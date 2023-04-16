SPOKANE — The Clarkston Bantams remained perfect on the season, sweeping a 2A Greater Spokane League baseball doubleheader against the Rogers Pirates of Spokane 12-3 and 11-4 on Saturday.

Trace Green earned the win for Clarkston (10-0, 6-0) in Game 1, allowing only four hits and striking out 11 in six innings pitched. Hayden Line led the Bantams at bat in the matinee with three hits including a double.

