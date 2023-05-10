MOSCOW — In Idaho 4A district tournament softball play, the Moscow Bears needed only five innings to seal an 11-1 win against the Lakeland Hawks of Rathdrum on Tuesday.
Kelly Stodick got the win for Moscow (19-6), pitching the full five innings and holding Lakeland (6-17) to one run on five hits.
Addie Branen led the team in hits with three, including two doubles. Amanda Pouchnik added two hits — a double and a home run.
Moscow and Lakeland will continue their best-of-three series at 3 p.m. Thursday back at Moscow.
Lakeland 010 00— 1 5 0
Moscow 420 5x—11 12 2
Emma Avalos and Payton Sterling; Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill.
Lakeland hits — Sterling, Alexis Hanna, Katie Dewey, Kyla Holte, Delilah Zimmerman.
Moscow hits — Addie Branen 3 (2 2B), Amanda Pouchnik 2 (2B, HR), Highfill 2, Megan Poler (2B), Kaci Kiblen (2B), Stodick, Hannah Robertson, Bella Ristine.
Lewiston keeps hope alive at Districts
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals kept their state tournament hopes alive after splitting two 5A district tournament games.
Lewiston fell to Lake City 6-4 in their opener, then rebounded with an 11-8 victory against Post Falls.
Jenna Barney pitched a complete game in the circle in the opener, retiring nine. She also had two hits, both homers.
The Bengals redeemed themselves in the nightcap by beating the Trojans. Evanne Douglass had three hits including two doubles.
Lewiston next faces Lake City again on Thursday in a loser-out game.
Lewiston 010 111 0——4 7 1
Lake City 200 400 x—6 6 1
Jenna Barney and Loryn Barney. Klyee Palmer, Layla Gugino (5) and Hope Bodak.
Lewiston hits — J. Barney 2 (2 HR), L. Barney 2, Evanne Douglass (2B), Sydney Arellano, Caitrin Reel.
Lake City hits — Kaelee Kolden 2 (2 2B), Gugino, Karsyn DeMent, Taylor Dent, Jenna Glenn.
————
Post Falls 320 012 0—8 13 6
Lewiston 311 600 x—11 12 2
Lexie McCarroll and McKenna Zimmerman. Ashland Schnell, J. Barney (7) and Reel.
Post Falls hits — Katie Berg 3 (2B), Eden Nye 2 (HR), Kaylah Rouse 2 (2B), Summer Dan (2B), McCarroll, Zimmerman, Zaylee Krizensky, Jalei Davis, Peyton Loizer.
Lewiston hits — Evanne Douglass 3 (2 2B), Sydney Arellano 2 (HR, 2B), Reel 2, L. Barney 2, J. Barney, Shelby Arellano, Anna Ready.
Genesee 28, Lapwai 16
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs withstood the rain and a fifth-inning fightback from Lapwai to prevail by mercy rule in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament play-in game.
Sydney Banks provided two hits with one triple for Genesee (11-8), while Harlei Donner fired off a home run.
The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday facing Potlatch at 3 p.m. back at Genesee.
Lapwai 501 0(10)—16 7 4
Genesee 67(12) 3x—28 12 3
Bisbee and Whitman; Kendra Meyer, Riley Stout (5) and Maxine English.
Lapwai hits — Picard 2 (3B), Moody 2, Whitman, K. Williamson, Williamson.
Genesee hits — Sydney Banks 2 (3B), Shelby Hanson 2, Audrey Barber 2, Mia Scharnhorst 2, English 2, Harlei Donner (HR), Stout (3B).
Kendrick 19-16, Kamiah 0-0
KENDRICK — In a late-reported game from Monday, the Tigers ended their regular season with a Whitepine League twinbill shutout against the Kubs.
Taylor Boyer earned the win in the opener, pitching the full three innings and allowing only one hit while striking out four. Halina Anderson led Kendrick (15-7, 9-3) at the plate with three hits including a double, while Morgan Silflow added two hits — one of which was a home run.
In the nightcap, Hayden Kimberling earned the win, pitching two of three innings and striking out three.
Silflow, Kimberling and Lilly Hanson each had three hits, with Kimberling’s including a double and a home run, and Silflow’s including a triple and a home run.
GAME 1
Kamiah 000— 0 1 0
Kendrick 2(17)x—19 11 0
Wilson, Porter (2) and Faeris; T Boyer and Kenadie Kirk. L—Wilson.
Kamiah hit — Porter.
Kendrick hits — Halina Anderson 3 (2B), Morgan Silfow 2 (HR), Sage Cochrane (3B), Lilly Hanson (3B), Hailey Taylor (2B), Hayden Kimberling, Kirk, Harely Heimgartner.
GAME 2
Kendrick 691—16 18 0
Kamiah 000— 0 1 0
Hayden Kimberling, Ashna Casto (3) and Karmen Griffin, Kenadie Kirk (3); Skinner and Roedifer. W—Kimerbling.
Kendrick hits — Morgan Silflow 3 (3B, HR), Kimberling 3 (2B, HR), Lilly Hanson 3 (2B), Harley Heimgartner 2 (2B, 3B), Kirk 2, Everlee Baker (3B), Sage Cochrane (2B), Hailey Taylor (2B), Taylor Boyer, Natalie Kimbley.
Kamiah hit — Wilson.
Orofino 4, Grangeville 3
OROFINO — Hanna Johnson pitched a complete game and provided two hits to help the host Maniacs battle back from an early deficit and prevail in Idaho Class 2A district tournament play against Grangeville.
The Maniacs (14-6) also enjoyed a double and two RBI from Jaelyn Miller, while Madalyn Green notched two hits for the visiting Bulldogs (13-9).
Grangeville 012 000 0—3 10 3
Orofino 000 220 x—4 7 1
Mattie Thacker and Kinzley Adams; Hanna Johnson and Rilee Diffin.
Grangeville hits — Madalyn Green 2, Adri Anderson 2, Mattie Thacker (2B), Adams, Siena Wagner, Caryss Barger, Makenna York, Abbie Frei.
Orofino hits — H. Johnson 2, Jaelyn Miller (2B), Emma Province, Livia Johnson, Brynn Hanna, Mylie Zenner.
Asotin 23-18, Reardan 3-6
REARDAN — The Panthers ended their regular season with a 2B League sweep against the Screamin’ Eagles.
In the opener, Cady Browne earned the win, pitching two innings of no-hit ball while striking out four, and hit two doubles to boot for Asotin (10-11, 7-7). Izzy Dougan came in and completed the no-hitter as she pitched the last two innings in relief.
In the nightcap, Kierra Nielson earned the win, pitching the full six innings and striking out eight Reardan batters (2-14, 1-11). Five batters had three hits apiece for the Panthers, including Dougan, who chalked up a home run.
All three of Emily Elskamp’s Game 2 hits were doubles.
GAME 1
Asotin 5(11)5 2—23 10 1
Reardan 001 2— 3 0 2
Cady Browne, Izzy Dougan (3) and Maddi Lathrop; S. Nortz, K. Clouse (2), K. Holf (4) and O. Wicks. W—Browne; L—Nortz.
Asotin hits — Browne 2 (2 2B), Emily Elskamp 2, Kierra Nielson 2, Elizabeth Alicea, Lathrop, Bella Dalosto, Charlie Jackson.
GAME 2
Asotin 600 156—18 19 2
Reardan 200 202— 6 4 4
Kierra Nielson and Cady Browne; K. Clouse and O. Wicks.
Asotin hits — Izzy Dougan 3 (HR), Emily Elskamp 3 (3 2B), Browne 3 (2B), Nielson 3 (2B), Jayne Crockett 3, Chloe Renzelman 2, Avery Triplett, Bella Dalosto.
Reardan hits — C. Ellis (3B), Clouse (2B), M. Benham, Wicks.
District game postponed
JULIAETTA — Tuesday’s Idaho Class 1A district tournament softball game between the Kendrick Tigers and the Lewis County Eagles was postponed until 4:30 p.m. today due to inclement weather.
Colfax softball cancelled
A scheduled nonleague game between Colfax and Freeman was canceled for reasons that had not been announced at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Greyhounds, Bantams fall at Districts
SPOKANE — Clarkston scored a competitive 5-3 win against Pullman before dropping a 4-3 title game to Shadle Park in Washington 2A district tournament play.
Trace Green earned the win for Clarkston (16-5) — going the distance and striking out nine batters. Caleb Northcroft absorbed the loss pitching in relief for Pullman (14-9).
Max McCloy and Kris Schroeder led the Greyhounds with two hits apiece, with McCloy’s including a double.
The Bantams were deadlocked with Shadle Park (13-5) until the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Highlanders found the extra run they needed to seal the district title.
Lance Heitstuman threw the first six innings for Clarkston, giving up only one hit and no earned runs.
The Bantams will next travel to face Ellensburg in a regional crossover on Saturday at 1 p.m. with a state berth on the line.
Complete information for the Shadle Park game was not available at press time.
Pullman 200 010 0—3 7 2
Clarkston 000 140 x—5 4 1
Calvin Heusser, Caleb Northcroft (5) and Brayden Randall; Trace Green and Emmett Slagg. L—Northcroft.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy 2 (2B), Kris Schroeder 2, Brendan Doumit, Northcroft, Brady Coulter.
Clarkston hits — Bodee Thivierge, Hayden Line, Slagg, Nathan Somers.
———
Clarkston 000 001 2—3 3 0
Shadle Park 000 001 3—4 4 2
Grangeville 14, St. Maries 13
OROFINO — The Bulldogs overcame the Lumberjacks in an Idaho 2A district tournament semifinal at Orofino.
Grangeville (12-12) was tied with St. Maries (7-13) at the bottom of the seventh when Sam Lindsley hit one of his two doubles of the day to get on base, where he was later driven home by Taven Ebert for the game-winner.
Lindsley had three hits on the day including two doubles to lead the Bulldogs, and also earned the win pitching in relief in the seventh, registering two strikeouts. David Goicoa, Ray Holes and Ebert all added two hits, with Goicoa’s including a double.
Grangeville will play the winner of today’s 10 a.m. game between Orofino and Kellogg later today at 3 p.m. in the district title game.
St. Maries 201 800 2—13 9 4
Grangeville 037 012 1—14 11 2
Wyatt Holmes, Brock Anderson (3) and Dillon Holder; David Goicoa, Carter Mundt (5), Jack Bransford (6), Sam Lindsley (7) and Cody Klement, Goicoa (7). W—Lindsley; L—Anderson.
St. Maries — Holmes 2, Anderson 2, Riley Abell, Milo Marsh, Landon Holmes, Kody Tefft, Trey Gibson.
Grangeville hits — Lindsley 3 (2 2B), Goicoa 2 (2B), Ray Holes 2, Taven Ebert 2, Klement, JT Jackson.
Troy 10, Genesee 0
TROY — The Trojans beat the Bulldogs 10-0 in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament game.
Troy (11-5) advances to play the winner of today’s clash between Kendrick and Potlatch, while Genesee (2-14) will face the loser.
Complete information was unavailable at press time.
Pomeroy 11, Wellpinit 6
RITZVILLE — The Pirates ended their regular season with an inter-division 1B Southeast baseball win against the Redskins at the Lind-Ritzville High School Ball Fields to punch their ticket to the district tournament.
Ollie Severs earned the win for Pomeroy (12-10, 9-6). He and reliever Brodie Magill combined for 15 strikeouts while only allowing three hits and three earned runs.
Jett Slusser led the Pirates, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Trevin Kimble added two hits, a double and a triple.
Full game stats were unavailable at press time.
Wellpinit 103 011 0— 6 3 1
Pomeroy 332 030 x—11 13 1
Ollie Severs, Brodie Magill (6) and Trevin Kimble.
Pomeroy hits — Jett Slusser 3, Kimble 2 (2B, 3B), Trace Roberts 2 (2B), Gunner Magill, Brodie Magill, Severs, Nick Bryson, Vinny Vecchio, Jayden Slusser.
Kendrick-Potlatch game postponed
KENDRICK — Tuesday’s scheduled district tournament play-in game between Potlatch and Kendrick was postponed until today at 4 p.m. due to inclement weather.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman girls 7, West Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman did not concede a single game across four singles matches as the Greyhounds remained undefeated with a sweep of 2A Greater Spokane League opponent West Valley.
Lewis-Clark State signee Gwyn Heim headed things up with a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash of the Eagles’ Brynlee Ordinario, and Lydia Nelson, Rachel Lam and Amy Fugh — all playing above their usual positions — followed suit.
The Hounds (11-0, 9-0), who “continue to be strong up and down the lineup,” in the words of coach Dan Vollmer, also enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash at No. 2 doubles courtesy of Kei Bromley and Lotti Wolf.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Brynlee Ordinario 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Malea Palpalotok 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Chloe Hunsaker 6-0, 6-0; Amy Fugh, Pul, def. Taylor Moreau 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Knapp/Sutton Nordus 6-2, 6-3, Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Chloe Matteson/Chloe Schuman 6-0, 6-0, Lynnsey Biorn/Jasmine Thapa Pul, def. Kellyn Royston/Cassie Kappen 6-1, 6-2.
Pullman boys 7, West Valley 0
PULLMAN — Unbeaten Pullman brought down the Eagles of West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League encounter.
The Hounds (11-0, 9-0), who have won all nine of their league duals this season by 7-0 sweeps, were pushed in the top two doubles matches, but responded. Pullman rallied from 5-3 down to win the opening set 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, and dropped a set at No. 2 before coming back in style to prevail 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.
“I am particularly proud of my doubles pairing of Aditya (Bose-Bandyopadhyay) and Mir (Park), who played their first No. 1-level match of the season today and pulled off a win against the solid West Valley entry that should help us with district tournament seeding,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said.
Vijay Lin outhit West Valley’s No. 1 singles player Conner Kunz in a fast-paced 6-2, 6-4 slugfest, while Reed Newell delivered the most emphatic win of the day at No. 4 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Conner Kunz 6-2, 6-4; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Orion Mastel 6-3, 6-3; Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Gavin Simmons 6-2, 6-1; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Zander Kaiser 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Hunter Napier/Judah Clark 7-5, 6-2; Brian Fugh/Jesse Tang, Pul, def. Asher Nieffenegger/Kyle Roberts 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Benjamin Lee/Neal Wang, Pul, def. Riley Hayes/Kaden Koellen 6-1, 6-1.
Clarkston girls 7, East Valley 0
The Bantams earned a 2A Greater Spokane League sweep on their senior night over visiting East Valley.
In the most dominant match win of the day, Kayla Frei and Eloise Teasley of Clarkston (11-2, 8-1) notched a 6-1, 6-0 result against the Knights’ Leela Taylor and Whitney Hamlin at No. 2 doubles.
Ella Ogden earned a 6-3, 6-0 win over Tina Ngo at No. 3 singles.
Singles — Annouck Janesn, Clk, def. Fasai Xiong, 6-4, 6-3; Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Lexi Robinson, 6-4, 6-1; Kendall Wallace, Clk, def. Kaitlynn Harthaway, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1; Ella Ogden, Clk, def. Tina Ngo, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Syklee Ashpaugh/Amelie Wande, 6-1, 7-5; Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson, Clk, def. Madi Waits/Audrey Ulrich, 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Frei/Eloise Teasley, Clk, def. Leela Taylor/Whitney Hamlin, 6-1, 6-0.
Clarkston boys 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Clarkston earned a 2A Greater Spokane League sweep in a dual against East Valley.
The Bantams (7-5, 6-3) dominated the singles, only dropping one game. Nathan Gall and Haven Morfin earned 6-0, 6-0 wins in the No. 1 and No. 3 spots, respectively, while Alex Whittle claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2.
In doubles competition, the Clarkston No. 1 team of Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams had a competitive match against the Knights’ Erich Prichard/Brandon Beeler, rallying to prevail 3-6, 6-1, 10-5. The No. 2 doubles team of Dominic Paulucci/Xander VanTine won 6-0, 6-1.
“We took care of business,” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said. “It was a fun match overall.”
Singles — Nathan Gall, clk, def. Ranson Liban 6-0, 6-0; Alex Whittle, clk, def. Kory Giegelson 6-0, 6-1; Haven Morfin, clk, def. Donovan Wycott 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams, clk, def. Eric Prichard/Brandon Beller, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5; Dominic Paulucci/Xander VanTine, clk, def. Darren Shelley/Peyton Pickard 6-0, 6-1.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pullman, Clarkston finish in top three at league meet
SPOKANE — Pullman finished second while Clarkston finished third at a 2A Greater Spokane League girls golf meet at Downriver Golf Course.
The Greyhounds had an overall score of 394 and the Bantams totaled 433.
Ryliann Bednar was the highest placer for Pullman, finishing second with a score of 81. Clarkston’s highest placer was Tierney McKarcher, who finished tied for fourth with Greyhounds’ Matiline Rink at 88 apiece.
The second-place finish secured a league title for Pullman.
Team scores — 1. West Valley 367; 2. Pullman 394; 3. Clarkston 433; 4. East Valley 503.
Leaders — 1. Melina Cerenzia, (West Valley), 75; 2. Ryliann Bednar, (Pullman), 81; 3. Spencer Cerenzia, (West Valley), 86.
Other Pullman individuals — T4. Matiline Rink 88; 8. Faith Sampson 107; 13. Emma Bobo 118; 19. Isabelle Brinkman 133.
Clarkston individuals — T4. Tierney McKarcher 88; T9. Sydnee Marscheck 110; 12. Haley Mendenhall 115; 15. Sammy Hudgins 120; T19. Olivia Lopez 133; 26. Angela Denny 175.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Colfax competes at sub-districts
RITZVILLE — Asotin took second in team scoring on the girls side and fourth among boys at a Northeast 2B League meet.
The Panthers’ highest-placer for the boys was Blaise Kern, who won the 1,600 meter run in 5:15.48.
Elias Lopez finished second in the shot put with a mark of 34-09 1/4.
For the girls events, Carly Browne of Asotin finished first in the 200 with a time of 29.22. Lainey Jeffreys won the shot put event for the Panthers with a distance of 24-04.Alex Binks of Colfax finished second-place in the discus event with a throw of 91-04 and the 400 boys relay team of Ryan Robinson, Jaxon Wick, Tanner Senter and Bradyn Heilsberg finished third with a time of 47.11.
The Bulldogs’ highest placer in the girls events was Paige Horton, who finished seventh in the 100 with a time of 15.39.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. St. George’s 106.5; 2. Reardan 87.5; 3. Davenport 53; 4. Asotin 48; 5. Colfax 39; 5. Chewelah 39; 7. Lind-Ritzville 25; 8. Kettle Falls 16; 9. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7; 10. Liberty (Spangle) 2.
100 — 1. Joaguin Kiltz, St. George’s, 12.38; 2. Per Sande, St. George’s, 12.48; 3. Steph Pan, St. George’s, 12.54.
200 — 1. Joaquin Kiltz, St. George’s, 25.56; 2. David Coriell, Davenport, 25.74; 3. Solomon Chen, St. George’s, 25.78.
400 — 1. Blake Wynecoop, Reardan, 56.53; 2. Jake Tottie, Chewelah, 57.03; 3. Trevor Lenocker, Davenport, 57.76.
1,600 — 1. Blaise Kern, Asotin, 5:15.48; 2. Carson Kline, Reardan, 5:20.57; 3. Kyler Davenport, Davenport, 5;21.82.
400 relay — 1. Davenport A (Nick Kruger, Brenick Soliday, Jaeger Jacobsen, Evan Gunning), 46.40; 2. Chewelah A, 46.45; 3. Colfax A, 47.11.
1,600 relay — Chewelah A (Cody Gilroy, Parker Anderosn, Titus Tapia, Eli Larson), 3:36.05; 2. Davenport A, 3:36.05; 3. Reardan A, 3:46.10.
Shot put — 1. Tyler Dolman, Kettle Falls, 34-10 1/2; 2. Elias Lopez, Asotin, 34-09 1/4; 3. Robert Colvin, Reardan, 33-11 3/4.
Discus — 1. Bentley English, St. George’s, 95-11; 2. Alex Binks, Colfax, 91-04; 3. Hunter Stearns, Chewelah, 90-06.
Javelin — 1. Kayden Gu, St. George’s, 119-02; 2. Pierce English, St. George’s, 118; 3. Carson Kline, Reardan, 112.
Long jump — 1. Braydon Bayless, Reardan, 18-09 1/2; 2. Shawn Steinberger, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 17-08 1/2; 3. Caige Colbert, Davenport, 17-05.
Triple jump — 1. Elden Pierce, St. George’s, 33-06 1/2; 2. Kayden Gu, St. George’s, 33-02; 3. Troy Routh, Reardan, 32-03.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 65; 2. Asotin 50; 3. Reardan 45; 4. Davenport 44; 5. Chewelah 20; 5. St. George’s 20; 7. Kettle Falls 18; 8. Liberty (Spangle) 11; 9. Colfax 2; 9. Lind-Ritzville 2.
100 — 1. Unittie Lindquist, Chewelah, 14.97; T2. Natalie Barker, Northwest Christian, 15.12; T2. Elouise Dimmel, Northwest Christian, 15.12.
200 — 1. Carly Browne, Asotin, 29.22; 2. Margot Leconte, St. George’s, 29.88; 3. Trianna Widick, Liberty, 30.14.
400 relay — 1. Northwest Christian (Eden Pitini, Natalie Barker, Hannah Davis, Addison Fazio), 55.46; 2. Davenport A, 55.70; 3. Asotin A (Cierra Gayton, Carly Browne, Jada White, Ellie Smith), 57.27.
800 relay — 1. Davenport A (Naomi Rainwater, Tatum Hupp, Emalie Jacoby, Glenna Soliday), 1:56.4; 2. Kettle Falls A, 1:56.81; 3. Northwest Christian A, 2:00.14.
1,600 relay — 1. Davenport A (Naomi Rainwater, Libby Mattox, Josie Wynecoop, Glenna Soliday) 4:40.26; 2. Northwest Christian A, 4:52.93; 3. Asotin A (Abby Ausman, Carly Browne, Annie Petty, Ellie Smith), 5:18.63.
Shot put — 1. Lainey Jeffreys, Asotin, 24-04; 2. Justine Flett, Reardan, 24-03; 3. Elizabeth Mitchell, Northwest Christian, 24-01.
Discus — 1. Justine Flett, Reardan, 82-07; 2. Isabel Meyer, Northwest Christian, 65-09; 3. Lexi Cormier, Davenport, 63-02.
Long jump — 1. Karyss Pfeffer, Kettle Falls, 13-11 1/2; 2. Unittie Lindquist, Chewelah, 13-06 1/4; 3. Autumn Vaughn, Asotin, 13-01 3/4.
COLLEGE GOLF
Habgood completes second round of NCAA Regionals
PULLMAN — Washington State fifth-year women’s golfer Darcy Habgood concluded the second round of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday tied for 24th place with a 1-under-par overall score of 143 at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
Wazzu’s Pac-12 foe Stanford is atop the team leaderboard with a 14-under 274. Cardinal golfer Roze Zhang has a narrow first-place individual lead with a 12-under 132.
The final round of the regional is today. Teams will tee off between 8-10 a.m., with Habgood going at 8:55.