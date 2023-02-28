Bea’s 40 not enough for Idaho women at Montana

Montana Athletics Idaho senior forward Beyonce Bea shoots during Monday's Big Sky Conference game against Montana at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Mont.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Once again, senior Beyonce Bea carried the Idaho women’s basketball team almost over the finish line. But as with most of the season, she needed a little help.

Bea tied a career-high with 40 points, adding 12 rebounds, but the Vandals couldn’t get over the hump in falling 85-82 to rival Montana in the final Big Sky Conference regular-season game for the two teams at Dahlberg Arena.

