early due to mercy rule.
Paytland Schnell led the team in the matinee with two hits and two RBI. Kierra Nielson pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief and allowed just one run.
Against Hernando, Lewiston wasted no time taking control, putting up 13 runs in the first inning and two apiece in the second third. Hernando-Brooksville’s lone run came in the third inning, after which the game ended due to mercy rule.
Schnell, Rebeccah Hogaboam and Kamryn Lockart led the team in the nightcap with two each. One of Lockart’s included a double. Nielson also pitched all three innings and earned the win for Lewiston.
JPRD 460 01—11 11 4
Lewiston 002 21— 5 7 1
Ashland Schnell, Kierra Nielson (2) and Kirstin Phillips; G. St. Ann, B. Garcia (3) and A. Broom. W—St. Ann; L—Schnell.
JPRD hits — L. Chauvin 3, A. Normand 2, C. Harvey (2B), A. Martinez (2B), C. Davis, A. Plaisance, Broom, St. Ann.
Lewiston hits — Paytland Schnell 2, Rebeccah Hogaboam, Ashland Schnell, Navayah Craven, Leilani Koehler, Corrina Scoville.
———
Lewiston (13)22—17 7 1
Hernando 001— 1 2 4
Kierra Nelson and Kirsten Phillips; A. Crisp, M. Alfaro (2) and Alfaro, J. Russo (2). L—Crisp.
Lewiston hits — Paytland Schnell 2, Rebeccah Hogaboam 2, Kamryn Lockart 2 (2B), Corrina Scoville.
Hernando-Brooksville hits — Crisp, C. Pritchard.
BASEBALLRush 11, Generals 5
PULLMAN — The Generals Baseball team fell to the Washington Rush of Seattle.
The Moscow-based Generals opened the game strong and led 4-2 through four innings after putting up two runs apiece in the second and third.
The Generals added another run in the top of the fifth to bolster their lead to 5-2, but the Rush responded with four scores in the bottom of the same inning to go up 6-5, then another five in the bottom of the sixth to bolster the lead to the eventual final score of 11-5.
Makhi Durrett and Andrew Hurley led the Generals with two hits apiece. One of Hurley’s hits included a double.
Generals 022 010 0— 5 8 3
Rush 110 045 x—11 8 3
Keaton Clark, Connor Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo; A. Hernandez, L. Whitaker (5) and A. Rodriguez. W—Whitaker; L—Clark.
Generals hits — Andrew Hurley 2 (2B), Makhi Durrett 2, JP Breese, Lachlan West, Trae Bennett, Jamie Green.
Rush hits — L. Boland 2, B. Doyle (3B), N. Valdivia (2B), A. Wells, K. Prom, T. Lee, J. Kang.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC adds four transfers
The Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball team announced the addition of four incoming transfers on Thursday.
The new additions are Lorenzo Marsh, a 6-foot-6 junior forward from Long Beach City College, Gorden Boykinsa 6-foot-2 junior guard from Cerritos College, Jason Bradley, a 6-foot-5 senior forward from Alaska Anchorage College, and Javon Jones, a 6-foot-4 sophomore wing from Fullerton College.
“We’re excited about this addition of transfers,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said in a news release. “We have a good young core, but wanted to add some age and experience. We needed to address our depth and ability to shoot the basketball this past offseason. This group makes us deeper and should make us better defensively as well as help us space the floor with their ability to shoot the ball from deep. We’ll need them to be at their best for us to take a step this next year. Looking forward to being on the journey with each one of them.”
Marsh last season averaged 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and made 37% of his 3-pointers while helping lead the Long Beach Vikings to a California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) regional playoff appearance.
Boykins average nine points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season with the Falcons while shooting 58% from the floor.
While in Alaska, Bradley averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season while making 37% of his 3s.
Jones helped lead the Hornets to a 32-1 overall record while averaging 8.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He shot 38% from 3-point range last season.
COLLEGE GOLFWSU adds assistant coach
The Washington State women’s golf team announced on Thursday the hiring of Julia Goodson as an assistant coach.
Goodson previously coached at her alma matter, East Tennessee State University, in the 2022-23 season. The Buccanneers placed fourth in the Southern Conference Championship in her lone year on the staff.
Goodson played at Kent State before transfering to East Tennessee as a graduate in the 2020-21 season. As a player, she finished tied for seventh in the 2021 Southern Conference championships and made the deciding putt to clinch a 2021 team championship for the Buccaneers.