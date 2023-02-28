MISSOULA, Mont. — Once again, senior Beyonce Bea carried the Idaho women’s basketball team almost over the finish line. But as with most of the season, she needed a little help.
Bea tied a career-high with 40 points, adding 12 rebounds, but the Vandals couldn’t get over the hump in falling 85-82 to rival Montana in the final Big Sky Conference regular-season game for the two teams at Dahlberg Arena.
“She just put us on her back,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “She reminded me of (Nikola Jokic) of Denver with all the scratches on her arm and the stuff that’s happening here. It was ridiculous. But we had our chances, which is what you want when you come into an environment like that.”
Sammy Fatkin paced five players in double figures for the Grizzlies (14-15, 10-8) with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Carmen Gfeller, a former Colfax standout, had 18 points and seven rebounds. Dani Bartsch tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds. Gina Marxen, who transferred from Idaho after the 2021-22 season, also finished with 11 points as did Mack Konig.
Junior guard Sydney Gandy contributed 11 points and four assists for the Vandals (13-16, 9-9), who went 32-of-69 (46%) from the field. Sophomore guard Ashlyn Wallace, a former Clarkston standout, chipped in 11 points.
With the loss, Idaho is the No. 6 seed the conference tournament, which starts Saturday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The Vandals will play their first game at 1:30 p.m. Pacific on Monday in quarterfinal-round action against third-seeded Sacramento State (22-7, 13-5), which was a part of a three-way tie atop the standings.
Idaho held the lead for the majority of the first quarter and was up 19-15 going to the second. However, Montana used a 12-0 run bridging the first and second quarters to take a 47-34 advantage with 7:59 left in the third. The Vandals slowly cut into their deficit and trailed 63-54 heading into the fourth. Down by 11, Wallace helped Idaho get close with a pair of free throws and a traditional three-point play as the Vandals were within six at the 7:35 mark of the final period. Idaho got to within three about 90 seconds later, but couldn’t get closer.
“Defensively, we had some letdowns,” Newlee said. “They had people that don’t usually shoot the ball that well make some shots tonight. I’m disappointed in our defensive communication, particularly in the second half. If you score 82 points, you should win the basketball game. I hate to waste an effort like we got from Beyonce tonight.”
IDAHO (13-16, 9-9)
Bea 17-30 5-5 40, Gandy 4-11 2-2 11, Johnson 4-11 0-0 9, Smith 3-6 1-2 8, Malone 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 3-6 3-3 11, Brans 1-2 0-0 3, Phillips 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 11-12 82.
MONTANA (14-15, 10-8)
Fatkin 8-17 3-7 21, Gfeller 6-11 4-4 18, Bartsch 4-5 0-0 11, Marxen 4-8 1-2 11, Konig 5-12 0-0 11, Stump 3-11 0-1 6, Kiefer 2-3 0-0 5, Burton-Oliver 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 33-70 8-14 85.
Idaho 19 15 20 28—82
Montana 15 22 26 22—85
3-point goals — Idaho 7-23 (Wallace 2-5, Brans 1-1, Gandy 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Bea 1-5, Phillips 0-1), Montana 11-25 (Bartsch 3-4, Marxen 2-3, Gfeller 2-4, Fatkin 2-5, Kiefer 1-1, Konig 1-4, Burton-Oliver 0-1, Stump 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 36 (Bea 12), Montana 43 (Fatkin, Bartsch 12). Assists — Idaho 10 (Gandy 4), Montana 16 (Fatkin, Marxen 4). Total fouls — Idaho 11, Montana 14. A — 3,844.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State 10, UNLV 9
SAN DIEGO — For the second time in the past three seasons, the Washington State baseball team has opened a campaign by winning seven of its first eight contests on the road.
The Cougars rallied from a five-run deficit Monday and got six shutout innings from their bullpen to post a 10-9 victory against UNLV in the Tony Gwynn Legacy at San Diego State.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “Down five and the guys didn’t flinch. They kept competing and kept battling. A lot of good things happening.”
Washington State opened the 2021 season 9-1, registering victories in its first two home games that season against Seattle.
Four Cougars collected multiple hits as they came back from a 9-4 third-inning deficit with three runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula scored three times, senior first baseman Jacob McKeon had two hits including a two-run double, junior outfielder Sam Brown drove in two runs, sophomore catcher Jacob Morrow had a pair of run-scoring sacrifice flies, sophomore shortstop Cam Magee collected two hits and senior second baseman Jake Harvey added two hits and three runs scored at the bottom of the order.
“It’s pretty balanced,” Green said of his lineup. “With Harvey down there at the (9-hole) and then Jonah what’s he’s doing leading off, we’ve got a little double leadoff thing going on right now. Harvey is in the middle of it all the time, and he gets on base and creates runs, and Jonah’s just kind of going a little nuts right now. There’s a lot of quality right now. It shows we got some length and that’s a positive as we head into Week 3.”
Junior right-hander Shane Spencer worked scoreless fourth and fifth innings, freshman right-hander Ryan Orr (1-0) worked scoreless sixth and seventh innings and retired one batter in the eighth before senior right-hander Caden Kaelber recorded the final five outs to pick up his first save. Kaelber struck out four batters two days after pitching six innings to earn the win Friday against San Diego State.
UNLV, picked to win the Mountain West Conference, dropped to 4-4 despite scoring seven runs in the third inning to build a 9-4 advantage.
WSU 121 302 100—10 11 0
UNLV 027 000 000—9 10 3
Wilford, Spencer (3), Orr (6), Kaelber (8) and Morrow; Mattera, Hanson (4), Simon (6) and Sharp. W — Orr. L — Simon. S — Kaelber.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cougars announce spring practice schedule
PULLMAN — The Washington State football team will begin its spring practice schedule Tuesday, March 21, it was announced.
That will be the first of 15 practice dates that conclude April 22 with the annual Crimson and Gray Game at Gesa Field. Additionally, Washington State will hold its Pro Day on Monday, March 28 at 11 a.m.
This spring marks the second under head coach Jake Dickert as the Cougars return 41 lettermen from last season’s LA Bowl team — 18 on offense, 19 on the defense and four on special teams. Last season, WSU reached a bowl game for the seventh straight year, finishing with a 7-6 overall record.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Rosters set for Idaho all-star games
The 20th annual Idaho high school all-star basketball games, for seniors only, will take place March 25 at Christensen Gymnasium at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.
The event features players from the Boise metropolitan area squaring off against players from the rest of the state in a Region vs. Metro format.
The girls game is set for 1 p.m., with a 3-point shooting contest with girls competing against boys and a dunk contest following the girls game, then the boys game will tip off at 3:30 p.m.
Representing the area for the boys is Lapwai’s Terrell Ellenwod-Jones. For the girls, Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff and Lapwai’s Lauren Gould will compete.
Admission to the game is $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
Three from Lapwai earn first-team all-league honors
Three boys basketball players from Lapwai earned first-team recognition as the Whitepine League released its Division I all-league teams recently.
Kase Wynott, Ellenwood-Jones and Ahlius Yearout all made the top team, along with Potlatch’s Jaxon Vowels, Kamiah’s David Kludt and Logos of Moscow’s Seamus Wilson.
Wynott also earned the player of the year award and Troy’s Trey Thatcher was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, Lapwai; Jaxon Vowels, Potlatch; David Kludt, Kamiah; Ahlius Yearout, Lapwai; Seamus Wilson, Logos.
SECOND TEAM
Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah; Lee Forsmann, Prairie; Eli Stoner, Troy; Everett Lovell, Potlatch; Landon Schlieper, Clearwater Valley; Everett Skinner, Kamiah.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Driskill, Logos; Jaishaun Sherman, Lapwai; Noah Johnson, Troy; Derek Burt, Genesee; Chandler Blazzard, Troy; Jalisco Miles, Lapwai; Austin Curtis, Clearwater Valley.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kessinger earns spot on All-IEL team
One Lewiston player was named to the first team as the Inland Empire League recently released its Class 5A all-league team.
The Bengals’ representative was senior point guard Zoie Kessinger.
FIRST TEAM
Capri Sims, Post Falls; Maddie Mitchell, Coeur d’Alene; Zoie Kessinger, Lewiston; Madi Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Avery Waddington, Lake City; Sophia Zufelt, Lake City.
Player of the year — Teagan Colvin, Coeur d’Alene.
Coach of the year — Nicole Symons, Coeur d’Alene.
Three honored by Central Idaho League
Three area players recently were honored by the Central Idaho League when they released their all-league honorees.
Grangeville freshman guard Addisyn Vanderwall and junior guard Abbie Frei each earned spots on the first team. Orofino senior post Grace Beardin won the CIL’s player of the year award.
FIRST TEAM
Abbie Frei, Grangeville; Addiyson Vanderwall, Grangeville; Macy Jerome, Kellogg; Dani Schilereff, Kellogg; Berkli McGreal, St. Maries.
Player of the year — Grace Beardin, Orofino.