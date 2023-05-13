COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow came in second on both the boys and girls sides in team scoring after Day 2 of action while Lewiston was third among girls and fourth for boys at the 4A/5A district track and field championships.

Dylan Rehder ran a season-best time of 49.62 seconds in the 400-meter dash to lead the Bear boys as they broke a second-place tie to defeat Lakeland of Rathdrum. The Bear girls, who had sat in third place through Day 1, edged past Lakeland for second with wins in the 400 (Jessika Lassen), 1,600 (Geneva McClory), and 100 and 300 hurdles (Hannah Marcoe).

Tags

Recommended for you