SPOKANE — The Clarkston Bantams remained perfect on the season, sweeping a 2A Greater Spokane League baseball doubleheader against the Rogers Pirates of Spokane 12-3 and 11-4 on Saturday.
Trace Green earned the win for Clarkston (10-0, 6-0) in Game 1, allowing only four hits and striking out 11 in six innings pitched. Hayden Line led the Bantams at bat in the matinee with three hits including a double.
In Game 2, the Pirates (0-10, 0-6) led 3-2 after the the third inning before Clarkston turned the tide to outscore them 9-2 the rest of the way.
Tucker Rowen earned the win for the Bantams while Bodee Thivierge earned the save.
Line again led Clarkston batters with three hits including a double for totals of six and two, respectively, on the day.
GAME 1
Clarkston 203 114 1—12 8 3
Rogers 000 210 0— 3 4 5
Trace Green, Bodee Thivierge (7) and Emmett Slagg; Jackson Ables, Logenn Storer (3), Owen Norden (4), Jacob Proctor (5) and Jaysen McMillan W—Green; L—Ables
Clarkston hits — Hayden Line 3 (2B), Green 2, Thivierge, Parker Hayes, Jackson Slagg.
Rogers hits — McMillan, Ables, Norden, Trenton Leavitt.
GAME 2
Clarkston 002 250 2—11 11 5
Rogers 003 110 0— 4 7 3
Tucker Rowen, Bodee Thivierge (5) and Emmett Slagg; Justice Bowman, Jaysen McMillan (5), Logenn Storer (7) and Owen Norden. W—Rowen; L—Bowman; S—Thivierge
Clarkston hits — Hayden Line 3 (2B), Parker Hayes 2 (2B), Jackson Slagg 2 (2B), Emmett Slagg (2B), Thivierge, Trace Green, Jace Cometto.
Rogers hits — Jackson Ables 2, McMillan, Norden (2B), Patrick Schumacher, BK Hilai, Logenn Storer.
Clearwater Valley 3, Potlatch 2 (10)
KOOSKIA — In an extended defensive battle, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia found the run it needed in the 10th inning to overcome visiting Whitepine League foe Potlatch.
Pitchers Trebor Altman, Landon Schlieper and Anthony Fabbi combined to give up just four walks in the 10 innings for the host Rams (6-7, 3-0), while Andrew Hicks provided two hits with a double and Altman had a double of his own at bat. Logan Carpenter delivered two hits including a double for the Loggers (3-4, 1-3).
“In the 10 years of coaching baseball here at CV, this is one of the best games I’ve been involved with in terms of tight defense, great pitching and both teams really having to work,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “Just glad to come out on top of it.”
Potlatch 000 101 000 0—2 7 3
CV 000 100 100 1—3 8 1
J. Morris, B. Carpenter (8) and A. Palmer; T. Altman, L. Schlieper (5), A. Fabbi (10) and T. Pickering.
Potlatch hits — L. Carpenter 2 (2B), S. Barnes 2, B. Carpenter (2B), W. Marshall, Morris.
Clearwater Valley hits — A. Hicks 2 (2B), B. Meyer 2, Pickering, Altman (2B), Schlieper, J. Gardner.
Grangeville takes both at Wood Bat tourney
GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — Rebounding from an 0-2 showing on Day 1, the Grangeville Bulldogs won 19-3 against Wells (Nev.) and edged a 3-2 victory over Challis on Day 2 at the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament.
Grangeville (6-8) put up 11 runs in the first inning against Wells (14-6), effectively ending the game before it started.
Jack Bransford earned the win in Game 1. David Goicoa, Taven Ebert and Ray Holes each provided the Bulldogs with three hits, with Goicoa’s including two doubles and Holes’ including a triple.
Game 2 was a much more competitive contest.
Grangeville and Challis (9-3) were tied at two runs apiece through the first three innings before the Bulldogs put up what ultimately would prove to be the deciding run in the fourth.
Goicoa earned the win in the nightcap for Grangeville and led the team again in hits with three, including two doubles. Cody Klement added another two.
Grangeville (11)53 0—19 15 1
Wells 100 2— 3 1 2
Jack Bransford, Taven Ebert (4) and Cody Klement; Cesar Berumen, Frankie Vallejo (2), Luis Garcia (2), Will Peterson (3) and N/A. W—Bransford; L—Berumen.
Grangeville hits — Goicoa 3 (2 2B), Ray Holes 3 (2B), Taven Ebert 3, Klement 2, Bransford, Carter Mundt, JT Jackson, Tyler Zimmerman.
Wells hit — Peterson (2B).
———
Grangeville — 002 100 0—3 7 3
Challis 002 000 x—2 2 2
David Goicoa, Carter Mundt (7) and Cody Klement; Ruger Nicholls, James Wilson (5), James Parker (7) and N/A. W—Goicoa; L—Nicholls.
Grangeville hits — Goicoa 3 (2 2B), Klement 2, JT Jackson, Taven Ebert.
Challis hits — Nicholls (2B), Wilson.
Pullman 5-5, Shadle Park 2-7
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds split a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader with the visiting Shadle Park Highlanders.
Pullman (6-5, 3-3) took the first game after putting up all five of its runs in the final three innings.
Calvin Heusser earned the win for the Greyhounds in Game 1 pitching in relief, while Brady Coulter led the home team at the dish with two hits.
In Game 2, with both teams tied at five runs, Shadle Park (7-4, 5-1) put up two runs in the seventh. Pullman was unable to answer in its half of the frame.
Peyton Townsend, Brendan Doumit and Max McCloy each recorded two hits for the Greyhounds, with one of Townsend’s going for a double.
GAME 1
Shadle Park 001 100 0—2 4 1
Pullman 000 401 x—5 7 1
Andrew Fox, Mason Allison (6) and Dylan Kakuda; Calvin Heusser, Caleb Northcroft (6) and Kris Schroeder. W—Huesser; L—Fox
Shadle Park hits — Fox 2 (2B), Beckett Ensminger, Kakuda.
Pullman hits — Brady Coulter 2, Joey Hecker, Northcroft, Peyton Townsend, Bryson Hathaway, Brendan Doumit.
GAME 2
Shadle Park 310 010 2—7 10 2
Pullman 200 102 0—5 9 4
Cory Hendren, Quinton Tobey (5) and Dylan Kakuda; Brady Coulter, Peyton Townsend (6), Caleb Northcroft (7) and Kris Schroeder. W—Hendren; L—Coulter.
Shadle Park hits — Jake Hernandez 3 (2 2B), Andrew Fox 2, Evan Lafferty (2B), Drew Sanchez, Kakuda, Beckett Ensminger, Mason Allison.
Pullman hits — Townsend 2 (2B), Brendan Doumit 2, Max McCloy 2, Schroeder, Coulter, Northcroft.
Orofino 5, Timberlake 4
OROFINO — The Orofino Maniacs squeaked out a nonleague win against the Tigers of Spirit Lake.
Orofino (8-4) put up at least one run throughout the first four innings, tallying two in the fourth.
That proved to be the difference-maker after Timberlake (7-7) put up all four of its runs in the top of the fourth.
Silas Naranjo earned the win for the Maniacs, allowing only four hits in six innings.
Brody Howell led Orofino with three hits including a double, while Aiden Olive, Loudan Cochran and Quinton Naranjo each had two.
Timberlake 000 400 0—4 4 0
Orofino 111 200 0—5 10 4
Parker Holly and Caden Robinett; Silas Naranjo, Drew Hanna (7) and Nick Drobish, Silas Naranjo (7). W—Naranjo.
Timberlake hits — Holly 3 (2 2B), Robinett.
Orofino hits — Bodey Howell 3 (2B), Aiden Olive 2 (3B), Loudan Cochran 2 (2 2B), Quinton Naranjo 2 (2B), Silas Naranjo.
Lewiston 3-0, Lake City 9-10
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals dropped both games of a 5A Inland Empire League baseball doubleheader against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
All three Lewiston runs came in the third inning in Game 1. Carson Kolb recorded two hits while Kaden Daniel had a home run in the matinee.
In Game 2, Lewiston (7-9, 3-7) was held to just two hits — one apiece from Kolb and Brice Bensching.
GAME 1
Lewiston 003 000 0—3 6 3
Lake City 014 301 x—9 6 0
Guy Krasselt, Brice Bensching (4), Kyson Barden (4) and Carson Kolb; Cooper Reese, Nate Weatherhead (4) and Joe DuCoeur. W—Reese; L—Krasselt.
Lewiston hits — Kolb 2, Kaden Daniel (HR), Chris Ricard (2B), Jared Jelinek, Cody Ray.
Lake City hits — Cole Stoddard 2, Travis Usdrowski 2, Owen Mangini (HR), Eric Bumbaugh.
GAME 2
Lewiston 000 00— 0 2 2
Lake City 432 01—10 8 2
Lance Bambacigno, Kaden Daniel (1), Wiley Wagner (2) and Tyler Granlund, Jared Jelinkek (3); AJ Currie, Karl Schwarzer (4) and Cooper Smith. W—Currie; L—Bambaciagno
Lewiston hits — Carson Kolb, Brice Bensching.
Lake City hits — Eric Bumbaugh 2 (HR), Avery Cherry 2, Cole Stoddard (2B), Smith, Owen Mangini, Jake Dannenberg.
Liberty Christian 21-12, Garfield-Palouse 0-2
RICHLAND, Wash. — Visiting Garfield-Palouse fell hard to Liberty Christian of Richland in a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
The Vikings sunk to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in league play, while the Patriots improved to 11-3 and 7-1.
Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston 21-29, Rogers 5-0
SPOKANE — Clarkston’s Leah Copeland racked up seven total hits including a home run and two triples in the course of a doubleheader that saw the Bantams deal a pair of mercy rule defeats to Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers.
Clarkston (5-3, 3-0) scored at least one run in eight of the nine innings played between the two games. The floodgates opened for the Pirates in a five-run fourth inning in Game 1; the Bantams blanked them the entire rest of the day.
GAME 1
Clarkston 569 10—21 18 0
Rogers 000 50— 5 3 8
M. Broemeling, K. Line (4) and A. Judy, NA; B. Dexter and V. Bolen.
Clarkston hits — L. Copeland 4 (3B), J. Miller 3 (2 2B), B. Blaydes 2 (2 2B), K. Line 2 (2 2B), K. Phillips 2, C. Broemeling 2, E. McManigle, M. Broemeling, A. Judy.
Rogers hits — V. Bolen, D. Jack, B. Doucette.
GAME 2
Clarkston (12)56 6—29 20 1
Rogers 000 0— 0 1 9
McManigle, Judy (3) and Miller; Bolen, Dexter (1) and Dexter, Bolen (1).
Clarkston hits — McManigle 4 (2B), Copeland 3 (2B, 3B, HR), C. Broemeling 3 (2B), K. Line 3, Phillips 2, Blaydes 2 (2B), Miller (3B), M. Broemeling, Judy.
Potlatch 2-4, Clearwater Valley 1-3
KOOSKIA — They had to find a seventh-inning clincher in Game 1 and go two extra innings in Game 2, but the unbeaten Potlatch Loggers pulled out a Whitepine League doubleheader sweep over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Both teams entered the first game undefeated in league play.
Josie Larson pitched both games for the Loggers (7-0, 7-0), racking up a total of 15 strikeouts. Tayva McKinney was a force at the plate for Potlatch in Game 2, hitting for a triple, a home run and two RBI.
For the Rams (6-3, 4-2), Jessica Ketola held down the mound all day and amassed a whopping 26 strikeouts.
“The girls competed all day,” Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield said. “It was warm down there for us north Idaho people, but they competed, and it was close games.”
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 001 000 0—1 3 1
Potlatch 000 010 1—2—2 4 1
J. Ketola and R. Martinez; J. Larson and D. Brown.
Clearwater Valley hits — C. Spencer, A. Martinez, E. Boller.
Potlatch hits — B. Mitchell (3B), D. Beckner, T. McKinney, D. Schultz.
GAME 2
Potlatch 001 010 002—4 16 1
Clearwater Valley 000 020 001—3 5 4
Larson and McKinney; Ketola and R. Martinez.
Potlatch hits — K. Hadaller 3, McKinney 2 (3B, HR), Beckner 2, J. Fry 2, Mitchell 2, Schultz 2, H. McNeal 2, Larson.
Clearwater Valley hits — M. Myers 2, Ketola, A. Martinez, Boller.
Shadle Park 18-12, Pullman 5-1
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds held an early lead after a five-run second inning in Game 1, but ultimately gave up a doubleheader sweep to Shadle Park in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Highlanders (7-2, 6-0) took charge in Game 1 with a 10-run fourth inning that led to a five-inning mercy-rule win — an outcome they replicated in Game 2. Taylore Wolfe had a home run for the Hounds (2-6, 1-3) in Game 1, while Sophie Armstrong pitched both games for Pullman and had the Greyhounds’ only two hits in Game 2, one of them a double.
GAME 1
Shadle Park 124 (10)1—18 20 2
Pullman 050 00— 5 7 2
R. Jones, C. Rice (3) and NA; S. Armstrong, L. Herndon (4) and T. Cromie.
Shadle Park hits — C. Brown 4 (2B), A. Moreno 3 (2B), C. Rice 3 (2B), M. Keon 3, C. Nolan 3, B. Whitcomb 2, A. Bell (3B), R. Jones (2B).
Pullman hits — E. Ferry 2 (3B), E. Ward 2 (2B), T. Wolfe (HR), T. Cromie (3B), C. Stewart.
GAME 2
Shadle Park 108 30—12 11 1
Pullman 010 00— 1 2 4
Rice and Keon; Armstrong and Cromie.
Shadle Park hits — Brown 3 (2 2B), Whitcomb 2 (HR), Jones 2, Keon 2, Moreno, Bell.
Pullman hits — Armstrong 2 (2B).
Lake City 9-9, Lewiston 8-3
COEUR d’ALENE — Visiting Lewiston dropped both games of its 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader to Lake City.
The Bengals (6-8, 5-2) couldn’t stop the long ball in the opener as the Timberwolves (10-2, 7-1) notched five home runs. Hope Bodak led the pack with two.
Lewiston struggled throughout stopping Lake City from getting extra-base hits, of which the Bengals allowed 13 throughout the twinbill.
Loryn Barney led at the dish for Lewiston with five hits and two doubles on the day.
GAME ONE
Lewiston 201 050 0—8 10 2
Lake City 103 202 1—9 15 4
Jenna Barney and Caitrin Reel. Kylee Palmer, Layla Gugino (5) and Hope Bodak. W—Gugino.
Lewiston hits — Loryn Barney 3 (2B), Evanne Douglass 2 (HR), J. Barney 2 (2B), Sydney Arellano 2, Morgan Williams.
Lake City hits — Kaelee Kolden 4 (HR), Bodak 3 (2 HR), Taylor Hill (2 HR), Gugino 2 (2B), Sammie Chavez 2, Palmer (2B), Karysn DeMent.
GAME TWO
Lewiston 100 011 0—3 9 1
Lake City 060 300 x—9 12 2
Ashland Schnell and Reel. Palmer, Gugino (6) and Bodak. W — Palmer.
Lewiston hits — Arellano 3, Schnell (2 2B), J. Barney 2 (2B), Anna Ready, Shelby Arellano.
Lake City hits — Bodak 3 (2 2B), DeMent (2 2B), Kaydence Constable 2, Gugino (2B), Hill (2B), Kolden, Jenna Glenn.
Liberty 10-11, Asotin 0-1
SPANGLE, Wash. — Visiting Asotin suffered two mercy-rule defeats at the hands of Liberty of Spangle.
Cady Browne notched the one and only hit of each game for the Panthers (2-9, 0-4).
GAME 1
Asotin 000 00— 0 1 4
Liberty 035 11—10 10 2
C. Browne and M. Lathrop; J. Jeske and S. Stout.
Asotin hit — Browne.
Liberty hits — H. Mitzimberg 3, Jeske 2 (2B, HR), K. Strobel 2 (2B, 3B), J. Brumley (2B), A. Hofman, Stout.
GAME 2
Asotin 100 00— 1 1 5
Liberty 500 51—11 8 0
K. Nielson and Browne; Jeske and Stout.
Asotin hit — Browne (3B).
Liberty hits — Jeske 3 (2B, 3B), Brumley 2, Strobel (2B), Hofman, H. Mitzimberg.
Liberty Christian 15-10, Garfield-Palouse 0-0
RICHLAND, Wash. — Traveling Garfield-Palouse failed to get on the board in either installment of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader against Liberty Christian of Richland.
The Vikings dropped to 1-9 on the season and 0-6 in league play, while the Patriots moved to 12-0 and 8-0.
Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Top-five showing for Hounds at large meet
CHENEY — The Pullman girls finished second among teams in the small-school division and third overall while the boys were fifth in both at the Van Kuren Invite, which hosted more than 1,000 athletes.
The Greyhounds’ Tim Chapman took first in the 100 meters by setting a personal best time of 11.16 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 200 with another personal best time of 23.21.
“I was very impressed with Tim today,” Pullman boys track coach Colin Briggs said. “He’s showing up big early and we aren’t even at peak performance.”
Liam Fitzgerald won the 800 for the fourth time this season with a season record time of 1:59.38. His sister, Anna Fitzgerald, won the same event on the girls side with a personal best time of 2:21.05.
Lydia Park led the field events for the Greyhound girls. She notched a win in the long jump by leaping 16 feet and eight inches. The junior also took home the long jump crown last season.
Ayana Kapofu placed third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump for Pullman.
Stuffle, White lead Bengals on the road
PASCO — Damaris Stuffle of Lewiston topped the girls 100-meter hurdles and took second in the 300 while compatriot James White earned second- and third-place finishes in the boys discus and shot put at the Pasco Invite.
The Bengal boys finished sixth in team scoring with 28 points, while the girls were 14th with a matching score.
Stuffle finished the 100 in a time of 15.83 seconds and the 300 in 48.33. Lewiston senior Zoie Kessinger also earned a silver medal finish — that coming in the girls discus event off a throw of 130 feet.
White hurled the shot put 52 feet, 7 inches, which was just about a foot off the first-place mark set by Weslee Kriete of Ephrata. In the discus, White tossed it 165 feet — three feet and six inches shy of Trevor Miller of Post Falls’ mark.
Pirate girls at the helm in Nezperce games
KAMIAH — McCall-Donnelly came away with both team titles in the Nezperce games at Kamiah High School, with Prairie of Cottonwood taking a share of first place on the girls side.
For the boys, Lewiston finished in second place with 135 team points. Kamiah was in third with 127 points and Prairie finished in fourth with 106.
Lewiston’s Brayden Rice placed first in the 100 meters with a personal-best time of 11.10 seconds, and Kamiah’s Brady Cox took first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.15.
For the girls, Prairie of Cottonwood finished tied for first with the Vandals with 163 and a half team points, and Lewiston was third with 124 team points.
Pirates sprinter Kristin Wemhoff continued her dominant season, taking first place in the 100, 200 and 400. Prairie’s Sydney Sears placed first in the 800 with a time of 2:38.55.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. McCall-Donnelly 197.5; 2. Lewiston 135; 3. Kamiah 127.5; 4. Prairie 106; 5. Timberline 55; 6. Nezperce 19; 7. Potlatch 13; 8. Clearwater Valley 8.
100 — 1. Brayden Rice, Lewiston, 11.10; 2. Noah Carpenter, Lewiston, 11.16; 3. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 11.44.
200 — 1. Will Crossley, McCall-Donnelly, 24.22; 2. Jackson Lathen, Lewiston, 24.25; 3. Noah Carpenter, Lewiston, 24.26.
400 — 1. Will Crossley, McCall-Donnelly, 52.20; 2. Jace Hazelwood, Lewiston, 53.71; 3. Noah Geis, Prairie, 54.02.
800 — 1. Grayson Nightingale, Lewiston, 2:14.94; 2. Lee Miller, Lewiston, 2:22.20; 3. Owen Tiegs, Nezperce, 2:25.16.
1,600 — 1. George Speirs, McCall-Donnelly, 4:34.57; 2. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 5:07.90; 3. Grayson Nightingale, Lewiston, 5:11.93.
3,200 — 1. George Speirs, McCall-Donnelly, 11:17.92; 2. Jacob Mascheroni, McCall-Donnelly, 11:17.98; 3. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 11:21.92.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 16.15; 2. Lee Kindall, McCall-Donnelly, 17.81; 3. Everett Oatman, Kamiah, 19.86.
300 hurdles — 1. Lee Kindall, McCall-Donnelly, 43.55; 2. David Kludt, Kamiah, 45.03; 3. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 47.62.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Jackson Lathen, Brayden Rice, Drew Alldredge, Noah Carpenter), 45.72; 2. Prairie, 45.91; 3. McCall-Donnelly, 47.10.
800 relay — 1. McCall-Donnelly (Caleb Beaman, Daniel Jackson, Van Vinson, Will Crossley), 1:34.64; 2. Lewiston, 1:36.73; 3. Prairie, 1:42.29.
1,600 relay — 1. McCall-Donnelly (Will Crossley, Van Vinson, Cooper Berg, Ben Walker), 3:43.81; 2. Prairie, 3:44.45; 3. Kamiah, 3:50.68.
SMR — 1. McCall-Donnelly (Caleb Beaman, Daniel Jackson, Van Vinson, Cooper Berg), 4:01.51; 2. Kamiah, 4:31.36; 3. Prairie, 4:14.29.
Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 48-08.00; 2. Logan Amos, Potlatch, 44-08.00; 3. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 39-09.00.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 144-03; 2. Bennie Elven, Prairie, 140-05; 3. Logan Hunter, Timberline, 130-10.
High jump — 1. Siaimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 6-00.00; 2. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 6-00.00; 3. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 5-10.00.
Pole vault — 1. Van Vinson, McCall-Donnelly, 12-06.00; 2. Daniel Jackson, McCall-Donnelly, 12-00.00; 3. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 12-00.00.
Long jump — 1. Daniel Jackson, McCall-Donnelly, 18-08.00; 2. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 18-06.25; 3. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 18-05.00.
Triple jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 40-04.50; 2. Bogdan Monahan, McCall-Donnelly, 36-10.25; 3. Cole Arlint, Lewiston, 36-09.00.
GIRLS
Team scores — T1. Prairie 163.5; T1. McCall-Donnelly 163.5; 3. Lewiston 124; 4. Kamiah 97; 5. Potlatch 42; 6. Nezperce 29; T7. Timberline 12; T7. Clearwater Valley 12.
100 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 12.92; 2. Lillian Warner, McCall-Donnelly, 13.05; 3. Myla Mee, Lewiston, 13.65.
200 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 27.07; 2. Lillian Warner, McCall-Donnelly, 27.88; 3. Gabi Green, McCall-Donnelly, 28.47.
400 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 1:01.35; 2. Lillian Warner, McCall-Donnelly, 1:03.49; 3. Rebecca Cerruti, Potlatch, 1:04.90.
800 — 1. Sydney Sears, Prairie, 2:38.55; 2. Britton Tunnell, Potlatch, 2:51.36; 3. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley, 2:53.12.
1,600 — 1. Taylor Nalder, McCall-Donnelly, 5:34.06; 2. Sydney Sears, Prairie, 6:05.18; 3. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley, 6:31.97.
3,200 — 1. Olivia Cline, McCall-Donnelly, 12:55.07; 2. Ali Van Mullem, Lewiston, 15:22.12; 3. Jessica Biltonen, Potlatch, 15:33.78.
100 hurdles — 1. Mimi Marshall, McCall-Donnelly, 16.35; 2. Lanely Landmark, Kamiah, 16.50; 3. Elise Johnson, McCall-Donnelly, 16.79.
300 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 49.34; 2. Addy Paynter, Lewiston, 50.02; 3. Darby Bates, McCall-Donnelly, 52.36.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Avery Riener, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff), 52.98; 2. Lewiston, 54.50; 3. Kamiah, 55.13.
800 relay — 1. McCall-Donnelly (Peyton Lathrop, Gabi Green, Lillian Warner, Mimi Marshall, Alli Geis) 1:50.56; 2. Prairie-A, 1:54.61; 3. Prairie-B, 1:59.92.
1,600 relay — 1. McCall-Donnelly (Peyton Lathrop, Ashtyn Jones, Taylor Nalder, Mimi Marshall), 4:26.84; 2. Prairie, 4:38.26; 3. McCall-Donnelly-B, 5:37.85.
SMR — 1. McCall-Donnelly (Lilliana Mihlfeith, Brija Bolyard, Elise Johnson, Ashtyn Jones), 2:02.57; 2. Prairie, 2:07.22; 3. Kamiah, 2:14.52.
Shot put — 1. Kathryn Burnette, Potlatch, 37-05.00; 2. Katy Wessels, Lewiston, 34-11; 3. Lucy Smith, Lewiston, 31-05.00.
Discus — 1. Sage Elven, Prairie, 121-05.50; 2. Mara Kessinger, Lewiston 111-02.50; 3. Elizabeth Severns, Prairie, 104-10.
High jump — 1. Elise Johnson, McCall-Donnelly, 4-10.00; 2. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 4-10.00; 3. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 4-08.00.
Pole vault — 1. Logan Landmark, Kamiah, 7-06.00; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kamiah, 7-06.00; 3. Sierra Oliver, Prairie, 7-00.00.
Long jump — 1. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 14-11.00; 2. Aubree Lux, Nezperce, 14-08.00; 3. Julia Rehder, Prairie, 14-03.00.
Triple jump — 1. Natalie Smith, Timberline, 30-10.00; 2. Victoria Yoder, Lewiston, 30-04.50; 3. Katharine Duuck, Nezperce, 30-03.00.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU 11, Arizona 8
PULLMAN — Host Washington State notched an 11-8 win over Pac-12 foe Arizona in Game 2 of a three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field.
After a tied first inning, the Cougars scored six runs between the bottom of the fourth and fifth to take a 9-4 advantage.
Redshirt senior Caden Kaelber started on the mound for Washington State. He pitched four innings, giving up five runs on eight hits, striking out six batters.
Junior right-hander Andrew Baughn got the win on the mound after pitching 1 2/3 innings. He gave up one run on two hits, striking out one.
Senior Jacob McKeon led at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a triple. Junior first baseman Sam Brown finished 3-for-4 with a double and a triple.
Arizona 300 111 002—8 12 1
WSU 301 510 10x—11 16 0
Zastrow (L, 3-2), Netz (3), Long (4), Barraza (6) and LaLiberte; Kaelber, Baughn (W, 5-0), Jones (5), Spencer (7), Grillo (S, 6), and Cresswell.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Warrior track continues strong performance
NAMPA, Idaho — Continuing a recent trend, two school records fell for Lewis-Clark State at the Northwest Nazarene Invitational, with Ike Hopper setting a new benchmark in the 400 hurdles and Trenton Johnson doing the same in the triple jump.
Johnson broke his own previous record, this time getting out to a distance of 13.69 meters. Hopper clocked the school record in the 400 hurdles with a provisional time of 53.86.
London Kirk ran a provisional-standard time of 48.34 to win the 400-meter dash, Griffen Parsells took top honors in the 1,500 with a mark of 3:57.30, and Clay Shumaker topped the 5,000 in 16:11.08 for the Warrior men.
On the women’s side, Madigan Kelly clocked 14.71 to win the 100.