PULLMAN — The visiting Clarkston Bantams survived a mid-game Pullman rally to squeak out a 6-5 win over the Greyhounds in 2A Greater Spokane League baseball action on Wednesday.

Going into the bottom of the fourth, Clarkston (15-3, 11-3) had a 6-0 lead over Pullman (13-8, 10-5), but the Greyhounds responded by holding the Bantams scoreless for the final three innings while putting up five runs of their own — ultimately coming up one short.