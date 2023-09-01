MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears overcame visiting Lewiston in a five-set slugfest of nonleague high school volleyball action on Thursday.
The final scoreline read 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10 as Moscow moved to 4-3 on the season.
Eva Biladeau had a double-double for the Bears with 10 kills and 23 digs while adding another three aces and three blocks. Jessa Skinner led Moscow in kills with 12, and Alli Dorigo provided 14 assists, five kills and four aces.
For Lewiston (4-3), Reese DeGroot notched a rare triple-double with 10 kills, 36 assists and 13 digs.
“Both teams played great,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said. “A fun game to watch, and a fun game to coach, too.”
JV — Moscow def. Lewiston 2-1
Tigers take down Nighthawks
KENDRICK — The host Tigers continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 victory over Whitepine League Division II foe Nezperce.
Kendrick (3-0) enjoyed 14 kills and seven digs from Hali Anderson, along with 17 assists from Ruby Stewart.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce 2-1
Mustangs handle Huskies
DEARY — The host Mustangs handled Highland of Craigmont 25-7, 25-11, 25-11 in Whitepine League Division II competition.
Deary (2-0, 2-0) had a “very good team effort” in the win, according to coach Brooke Swanson.
“We kept a good, high, positive attitude,” Swanson said. “Our setters did a great job.”
Maniacs expel Spartans
OROFINO — Strong serving helped unbeaten Orofino stay firmly in charge en route to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 nonleague win against Timberline of Weippe.
Rilee Diffin served nine consecutive points to close out the first set for the Maniacs (3-0), while teammate Mylie Zenner finished the match with seven aces.
JV — Orofino def. Timberline 25-20, 25-23
Knights fell Loggers
POTLATCH — Logos of Moscow overcame host Potlatch in four sets of Whitepine League Division I play.
The final scoreline read 25-23, 25-15, 18-25, 25-21 in favor of the Knights, who hit 26 aces as a team and were spearheaded on offense by senior outside hitter Evie Grauke.
For the Loggers, freshman outside hitter Aubree Lisher put down a team-high 17 kills.
JV — Logos def. Potlatch 2-1
Bulldogs bulldoze Wildcats
LAPWAI — Visiting Genesee held steady for a 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 Whitepine League Division I victory against Lapwai.
The Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1) enjoyed a standout performance from Brinley Lowe, who subbed in at right side and made eight digs while serving 16-for-17.
JV — Genesee def. Lapwai 25-16, 25-12
Trojans tank Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Olivia Tyler dished out 32 assists and Ashlyn Strunk fired five aces to help visiting Troy handle Prairie of Cottonwood in Whitepine League Division I play.
The set scores were 25-11, 25-9 and 25-8.
“I feel like the girls did a really good job playing like a team,” Trojans coach Deborah Blazzard said. “We were able to set the ball to a lot of different options on the court.”
JV — Prairie def. Troy.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCEROrofino 20, St. Maries 1
ST. MARIES — Visiting Orofino massacred St. Maries in Central Idaho League play.
A total of 14 different players scored for the Maniacs (2-0-1), with Ethan Potratz and Harrison Gray registering three goals apiece.
Orofino 13 7—20
St. Maries 1 0— 1
Orofino — own goal, fourth
St. Maries — Grant Compton, seventh
Orofino — Ethan Potratz, eighth
Orofino — Luke Robinson, ninth
Orofino — Caden Robinson, 10th
Orofino — Harrison Gray, 13th
Orofino — E. Potratz, 14th
Orofino — Wyatt Taylor, 18th
Orofino — Gray, 21st
Orofino — Gray, 25th
Orofino — E. Potratz, 26th
Orofino — Caleb Potratz, 28th
Orofino — Cash Nelson, 31st
Orofino — Jorge Santos-Lopez, 35th
Orofino — James May, 50th
Orofino — Santos-Lopez, 55th
Orofino — Triston Milchak, 57th
Orofino — Lindi Kessinger, 69th
Orofino — Thatcher Milchak, 73rd
Orofino — Matt McGrath, 77th
Orofino — Gideon Hopkins, 80th
Shots — Orofino 30, St. Maries 2. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 1; St. Maries: Will Dittman 10.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYTeams get their feet wet with two-mile River Run
POST FALLS — Sara Casebolt of Logos took second in the freshman/sophomore girls race and Lucas Clements of Lewiston was third among freshman boys on a two-mile course in the Post Falls River Run.
The meet was divided by school year instead of featuring the more conventional varsity and JV races. Top-three finishers for each race are listed below.
GIRLS
Freshman/sophomore — 1. Annabelle Carr, Coeur d’Alene Charter, 12:29.9; 2. Talia Bonville, Post Falls, 12:33.8; 3. Helen Oyler, Coeur d’Alene Charter, 13:01.3.
Junior/senior — 1. Kaylynn Misner, Post Falls, 12:39.3; 2. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 12:45.9; 3. Lily Richardson, Sandpoint, 13:00.
BOYS
Freshman — 1. Sam Reade, Lakeland, 11:01.8; 2. Caleb Royce, Timberlake, 11:10.1; 3. Lucas Clements, Lewiston, 11:16.7.
Sophomore — 1. Paul Kent, Sandpoint, 11:37.9; 2. Conner Johnson, Lakeland, 11:40.1; 3. Westin Caven, Clark Fork, 11:43.7.
Junior — 1. Logan Anderson, Lakeland, 10:52.5; 2. Cody Clemons, Timberlake, 11:23.5; 3. Austin Averette, Post Falls, 11:29.2.
Senior — 1. Nathan Roche, Sandpoint, 10:41.1; 2. Nathan Russell, Coeur d’Alene Charter, 10:56.5; 3. Jacob Barnhart, Timberlake, 11:01.4.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFSeibly medals for Bengals
POST FALLS — Mollie Seibly of Lewiston took first place among individuals with a 76-stroke performance on the girls side of the Lakeland Tournament held at the Links Golf Club in Post Falls.
In boys competition, Chase Lovell of Moscow tied for third place with a 75, and Lewiston took third overall from a six-team field.
GIRLS
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 347, Sandpoint 355, Lewiston 365.
Medalist — Mollie Seibly, Lewiston, 76.
Lewiston individuals — Seibly 76, Julie Brume 86, Sydney Arellano 99, Aleena White 104, Cora Lott 118.
Moscow individuals — Addison Raney 99, Alexa Lambert 112.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 306; 2. Lake City 314; 3. Lewiston 318; 4. Moscow 332; 5. Lakeland 338; 6. Post Falls 406.
Medalist — Grant Potter, Coeur d’Alene, 73.
Lewiston individuals — Dash Walker 78, Cody Ray 79, RJ Wagner 80, Kayden Orton 81.
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 75, Tyson Izzo 84, Gage Schlueter 86, Keaton Clark 87.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWashington State 2, San Diego State 1
PULLMAN — A lightning quick start propelled unbeaten No. 17 Washington State to victory over San Diego State in nonconference play at Lower Soccer Field.
The Cougars (5-0) enjoyed two goals within the first five minutes of play, with Bridget Rieken scoring to the bottom left of the goal off a Reagan Kotschau assist before Megan Santa Cruz followed up with her first career goal, on which Margie Detrizio and Georgia Whitehead were credited with a shared assist. San Diego State(2-2-1) eventually answered with a Denise St. Castro breakthrough in the 71st minute, but it was too little, too late.
This marks the Cougs’ first 5-0 start to a season since 2018.
San Diego St. 0 1—1
Washington St. 2 0—2
Washington St. — Bridget Rieken (Reagan Kotschau), third
Washington St. — Megan Santa Cruz (Margie Detrizio, Georgia Whitehead), fifth
San Diego St. — Denise St. Castro, 71st
Shots — Washington St. 27, San Diego 5. Saves — Washington St.: Nadia Cooper 3; San Diego St.: Alexa Madueno 6.
Idaho 1, Nevada 1
MOSCOW — The Vandals came back from a first-half deficit to complete their first draw of the season, hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack Thursday night at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
Veteran midfielder Luz Arreaga found the back of the net for Nevada (0-2-3) with help from sophomore defender Abigail Souza in the 25th minute for the game’s first goal.
The Vandal pressure paid off in the 78th minute with help from junior forward Annika Farley, who scored her second goal of the year to even the score.
Idaho (3-1-1) is back in action at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at California State-Northridge.
Nevada 1 0—1
Idaho 0 1—1
Nevada — Luz Arreaga (Abigail Souza), 26th.
Idaho — Annika Farley (Alyssa Peters, Jadyn Hanks), 78th.
Shots — Nevada: 6; Idaho: 13. Saves — Nevada: Emily McCue 4; Idaho: Kira Witte 2.