After a competitive opening few minutes, the Clarkston girls soccer team took over against nonleague foe Grandview and never looked back en route to a 5-1 season-opening victory on Saturday at the Bantams’ home field.
Emma Aceveda and Rebecca Skinner each scored two goals for Clarkston, while Sienna Newhouse assisted two and added one of her own.
The results might suggest improvement on the part of the Bantams, who played to a 3-3 tie with Grandview in last year’s season debut before going on to a 9-5-3 season in which they took second in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League. Clarkston returns to action in a border battle against Lewiston this coming Saturday.
Grandview 1 0—1
Clarkston 2 3—5
Clarkston — Emma Aceveda (Sienna Newhouse), eighth
Grandview — Lynette Grimaldo, ninth
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, NA
Clarkston — Aceveda (Skinner), NA
Clarkston — Newhouse (Gabie Mills), NA
Clarkston — Skinner (Newhouse), NA
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Capital 45, Lewiston 28
BOISE — Lewiston held its own beginning midway through the second quarter, but could not overcome an early 24-0 deficit in a nonleague defeat to Capital of Boise.
Drew Hottinger rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort for the Bengals (0-2).
“We didn’t play great, and we’re going to go back to the drawing board and make sure we correct the things that we didn’t do well,” Bengals coach Matt Pancheri said.
Lewiston 0 14 7 7—28
Capital 10 21 7 7—45
Capital — Brody Call 44 pass from AJ Danaha (Canyon Buschbacher kick)
Capital — Buschbacher 25 field goal
Capital — Austin Brown 8 run (Buschbacher kick)
Capital — Joren Peterson 44 run (Buschbacher kick)
Lewiston — Drew Hottinger 4 run (Alex Hernandez kick)
Lewiston — Rylan Gomez fumble recovery (Hernandez kick)
Capital — Call 50 pass from Danaha (Buschbacher kick)
Capital — Call 12 pass from Danaha (Buschbacher kick)
Lewiston — Jayden Cobbley 17 run (Hernandez kick)
Capital — Brown 24 run (Buschbacher kick)
Lewiston — Hottinger 14 run (Hernandez kick)
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49, Colfax 14
COLFAX — The Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Broncos dealt the host Bulldogs a season-opening defeat in Southeast 1B League play on Friday.
Colfax opened the game with a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Seth Lustig to senior tight end JP Wigen. From there, it was all LRS. The Broncos scored 49 points before the Bulldogs added another touchdown in the fourth.
“A lot of credit to LRS, because they were loaded,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “We had a lot of young guys; I think we suited up 16.”
Several Colfax players didn’t play due to lack of practices, mostly due to harvest.
“There’s a lot of really great things to build off of,” Morgan said.
Lustig finished the game 7-for-18 passing for 61 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver Jaxon Wick finished the game with two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Full stats were unavailable.
This report was omitted from Saturday’s paper due to a staff error.
LRS 27 22 0 0—49
Colfax 6 0 0 8—14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Kuna 2, Lewiston 0
The Bengals were competitive for most of their contest with visiting Kuna, but ultimately gave up the only two goals scored.
Lewiston (0-5-1) conceded one goal in each half.
“Today, we really came out and worked as a team,” Lewiston coach Dalton Mauzay said. “We were kind of doing everything right except for those two moments, but then Kuna capitalized. We played really well. We played our game even when we were down.”
Kuna 1 1—2
Lewiston 0 0—0
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors sweep Evergreen
A balanced performance across the board propelled Lewis-Clark State to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-23 Cascade Conference victory over the Evergreen State Geoducks at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led the Warriors (3-5, 2-1) with 13 kills on a .250 attack percentage. Missy Mortensen led the team in attack percentage with six kills on 14 swings and one error (.357), and freshman Gianna Anderson tallied nine kills on 23 attempts with two errors (.304). Karissa Lindner and Sofie Langer provided 12 and 14 assists, respectively, to boost the LC effort.
Cougs finish perfect weekend
PULLMAN — Pia Timmer had her first double-double of the season with 13 kills and 11 digs as 17th-ranked Washington State defeated nonleague foe Tulsa 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 in Bohler Gym to cap a 3-0 run in the Cougar Invitational.
Iman Isanovic followed up with another strong performance on offense, tallying 11 kills with three digs and an ace, before later being named the tournament’s MVP. Aregntina Ung and Magda Jehlarova were also named to the all-tournament team following the final against Tulsa (2-3). One match removed from becoming the program’s all-time leader in career blocks (620), Jehlarova finished the match with a .727 hitting percentage (8-0-11) and three block assists for WSU (5-1).
The Cougars play another home tournament beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. against UC Irvine.
Vandals drop a pair
SPOKANE — Idaho dropped back-to-back matches, falling in four to host Gonzaga and in three to Air Force Academy, to conclude its run at the Gonzaga tournament.
The scorelines read 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20 in favor of the Bulldogs and 27-25, 25-21, 25-7 for the Falcons.
Taylor Brickey led the Vandals (1-5) with 15 total kills on the day, while Natalia Wielgus dished out 30 assists, Aine Doty put up 22 digs, and Renata Lopez Morales made a dozen blocks.