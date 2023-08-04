PULLMAN — First-year Idaho men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble announced the Battle of the Palouse game rivalry will return this season.Pribble made the announcement that the former longest-tenured rivalry in college basketball between the Vandals and Washington State will tip off the season during the team’s meet and greet event at the Bud and June Ford Clubroom inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The Cougars and Vandals 227-game streak came to an abrupt end last season after Idaho tried several times last year to continue the series.