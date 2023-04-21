PULLMAN — The Moscow Bears defeated the Pullman Greyhounds 13-3 in a cross-Palouse nonleague baseball game Thursday.
Moscow (4-10) owned a narrow 2-1 lead after three innings. Pullman (7-7) allowed 11 runs to the Bears in the final two innings and scored only two, resulting in the loss.
Butch Kiblen earned the win pitching in relief for Moscow, while Nate Elbracht absorbed the loss for the Greyhounds.
Jack Driskill led the Bears with three hits, while Connor Isakson and JP Breese added two.
Pullman was led at the dish with two hits apiece from Joey Hecker and Max McCloy.
Moscow 002 008 3—13 10 3
Pullman 001 001 1— 3 8 1
Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen (4), Ethan McLaughlin (6) and Tyson Izzo; Joey Hecker, Nate Elbacht (6), Peyton Townsend (6), Max McCloy (7) and Kris Schroeder. W—Kiblen; L—Elbracht.
Moscow hits — Jack Driskill 3, Connor Isakson 2, JP Breese 2, Anderson (2B), Mike Kiblen, Wyatt Hartig.
Pullman hits — Hecker 2, McCloy 2, Caleb Northcroft, Townsend, Brady Coulter, Cade Hill.
Kendrick 12, Genesee 0
KENDRICK — The Tigers dominated the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League game.
Kendrick (6-5, 3-2) was strong at the plate and the dish, putting up all 12 of its runs in the final four innings after not scoring the first two, and holding Genesee (0-9, 0-9) to one hit and no runs.
Tucker Ashmead earned the win for the Tigers and Kole Scharnhorst absorbed the loss for the Bulldogs.
Teak Wareham had the lone hit for Genesee, which went for a triple.
Ty Koepp led Kendrick with four hits including a double and a triple. Wyatt Fitzmorris had three hits with a home run and a triple, while Dale Fletcher had three more with a double for the Tigers.
Genesee 000 000— 0 1 0
Kendrick 004 206—12 18 0
Kole Scharnhorst and Teak Wareham; Tucker Ashmead, Noah Littlefield (6) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W—Ashmead.
Genesee hit — Wareham (3B)
Kendrick hits — Ty Koepp 4 (2B, 3B), Fitzmorris 3 (3B, HR), Dale Fletcher 3 (2B), Ashmead 2 (3B), Mason Kimberling 2 (2B), Jarrett Harris 2, Xavier Carpenter (2B), Isaac Rigney.
Asotin 3-12, Kettle Falls 2-1
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — It was a tale of two games during the Panthers’ doubleheader against Northeast 2B League foe Kettle Falls, but Asotin ultimately won both.
Pitching was strong in a tight first game. Asotin’s Sam Hall and Gavin Ells combined for 11 strikeouts and Kettle Falls sat down eight.
In the second game, the Panthers (12-5, 9-3) needed just five innings to dismantle the Bulldogs (0-8, 0-8).
Justin Boyea tallied two hits in the nightcap — both doubles.
GAME ONE
Asotin 000 001 11—3 3 1
Kettle Falls 000 200 00—2 7 5
Sam Hall, Gavin Ells (7) and Hall, Cameron Clovis (3). W—Ells.
Asotin hits — Chase Engle, G. Ells, Hall. Cameron LeBret, Zane Johnson (6) and Adam Harrington.
Kettle Falls hits — Ethan Bolt 3 (3B, 2B), Zane Johnson, Talon Simmons, Teddy Bair, Jack Hills.
GAME TWO
Asotin 113 16—12 13 0
Kettle Falls 010 00—1 7 2
Cameron Clovis and Sam Hall. Johnson, Hills (4) and Adam Harrington. W— Clovis. L — Johnson.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells 3, Justin Boyea (2 2B), G. Ells 2 (3B), Clovis 2, AJ Olerich 2, Carson Reedy.
Kettle Falls hits — Bair 2, Hills 2, Johnson (2B), Bolton, Cameron Lebret.
Clearwater Valley 16, Prairie 1
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley’s Carson Schilling hit a two-run walk off homer to notch a 15-run rule win over visiting Whitepine League foe Prairie.
Colton McElroy absorbed the loss for the Pirates (6-7, 5-2). He pitched just one inning and allowed nine runs on three hits, walking seven.
Schilling led at the dish for the Rams (9-6, 6-0) with two hits, the home run and a double.
Prairie 001—1 3 5
Clearwater Valley 952—16 8 0
Colton McElroy, Owen McIntire (2) and Cody Kaschmitter. Anthony Fabbi and Jake Fabbi. L — McElroy.
Prairie hits — Kaschmitter, Carter Shears, Phil Schwartz.
Clearwater Valley hits — Carson Schilling 2 (HR, 2B), A. Fabbi 2 (2B), Landon Schlieper (2B), Trebor Altman, J. Fabbi, Cam Whitcom.
Troy 14, Lapwai 1
LEWISTON — The Trojans took down the Lapwai Wildcats in five innings in a Whitepine League game at Clearwater Field.
Troy (6-2, 5-1) had the game in hand from the word “go,” going up 8-1 after four innings.
Kaiden Strunk earned the win for the Trojans, pitching the full five innings and allowing only two hits and one run. Makhi Durrett and Dominic Holden led Troy at bat with three hits apiece, with Durrett notching a triple.
Herschel Williamson absorbed the loss for the Wildcats (0-4, 0-4), who got one hit each from DaRon Wheeler and Dillon White.
“We had guys who don’t normally start come in and deliver for us,” Troy coach Tyler Strunk said. “Overall, a pretty well-executed game for us.”
Troy 320 36—14 11 1
Lapwai 000 10— 1 2 4
Kaiden Strunk and Makhi Durrett; Herschel Williamson, DaRon Wheeler (5) and Dillon White. L—Williamson
Troy hits — Durrett 3 (3B), Dominic Holden 3, Archer Barton (2B), Joseph Doumit 2, Joseph Bendel, Strunk.
Lapwai hits — White, Wheeler.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston 17-8, Pullman 4-6
The visiting Greyhounds made Game 2 close, but Clarkston ultimately prevailed in both halves of a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader.
Kinsey Rees and Suhailey Reyes each totaled three hits with one double on the day for Pullman (1-8, 0-6).
Clarkston (7-4, 5-1) scored 15 runs between the second and third innings to put the Greyhounds to rest in Game 1. Joey Miller went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run.
Miller continued her dominance in the second game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a triple.
GAME 1
Pullman 010 03—4 7 9
Clarkston 287 0x—17 10 3
Sophie Armstrong, Kinsey Rees (2) and Taylor Cromie. Murray Broemeling and Joey Miller. L— Armstrong
Pullman hits — Rees 2 (2B), Cromie, Taylore Wolfe, Sophie Armstrong, Logan Grenne, Marissa Carper, Suhailey Reyes.
Clarkston hits — Miller 2 (HR), Brooke Blaydes 2 (2B), Carly Broemmeling 2, Kizzie Line (2B), Leah Copeland, Kristen Phillips, Aneysa Judy.
GAME 2
Pullman 010 311 0—6 11 3
Clarkston 213 002 x—8 9 8
Armstrong and Cromie. M. Broemeling and Miller.
Pullman hits — Cori Stewart 3, Reyes 2 (2B), Greene 2, Carper 2, Wolfe (2B), Rees.
Clarkston hits — Miller 2 (3B), Ubachs 2 (2B), Judy (3B), M. Broemeling (3B), Copeland, Blaydes, Ryan Combs.
Kettle Falls 10-4, Aostin 8-16
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Traveling Asotin split its doubleheader against Northeast 2B League foe Kettle Falls.
The host Bulldogs (4-7, 3-7) notched the first win of the twin bill. They used a seven-run first inning to put the game out of reach.
The Panthers (4-11, 1-7) were able to get redemption in the second game as the Bulldogs committed eight errors, which Asotin was able to capitalize on with the help of three hits from Cady Browne and two apiece from Emily Elskamp and Avery Triplett.
GAME ONE
Asotin 200 220 2—8 5 4
Kettle Falls 730 000 x—10 6 2
Kierra Nielson and Cady Browne. S. Corvino and A. Prouty.
Asotin hits — Avery Triplett (2B), Emily Elskamp, Browne, Nielson, Maddi Lathrop.
Kettle Falls hits — L. Larsen 3, M. Langrehr 2 (3B), A. Edwards.
GAME TWO
Asotin 133 45—16 7 3
Kettle Falls 003 10—4 6 8
Browne and Lathrop. M. Burch and C. Jones.
Asotin hits — Browne 3, Elskamp 2, Triplett 2.
Kettle Falls hits — Prouty 2, Larsen 2, Langrehr, H. Pakootas.
Kendrick 13, Potlatch 9
POTLATCH — A monstrous eight-run first inning put Kendrick on the path to victory in Whitepine League play against Potlatch.
The Tigers (9-5, 5-1) benefited from four hits with two doubles by Taylor Boyer, who also delivered seven strikeouts pitching in relief.
Kendrick 800 113 0—13 17 2
Potlatch 222 020 1— 9 13 0
Hailey Taylor, Taylor Boyer (2) and Kenadie Kirk; Josie Larson, Kaylen Hadaller (3) and Tayva McKinney.
Kendrick hits — Boyer 4 (2 2B), S. Cochrane 3 (2B), Natalie Kimbley 3, Hailey Taylor 2 (3B), Harley Heimgartner 2, Kirk 2, L. Hanson.
Potlatch hits — Larson 3 (2 2B), Hadaller 3 (3B),
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman boys 7, West Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Unbeaten Pullman continued its march through the 2A Greater Spokane League with a sweep of host West Valley.
The Greyhounds (6-0, 4-0) were at their most dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash by the No. 3 doubles duo of Brian Fugh and Jesse Tang, while No. 3 singles player Benjamin Lee battled from a set down against the Eagles’ Kyle Roberts to preserve the sweep with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-8 victory.
“This may have been a 7-0, but it was a hard-earned one that gave our players valuable experience,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “I am particularly pleased with Vijay (Lin) for putting down a spirited challenge from a quality opponent in West Valley’s Conner Kunz at No. 1 singles, and with Ben for figuring things out against a guy with quick feet and a tricky style at No. 3.”
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Conner Kunz 6-3, 6-2; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Orion Mastel 6-3, 6-1; Benjamin Lee, Pul, def. Kyle Roberts 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-8; Neal Wang, Pul, def. Asher Neifenegger 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Judah Clark/Hunter Napier 6-3, 6-4; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Gavin Simmons/Xander Kaiser 6-2, 6-0; Brian Fugh/Jesse Tang, Pul, def. Carson Pilalas/Kaden Koellen 6-0, 6-0.
Pullman girls 7, West Valley 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhound girls were at their most dominant in singles, where they did not drop a single game through four matches, as they blew past visiting 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley and remained perfect in team dual competition for the season.
Sophomore Rhoda Wang recorded her third 6-0, 6-0 shutout from four league wins so far this season to lead the way at No. 1 singles for Pullman (6-0, 4-0). Kei Bromley and Lotti Wolf fought through a 6-3, 6-1 victory in a No. 1 doubles match that Pullman coach Dan Vollmer described as featuring “two of the best doubles teams in the league.”
“They impress me more with each match they win,” he said.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Brynlee Ordinario 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Brooklyn Adamson 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Malea Palpalotok 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Adriana Carroll 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Carlie Knapp/Sutton Nordus 6-3, 6-1; Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Chloe Matteson/Chloe Schuman 6-0, 6-1; Naomia Carter/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Chloe Hunsaker/Cassie Kappen 6-0, 6-1.
Clarkston boys 7, East Valley 0
Host Clarkston cleaned house against 2A Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley.
The Bantams (4-4, 3-1) were dominant from the top to the bottom of their roster, from No. 1 singles player Alex Whittle’s 6-1, 6-1 victory to the No. 3 doubles pairing of Peyton Pickard and Thomas Moulton’s 6-0, 6-0 blanking.
“I was really pleased with how our singles players stepped up,” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said. “They were playing out of position and everyone moved up one or two spots, so it was nice to see them perform at a different level.”
Singles — Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Eric Pritchard 6-1, 6-1; Cody Whittle, Clk, def. Juan Morales 6-3, 6-2; Chase Meyer, Clk, def. Grayson Van Cleave 6-2, 6-3; Haven Morfin, Clk, def. Brandon Beeler 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Ikaika Millan/Aiden Schnatterle, Clk, def. Koy Gregerson/Ranson Leban 6-2, 6-2; Xander Van Tine/Dominic Paulucci, Clk, def. Peyton Pickard/Thomas Moulton 6-0, 6-0.
Clarkston girls 4, East Valley 3
SPOKANE VALLEY — Playing shorthanded due to schedule conflicts, the visiting Bantams still managed to eke out a 2A Greater Spokane League win against East Valley.
Ella Leavitt and Olivia Gustafson of Clarkston (6-1, 4-0) pulled out a back-and-forth No. 1 doubles win 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to help seal the deal.
Singles — Fasai Xiong, EV, def. Annouck Jensen 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9); Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Lexi Robison 6-1, 6-3; Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Bella Stoner 6-1, 6-1; Kaitlyn Hathaway, EV, def. Paige McKenzie 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson, Clk, def. Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh 6-0, 3-6, 6-3; Kayla Frei/Eloise Teasley, Clk, def. Madi Waits/Audrey Lilva 6-1, 6-1; Tina Ngo/Serenity Hendricks, EV, def. Raylie Fleishman/Kendall Cunningham 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Sandpoint 8, Lewiston 4
The Bengal tennis team fell to nonleague opponent Sandpoint at home.
Lewiston’s No. 1 boys singles player Dylan Gomez earned a 6-1,6-0 win over Jacob Dawson. Esten Lee also notched a win in singles action over Elliot Lowman 6-2, 6-2.
In mixed doubles, Cade Hill and Alli Olson posted a 6-1, 6-4 win over Fischer Dail and Berkley Cox for the Bengals (7-3).
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Jacob Dawson, 6-1, 6-0; Matthew Norton, San, Def. Sinjin Caviness, 6-2, 6-1; Esten Lee, Lew, def. Elliot Lowman, 6-2, 6-2.
Boys doubles — Garrett Beardsley/Christian Bren, Lew, def. Owen Larson/Ivan Steinbachs, 6-2, 4-6, 10-3; Evan Wiley/Aden Heitz, San, Kayden Beehler/JJ Pacheco, 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed doubles — Cade Hill/Alli Olson, Lew, def. Fischer Dail/Berkley Cox, 6-1, 6-4; Brennan Johnson/Mya Vorheis, San, def. Ryan Carper/Alexis Keller, 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Girls singles — Neva Reseska, San, def. Trinity Burke, 6-0, 6-0; Adrian Doty, San, def. Alana Ramos, 6-2, 6-3; Elly Tutin, San, def. Livvy Pacheco, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls doubles — Sydney Webb/Aubrey Knowles, San, def. Olivia Bren/Lynsie Bren, 6-1, 6-7, 10-8; Maile Evans/Patch Howard, San, def. Addison Falkenstein-Barker/Kathryn Ho, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 10, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — Pullman throttled Rogers by double digits, which brings its goal total to 21 in the last two games.
Clarens Dollin notched back-to-back goals during the 38th and 41st minutes. He added two assists.
His brother, Carlens Dollin, finished with three goals for the Greyhounds (11-1, 7-0).
Rogers 0 0— 0
Pullman 4 6—10
Pullman — Leon Lange, 17th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 18th.
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Kai Hirose), 29th.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Evan French), 38th.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Wexler), 41st.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarin Dollin), 60th.
Pullman — Lang (Hirose), 61st.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 63rd.
Pullman — Hirose, 64th.
Pullman — Wexler (Marcello Romero), 67th.
Shots — Rogers 2, Pullman 17.
Saves — Rogers: Hernandez Toress 6; Pullman: Aaron Oatley 1.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Hounds sixth at home meet
PULLMAN — The Pullman golf team finished sixth out of 21 teams as it hosted the Palouse Ridge Invite at Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
Parker Legreid paced the Greyhounds, finishing with a score of 72, good enough for fifth overall out of 99 individuals. Trae Fredrickson was right behind him with a score of 73, which tied him for eighth place.
All of Pullman’s golfers shot below 90.
Team scores — 1. Mead 293; 2. West Valley 298; T3. Gonzaga Prep, 308; T3. Lewis and Clark, 308; 5. Central Valley, 310; 6. Pullman, 313; T7. Ephrata, 314; T7. Mt. Spokane; 9. Kamiakin, 318; 10. Ferris, 319; 11. Ridgeline, 320; 12. Chiawana, 325; T13. Othello, 328; T13. Pasco, 328; 15. Rogers 328; 16. Cheney, 408; 17. Newport, 413; T17. Toppenish 413; 19. Freeman, 445; 20. Lakeside, 497; 21. Wapato, 507.
Medalist — Ben Barrett, Mead, 66.
Pullman individuals — Parker Legreid, 72; Trae Fredrickson, 73; Elliot Lee, 83; Rawley Larkin, 85; Parker Lee, 89.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Warriors’ Krabbenhoff leads decathlon after five events
Lewis-Clark State is off to a strong start at the Cascade Conference multi-championships in Ashland with three competitors in the top five after Day 1.
A pair of Warriors hold the top two spots, with Justin Krabbenhoft leading the way with 3,513 points and Christian Bothwell in second at 3,341. Warriors won four out of the five events, with Krabbenhoft topping the 100-meter dash, long jump and high jump. Caleb Moore, who sits in fifth (3,031), won the shot put.