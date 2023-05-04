PULLMAN — The visiting Clarkston Bantams survived a mid-game Pullman rally to squeak out a 6-5 win over the Greyhounds in 2A Greater Spokane League baseball action on Wednesday.
Going into the bottom of the fourth, Clarkston (15-3, 11-3) had a 6-0 lead over Pullman (13-8, 10-5), but the Greyhounds responded by holding the Bantams scoreless for the final three innings while putting up five runs of their own — ultimately coming up one short.
Trace Green earned the win by pitching the first five innings for Clarkston, with Lance Heitstuman coming in for the last two to get the save. The Bantams were led with two hits including a double from Hayden Line, while the Greyhounds enjoyed two with one double from Kris Schroeder.
Clarkston will be looking to clinch a standalone league title Friday as it faces Shadle Park on the road at 4 p.m.
Clarkston 030 300 0—6 7 4
Pullman 000 212 0—5 4 4
Trace Green, Lance Heitstuman (6) and Emmett Slagg; Calvin Heusser, Caleb Northcroft (7) and Kris Schroeder. W—Greene; L—Heusser.
Clarkston hits — Hayden Line 2 (2B), Heitstuman (2B), Jacob Caldwell, Green, Slagg, Nathan Somers.
Pullman hits — Schroeder 2 (2B), Max McCloy (2B), Brendan Doumit.
Kendrick 8, Potlatch 7
KENDRICK — The host Tigers pulled out a Whitepine League win over the Potlatch Loggers in a game that had been postponed from Tuesday due to thunder.
Potlatch (8-8, 5-7) managed to tie the game at seven runs apiece after a three-run top of the seventh before Kendrick (13-6, 9-4) walked off the game with a final run in the bottom of the inning.
Josh Biltonen absorbed the loss for the Loggers pitching in relief, while Tucker Ashmead earned the win for the Tigers in relief.
Kendrick was boosted by four hits from Jack Silflow, while Dale Fletcher and Wyatt Fitzmorris contributed three apiece, with two of Fletcher’s and one of Fitzmorris’ being doubles. Potlatch enjoyed three hits apiece from Chet Simons, Bryson Carpenter and Jay Marshall. Two of Simons’ hits and one of Carpenter’s were doubles.
Potlatch 111 010 3—7 15 0
Kendrick 131 002 1—8 18 3
Bryson Carpenter, Josh Biltonen (7) and Waylan Marshall; Noah Littlefield, Troy Patterson (6), Tucker Ashmead (7) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W—Ashmead; L—Biltonen
Potlatch hits — Chet Simons 3 (2 2B), Carpenter 3 (2B), Jay Marshall 3, Jaxon Vowels 2 (2B), Jack Clark, Sam Barnes, Levi Lusby, Tucker Anderson.
Kendrick hits — Jack Silflow 4, Dale Fletcher 3 (2 2B), Fitzmorris 3 (2B), Xavier Carpenter 2, Ashmead 2, Patterson (2B), Isaac Rigney (2B), Mason Kimberling, Ty Koepp.
Sunnyside Christian 8-11, Colton 4-0
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The visiting Wildcats dropped a Southeast 1B League doubleheader to the Sunnyside Christian Knights.
Colton (8-12, 5-9) tied Game 1 at four runs apiece after the top of the fifth inning, but Sunnyside Christian (14-6, 9-5) had a 4-0 advantage after that point for the win. Angus Jordan provided a team-high three hits.
In the nightcap, Sunnyside Christian outscored Colton 10-0 over the course of the fourth and fifth innings to invoke the five-inning mercy rule. Wyatt Jordan accounted for the Wildcats’ only hit in Game 2.
GAME 1
Colton 000 040 0—4 7 4
SSC 022 031 x—8 5 2
Grant Wolf, Dan Bell (6) and Ryan Impson; R. Schileperoort, B. Smeenk (7) and S. Jansen. W—Schilperoort; L—Wolf.
Colton hits — Angus Jordan 3, Bell 2, Matthew Reisenauer, Wolf.
Sunnyside Christian hits — C. Wagenaar 2, Schilperoort (2B), D. Bosma, J. Bosma.
GAME 2
Colton 000 00— 0 1 3
SSC 001 82—11 10 0
Angus Jordan, Wyatt Jordan (4) and Ryan Impson; DeBoer and Jansen.
Colton hit — Wyatt Jordan
Sunnyside Christian hits — B. Smeenk 2 (3B), DeBoer 2 (2B), C. Smeenk (2B), Schilperoort, D. Bosma, Jansen, J. Bosma, J. Householder.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Potlatch 26, Kellogg 8
KELLOGG — Adding an exclamation point with an 11-run seventh inning, Potlatch scored an emphatic nonleague win over the Kellogg Wildcats.
The Loggers (11-3) were already leading 15-8 through six before their bats went off. Kaylen Hadaller earned the win from the pitching circle for Potlatch.
Every Logger who recorded an at-bat had at least two hits. Brooklyn Mitchell and Jaylee Fry had four apiece, with Mitchell’s including a double, and Tayva McKinney, Josie Larson, Delaney Beckner and Dareese Brown each recorded three hits. McKinney’s hits included two doubles and a home run, while Larson had two doubles.
Potlatch 403 314 (11)—26 26 4
Kellogg 001 502 0— 8 5 8
Kaylen Hadaller, Josie Larson (5) and Tayva McKinney; M. Jerome and B. Hei.
Potlatch hits — Brooklyn Mitchell 4 (2B), Jaylee Fry 4, McKinney 3 (2 2B, HR), Larson 3 (2 2B), Delaney Beckner 3, Dareese Brown 3, Hadaller 2, Kylie Heitstuman 2, Haley McNeal 2.
Kellogg hits — Hei, C. McDaniel, A. Karst, B. Clapper, J. Helkey.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Eagles outpace Hounds in dual meet
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman fell to West Valley in team scoring on both the boys and girls sides of a 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet.
Liam Fitzgerald had a strong outing for the Greyhound boys, winning the 1,600 meters in a time of 4 minutes, 24.81 seconds and the 800 in 2:02.05 while anchoring a first-place 1,600 relay (also receiving legs from Anthony Wright, Evan Anderson and Timothy Chapman) that clocked a 3:32.58. Chapman won the 100 by one-hundredth of a second, clocking 11.10 to 11.11 for West Valley’s Jayden Barta.
The Pullman girls swept the top two spots in both hurdle events courtesy of Olivia Whitworth, Jennabee Harris and Audrey Cousins, and also went 1-2 in the triple jump with Ayana Kapofu and Heidi Lee.
BOYS
Team scores — West Valley 80, Pullman 65.
100 — 1. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 11.10; 2. Jayden Barta, West Valley, 11.11; 3. Connor Furulie, West Valley, 11.62.
200 — 1. Jayden Barta, West Valley, 22.46; 2. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 22.74; 3. Siqi Li, Pullman, 23.94.
400 — 1. Parker Munns, West Valley, 52.46; 2. Channing Wu, West Valley, 55.09; 3. Anthony Wright, Pullman, 55.40.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:02.05; 2. Peter Jobson, Pullman, 2:06.25; 3. Caleb Ratliff, Pullman, 2:08.86.
1,600 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 4:24.81; 2. Tony Belko, West Valley, 4:33.86; 2. Judah Fitzgerald 4:33.86.
3,200 — 1. Tony Belko, West Valley, 10:16.29; 2. Peter Jobson, Pullman, 10:58.68; 3. Kenton Bell, West Valley, 10:59.28.
110 hurdles — 1. Alexander Wheatley, Pullman, 16.86; 2. Eli Holden, West Valley, 17.00; 3. Asa Fischer, Pullman, 17.50.
300 hurdles — 1. Eli Holden, West Valley, 44.30; 2. Asa Fischer, Pullman, 46.49; 3. Ethan Smith, West Valley, 47.10.
400 relay — 1. West Valley A (Graham Hill, Connor Furulie, Will Busse, Eli Holden), 45.05; 2. West Valley C 46.14; 3. Pullman A 48.96.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman A (Anthony Wright, Evan Anderson, Timothy Chapman, Liam Fitzgerald), 3:32.58; 2. West Valley A, 3:35.07; 3. Pullman B, 3:49.65.
Shot put — 1. Raesean Eaton, West Valley, 51-2; 2. Trey Raiford, West Valley, 47-1; 3. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 44-5.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 128-6 1/2; 2. Rosko Schroder, West Valley, 127-11 1/2; 3. Dylan Heid, West Valley, 125-5.
Javelin — 1. Rosko Schroder, West Valley, 160-7; 2. Cooper Kenkel, West Valley, 147-6; 3. Erik Borg, West Valley, 127-11.
High jump — 1. Parker Munns, West Valley, 5-10; 2. Kimani Mugo, West Valley, 5-4; 3. Ethan Smith, West Valley, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Darryl Fu, Pullman, 11-0; 2. Matthew Bowman, Pullman, 10-6; 3. Trenton Dubs, Pullman, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Jayden Barta, West Valley, 20-0 1/2; 2. Alvin Fu, Pullman, 18-8; 3. Ashton Hoskinson, West Valley, 16-9 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores — West Valley 86, Pullman 63.
100 — 1. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 12.75; 2. Lydia Park, Pullman, 13.36; 3. Kyia Silva, West Valley, 13.72.
200 — 1. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 26.44; 2. Mika Toyoda, Pullman, 27.82; 3. Quincy Andrews, West Valley, 27-94.
400 — 1. Quincy Andrews, West Valley, 1:01.61; 2. Mika Toyoda, Pullman, 1:02.37; 3. Copperlyn Gannon, West Valley, 1:05.73.
800 — 1. Anna Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:21.35; 2. Ada Harris, Pullman, 2:29.00; 3. Hadassah Duff, West Valley, 2:30.40.
1600 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley, 5:28.20; 2. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 5:31.62; 3. Chloe Van Wey, West Valley, 5:51.35.
3200 — 1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley, 11:48.01; 2. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 11:56.50; 3. Kenzie Bushnell, West Valley, 14:25.00.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Whitworth, Pullman, 18.24; 2. Audrey Cousins, Pullman, 18.51; 3. Kailee Hurst, West Valley, 18.93.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pullman, 50.36; 2. Olivia Whitworth, Pullman, 53.43; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pullman, 53.99.
400 relay — 1. West Valley A (Claire Busse, Jayden Reese, Hailey Colyar, Gabi Glass), 54.32; 2. Pullman A, 57.14; 3. West Valley B, 57.65.
800 relay — 1. West Valley A (Gabi Glass, Kyia Silva, Quincy Andrews, Lauren Matthew), 1:49.98; 2. West Valley B, 1:54.40; 3. Pullman A, 1:57.13.
1600 relay — 1. West Valley A (Kyia Silva, Hadassah Duff, Quincy Andrews, Lauren Matthew), 4:10.17; 2. Pullman A, 4:14.12; 3. Pullman B, 5:16.72.
Shot put — 1. Macy Osborn, West Valley, 28-5 1/2; 2. Ava Petersen, West Valley, 27-5 1/2; 3. Ana Ben-Yisrael, Pullman, 24-4.
Discus — 1. Kailee Hurst, West Valley, 94-4; 2. Ava Petersen, West Valley, 87-5; 3. Amaya Monteon, West Valley, 78-1 1/2.
Javelin — 1. Amaya Monteon, West Valley, 113-7; 2. Louise Majjuuko, Pullman, 88-2; 3. Sophia Raskell, West Valley, 80-1.
High jump — 1. McKenzie Sargent, West Valley, 5-0; 2. Macy Osborn, West Valley, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Maile Sandberg, Pullman, 8-9; 2. Brenna Vasicek, West Valley, 8-0; 3. Hailey Colyar, West Valley, 7-6.
Long jump — 1. Lydia Park, Pullman, 15-10 1/2; 2. Aylen Littleworth, West Valley, 14-4; 3. Heidi Lee, Pullman, 13-11.
Triple jump — 1. Ayana Kapofu, Pullman, 33-0 1/2; 2. Heidi Lee, Pullman, 30-1 1/2; 3. Macy Osborn, West Valley, 29-1.
Clarkston falls to Shadle Park in league dual
Shadle Park took wins on the boys and girls sides over the host Clarkston Bantams in a 2A Greater Spokane League dual.
On the boys side, Christian Howell of Clarkston took the top spots in the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 10.8 and 22.8, respectively. The 400 relay team of Bo Siler, Luke Siler, Ryken Craber and Howell won with a time of 43.9.
The Bantams cleared out the discus, taking the top four spots. Sage LoneBear won with a distance of 145 feet, 6 inches — more than 70 feet ahead of the 73-9 mark of teammate Ronin Lysne. The last boys event win for Clarkston was Craber’s 39-9.5 mark in the triple jump.
On the girls’ side of things, Claire Dooley won the 200 with a time of 28.2, with teammate Mikoto Grimm right behind her at 28.5 Grimm won the 1,600 with a time of 6:11.8. The 800 relay team of Grimm, Dooley, Daniella Lucas and Emma Taylor won that event with a time of 1:57.1.
BOYS
100 — 1. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 10.8; T2. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 11.7; T2. Arius Esiwini, Shadle Park, 11.7
200 — 1. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 22.8; 2. Luke Siler, Clarkston, 23.0; 3. Damien Wiechman, Shadle Park, 24.7
400 — 1. Liam Newell, Shadle park, 54.9; 2. Corbin Juarez, Shadle Park, 55.0; 3. Arius Esiwini, Shadle Park, 55.2
800 — 1. Luke Hammond, Shadle Park, 1:59.6; 2. Lucas Reynolds, Shadle Park, 2:07.5; 3. Abraham Little, Shadle Park, 2:11.6
1,600 — 1. Abraham Little, Shadle Park, 4:54; 2. Lucas Reynolds, Shadle Park, 4:54.8; 3. Noah Moulton, Shadle Park, 5:02.5
3,200 — 1. Cy Hulen, Shadle Park, 11:29.8; 2. Noah Moulton, Shadle Park, 11:40.3; 3. Alessandro Ferraris, 11:41.9
110 hurdles — 1. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 15.2; 2. Jaeden Botts, Shadle Park, 19.5
300 hurdles — Cy Hulen, Shadle Park, 45.7; 2. Jaeden Botts, Shadle park, 46.9
400 relay — 1. Clarkston A (Bo Siler, Luke Siler, Ryken Craber, Christian Howell), 43.9; 2. Shadle Park A, 44.2; 3. Clarkston B 45.1
1,600 relay — Shadle Park A (Arius Esiwini, Jordan Dever, Liam Newell, Luke Hammond), 3:44.3
Shot put — 1. Damien Wiechman, Shadle Park, 39-9.5; 2. Luke Owens, Shadle Park, 38-2.5; 3. Chase Hendren, Shadle Park, 36.
Discus — Sage LoneBear, Clarkston, 145-6; 2. Ronin Lysne, Clarkston, 73-9; 3. Logan Spinelli, Clarkston, 64 1/2
Javelin — 1. Luke Owens, Shadle Park, 109; 2. Logan Spinelli, Clarkston, 101-3; 3. Brandon Sanchez, Shadle Park, 90-7
High jump — T1. Jack Reault, Shadle Park, 5-2; T1. LaDamien Tauala, Shadle Park, 5-2; 3. Johnathan Logan, Shadle Park, 5
Pole vault — 1. Brayden Smoot, Shadle Park, 10; 2. Kaden Hooper, Shadle Park, 8-6; 3. Corbin Bollinger, Shadle Park, 8
Long jump — 1. Jase Bower, Shadle Park, 18-8; 2. Mason Brown, Clarkston, 18-5; 3. LaDamien Tauala, Shadle Park, 17-9
Triple jump — 1. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 39-9 1/2; 2. Kaden Hooper, Shadle Park, 38-11 1/2; 3. Jase Bower, Shadle Park, 38-7 1/2
GIRLS
100 — 1. Madison Claar, Shadle Park, 13.1; 2. Claire Dooley, Clarkston, 13.3; 3. Chloe Sands, Shadle Park, 13.6
200 — 1. Claire Dooley, Clarkston, 28.2; 2. Mikoto Grimm, Clarkston, 28.5; 3. Aubrey Dunn, Shadle Park, 28.8
400 — 1. Madison Claar, Shadle Park, 1:04.0; 2. Jordan Cassetto, Clarkston, 1:08.8; 3. Taylee Roehrick, Clarkston, 1:13.1
800 — 1. Reighley Cabral, Shadle Park, 2:57.0; 2. Lillianna Weaver, Shadle Park, 2:58.7
1,600 — 1. Mikoto Grimm, Clarkston, 6:11.8; 2. Paige Perkins, Shadle Park, 7:34.6
100 hurdles — 1. Addison Jahn, Shadle Park, 18.3; T2. Abi Caprye, Shadle Park, 18.4; T2. Julia Licea, Shadle Park, 18.4
300 hurdles — 1. Addison Jahn, Shadle Park, 52.2; 2. Shea Freeland-Schmer, Shadle Park, 53.0; 3. Jaycie Plaster, Shadle Park, 54.0
800 relay — Clarkston A (Mikoto Grimm, Daniella Lucas, Emma Taylor, Claire Dooley), 1:57.1; Shadle Park A, 1:58.4
1,600 relay — Shadle Park A (Addison Jahn, Shea Freeland-Schmer, Jaycie Plaster, Aubrey Dunn), 3:44.3; 2. Shadle Park B, 5:11.2
Shot put — 1. Abby Stewart, Shadle Park, 30-6; 2. Jaden Boschee, Shadle Park, 26-6; 3. Abi Caprye, Shadle Park, 26-4
Discus — 1. Makenzie Fager, Shadle Park, 73-0; 2. Abby Stewart, Shadle Park, 67-7; 3. Hailey Schaber, Shadle Park, 55-2
Javelin — 1. Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park, 107-2; 2. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 94-5; 3. Akira Clark, Shadle Park, 88-11
High jump — T1. Abi Caprye, Shadle Park, 5-0; T2. Jordan Cassetto, Clarkston, 5-0; 3. Teagan Schroeder, Shadle Park, 4-4
Pole vault — 1. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 16-10; 2. Sydney Janikowski, Clarkston, 13-11; 3. Brynn Noel Hasenoehrl, Shadle Park, 13-7
Triple jump — 1. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 33-0; 2. Julia Licea, Shadle Park, 30-1; 3. Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park, 30-0 1/2
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU’s Yanagi selected to NCAA regionals
Washington State men’s golfer Pono Yanagi was selected to play in an NCAA regional tournament as an individual, it was announced Wednesday.
Yanagi will be the first Cougar to play in an NCAA regional in 13 years, since Kevin Tucker did it in back-to-back seasons in 2009-10.
The Hilo, Hawaii, native led the team in scoring average at 71.42 strokes per round, collected four top-10 finishes and posted three top-five placements this season. Yanagi recently set the program record for the best finish at the Pac-12 championship with a third-place finish.
The tournament will take place May 15-17 at the Institute in Morgan Hill, Calif.