MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears completed a two-game baseball sweep of the Sandpoint Bulldogs, winning 6-3 Wednesday in the finale to earn a Idaho Class 4A district championship and a trip to the state tournament.
Moscow took an early 2-0 advantage following the bottom of the first. The Bulldogs would tie it up after the top of the second.
In the bottom of the third, Moscow took the lead for good, going up 4-2.
Mike Kiblen led at the dish for the Bears with three singles.
On the mound, Moscow’s Keaton Clark and Connor Isakson combined to fan four batters in seven innings.
Sandpoint 020 100 0—3 5 3
Moscow 202 020 x—6 7 2
Jesse Turner, Jorden Tyler (4), Cody Newhart (5) and Gavin Day. Keaton Clark, Connor Isakson (4) and Tyson Izzo.
Sandpoint hits —Drew Lehman (3B), Jack Zimmerman (2B), AJ Dillon, Turner, Finn Mellander.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 3, Levi Anderson, Jack Driskill, Izzo, Jamison Green.
Lake City 6, Lewiston 2
COEUR d’ALENE — The Timberwolves notched 10 hits en route to an Idaho Class 5A district championship win over the Bengals.
Guy Krasselt pitched a complete game for Lewiston. He allowed six runs on 10 hits while striking out two.
Elliott Taylor led at the plate with two hits.
The Bengals will next play Coeur d’Alene in a loser-out game at 4 p.m. today at Coeur d’Alene.
Lewiston 110 000 0—2 6 1
Lake City 002 103 x—6 10 1
Guy Krasselt and Tyler Granlund. Cooper Reese and Joe DuCoeur.
Lewiston hits — Elliott Taylor 2, Jared Jelinek (2B), Brice Bensching, Chris Ricard, Kaleb Daniel.
Lake City hits — Cooper Smith 3 (2 2B), Eric Bumbaugh 2, Owen Mangini 2, Ty Shepard (2B), Jake Dannenberg, Braeden Newby.
Potlatch 3, Kendrick 0
JULIAETTA — Potlatch’s Jaxon Vowels and Kendrick’s Ty Koepp were engaged in a pitching duel in an Idaho Class 1A district play-in game.
Vowels and the Loggers (11-8) got the edge as the junior completed a no-hitter while striking out 15.
“He just went out and pitched a gem,” Potlatch coach Trent Baysinger said. “He was around the strike zone all day and only walked two batters.”
Koepp retired 14 while allowing three runs on five hits for Kendrick (14-7).
Waylon Marshall had two hits for Potlatch.
The Loggers will next play Clearwater Valley (15-9) at 3 p.m. on Friday at Orofino High School in the first round of the district tournament.
Potlatch 001 020 0—3 3 0
Kendrick 000 000 0—0 0 1
Jaxon Vowels and Avery Palmer. Ty Koepp and Wyatt Fitzmorris.
Potlatch hits — Waylon Marshall 2 (2B), Jameson Morris.
Colfax’s season ends in extra innings
COLFAX — The Bulldogs notched a 4-1 win over Asotin in the opener of a Washington Class 2B district tournament but fell to Northwest Christian 2-1 in extra innings in the championship game.
Bulldogs senior JD Peterson pitched a complete came against the Panthers, allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight.
Peterson also led at the dish in the first game, going 3-for-4 with a double.
The Bulldogs and Knights needed 11 innings to decide a winner in the championship game. Northwest Christian was able to score the game-winning run during the bottom of the 11th.
Preston Mortlock led at the plate for the Knights with two hits.
JD Peterson once again led at the dish with four hits.
Asotin 010 000 0—1 3 3
Colfax 110 020 x—4 9 0
Cody Ells and Cameron Clovis. JD Peterson and Braden Plummer.
Asotin hits — Clovis, Justin Boyea, Cooper Biery.
Colfax hits — Peterson 3 (2B), Erik Christensen 2, Dawson Lobdell (2B), Mason Gilchrist, JP Wigen, Alex Mortenson.
———
Colfax 000 001 000 00—1 10 0
NWC 000 100 000 01—2 6 1
Wigen, Mortenson and Plummer. Kaden Van Dyke, Ryan Waters (8) and Zach Wing.
Colfax hits — Peterson 4 (2B), Bodey 2, Lobdell (2B), Gilchrist, Emeric Anderson, Christensen.
Northwest Christian hits — Preston Mortlock 2, Waters (2B), Emett McLaughlin, Jacob Bell, Hunter Lindsey.
Maniacs advance to State, Grangeville’s season ends
OROFINO — The Maniacs claimed a Idaho Class 2A district title after defeating Kellogg and Grangeville.
The wins booked Orofino’s ticket the Idaho Class 2A state tournament. Orofino defeated Grangeville 9-2 in the finale.
Grangeville fell to Kellogg in a loser-out game 9-8 in extra innings, putting an end to its season.
The Maniacs handled the Wildcats in the opener. Bodey Howell led at the dish with two hits including a double.
Howell once again led at the plate in the championship game with three hits and two doubles. Drew Hannah earned the win on the mound, retiring eight.
Grangeville 020 000 0—2 3 3
Orofino 202 302 x—9 9 3
Sam Lindsley, JT Jackson (3) and David Goicoa. Drew Hannah and S. Naranjo.
Grangeville hits — Lindsley (HR), Goicoa, Kacyen Sickels.
Orofino hits — Howell 3 (2 2B), Dashel Barlow 2, Q. Naranjo 2 (2B), Schneider, S. Naranjo.
——
Kellogg 002 000 0—2 3 4
Orofino 001 224 x—9 9 2
Travis Eixenberger and Austin Clapper. Gavin Christopherson and Silas Naranjo.
Kellogg hits — Ripley Luna, Kolby Luna, Eixenberger.
Orofino hits — Bodey Howell 2 (2B), Nick Drobish 2, Loudan Cochran 2, Aiden Olive, Quinton Naranjo, Easton Schneider.
———
Kellogg 001 220 04—9 8 4
Grangeville 000 220 13—8 8 3
Cody Klement, Carter Mundt (3), Jack Bransford (6) and Goicoa. R. Luna, K. Luna (6), Reed Whattcott (7) and Austin Clapper.
Grangeville hits — Jackson 3 (2B), Klement 3, Ray Holes (2B), Goicoa.
Kellogg hits — R. Luna, K. Luna (2B), Clapper, Eixenberger, Whattcott, Gage Nosworthy, Preston Graaskamp.
Pomeroy 11, Wellpinit 6
RITZVILLE — The Pirates ended their regular season with an inter-division 1B Southeast baseball win Tuesday against the Redskins at the Lind-Ritzville High School Ball Fields to punch their ticket to the district tournament.
Ollie Severs earned the win for Pomeroy (12-10, 9-6). He and reliever Brodie Magill combined for 15 strikeouts while only allowing three hits and three earned runs.
Jett Slusser led the Pirates, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Trevin Kimble added two hits, a double and a triple.
This game was omitted from the Wednesday Tribune because of a staff error.
Wellpinit 103 011 0— 6 3 1
Pomeroy 332 030 x—11 13 1
Ollie Severs, Brodie Magill (6) and Trevin Kimble.
Pomeroy hits — Jett Slusser 3, Kimble 2 (2B, 3B), Trace Roberts 2 (2B), Gunner Magill, Brodie Magill, Severs, Nick Bryson, Vinny Vecchio, Jayden Slusser.
BOYS SOCCER
West Valley 3, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — West Valley senior Rylen Allen scored all of his team’s goals as the Eagles downed the Greyhounds in a Washington Class 2A district championship game. Evan French scored the lone goal for Pullman.
“We should’ve had some better finishes,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “The physicality of the game got us districted.”
This was West Valley’s first win over Pullman since 2016 and just its third since 2011.
The Greyhounds will next travel to Othello on Friday to play the Huskies in a regional crossover.
West Valley 1 2—3
Pullman 1 0—1
Pullman — Evan French (Clarens Dollin), 24th.
West Valley — Rylen Allen, 33rd.
West Valley — Allen, 41st.
West Vallley — Allen, 69th.
Shots — West Valley 7, Pullman 13.
Saves — West Valley: Marsh 8, Pullman: Oatley 2.
SOFTBALL
Clarkston 27, Rogers 3
The Bantams notched 22 hits as they rolled past Rogers of Spokane in a Washington Class 2A district contest.
Emma McManigle, Joey Miller, Leah Copeland and Ryan Combs all had three hits each for Clarkston — five of which went for extra bases.
McManigle earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs on one hit, striking out six.
Clarkston will next play East Valley in a loser-out game at noon Saturday at Rogers High School.
Rogers 300 00—3 1 6
Clarkston 33(11) (10)x—27 22 0
B. Dexter, J. Naisher (3) and V. Bolen. E. McManigle, M. Broemeling (3) and J. Miller.
Rogers hit — Cummings (HR).
Clarkston hits — McManigle 3 (HR, 2B), Miller 3 (2B), Copeland 3 (2 3B), Combs 3 (2B), Judy 2 (3B), Line 2 (2B), M. Broemeling 2 (2B), C. Broemeling 2 (3B), Phillips 2.
Kendrick 18, Lewis County 2
JULIAETTA — The Kendrick softball team only needed four innings to book its ticket to an Idaho Class 1A district tournament game.
The Tigers dismantled the Eagles (1-12), scoring 10 runs within the first two innings.
Hailey Taylor and Morgan Silflow led at the plate with three hits apiece.
The Tigers (16-7) will next play Clearwater Valley (11-4) in the first round of the district tournament at 3 p.m. today in Genesee.
Lewis County 000 0—2 2 0
Kendrick 554 4—18 14 1
Darlene Matson, Sierra Hand (3) and Hand; Matson (3). Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk.
Lewis County hits — Hand (2B), Brianna Branson.
Kendrick hits — Hailey Taylor 3 (2B), Morgan Silflow 3 (2B), Boyer 2 (2B), Hayden Kimberling 2 (2B), Lilly Hanson 2, Kirk, Ashna Casto.
Grangeville advances to state tournament
OROFINO — Grangeville toppled Orofino 6-3 in a district loser-out game to earn a spot in the Idaho Class 2A state tournament.
Earlier in the day, the Maniacs fell to St. Maries 2-0 in an Idaho Class 2A district championship game.
The Lumberjacks got on the board early, scoring both of their runs in the top of the first.
Lexie Brebner led at the dish for St. Maries with three hits.
Hanna Johnson pitched a complete game in the circle for Orofino, retiring four.
With the loss, Orofino had to face Grangeville in the nightcap for a spot in the Idaho Class 2A state tournament.
The Bulldogs came away with the win, finishing with 13 hits.
Abbie Frei and Addi Vanderwall led at the plate for Grangeville with three singles each.
Orofino 000 000 0—0 3 4
St. Maries 200 000 x—2 6 1
Hanna Johnson and Rilee Diffin. Taci Watkins and Breanna Elliot.
Orofino hits — Diffin, Johnson, Zenner.
St. Maries hits — Lexie Brebner 3, Staci Mitchell (HR), Averie Bird, Breanna Elliot.
———
Grangeville 002 104 0—7 13 3
Orofino 000 121 1—5 10 3
Mattie Thacker and Kinzley Adams. Johnson and Diffin.
Grangeville hits — Abbie Frei 3, Addi Vanderwall 3, Thacker 2, Siena Wagner 2, Adri Anderson, Carys Barger, Madalyn Green.
Orofino hits — Mylie Zenner 2, Diffin 2, Tatum Tilley 2, Jaelyn Miller 2, Peyton Merry, Loen Brumley.
West Valley 11, Pullman 1
SPOKANE — Pullman fell to West Valley in a Washington Class 2A district loser-out game.
The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to earn the mercy rule victory.
Full information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Five advance for Pomeroy
Five Pomeroy golfers advanced to the Southeast 1B district tournament after their performance at Walla Walla’s Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Clarkston.
Chase Caruso finished second out of 15 girls with a score of 90. Kiersten Bartles finished tied for fourth with a score of 108. Elena Morfin finished sixth with 112.
For the boys, Brady Bott finished second in a field of 20 boys with 87. Grayson Slaybaugh came in seventh with a score of 102. Reggie ott barely missed the cut with 111.
Next up is the district tournament that will take place today at Clarkston’s Red Wolf Golf Club.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Rising tide for Vikings, Pirates
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Garfield-Palouse girls won a team title while the Pomeroy boys took second in their 16- and 17-team fields, respectively, at the 1B district championships held in Ritzville.
The Viking girls were headed up by sprinter Kennedy Cook, who swept to first-place finishes in the 200- and 400-meter dashes while running legs of winning 800 and 1,600 relays. Gar-Pal also swept the top three spots in the 3,200 courtesy of sisters Ashleigh and Courage Hightree and Lola Edwards. On the boys side, Viking twins Kieran and Brendan Snekvik made a rare 1-2 finish within one hundredth of a second of each other at 4 minutes, 51.21 seconds.
The Pomeroy boys continued their dominance in the pole vault, with Braedon Fruh, Tyler Bagby and Sidney Bales locking up the top three spots. Bales also topped the 100 with a time of 11.67.
BOYS
Team scores – 1. Valley Christian, 90; 2. Pomeroy, 82.5; 3. Mary Walker, 79; 4. Garfield-Palouse, 57; 5. Selkirk (Ione), 55.5; 6. Wellpinit, 53; 7. Oakesdale, 52; 8. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 36.5; 9. Tekoa-Rosalia, 29; 10. Columbia, 28.5.
100 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 11.67; 2. Joel Krabbenhoft, Selkirk, 11.78; 3. Mateo Morado, Columbia, 11.92.
200 — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 23.37; 2. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 23.96; 3. Jaime Escalante, Prescott, 24.59.
400 — 1. Taden Hazenberg, Republic, 55.10; 2. Chase Lutton, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 55.12; 3. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 56.22.
800 — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 2:08.24; 2. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 2:12.65; 3. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-_palouse, 2:12.84.
1,600 — 1. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:51.21; 2. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:51.21; 3. Erik Lazcano, Tekoa-Rosalia, 4:55.10.
3,200 — 1. Micah Bilbruck, Valley Christian, 10:59.46; 2. Preston Arnold, Valley Chrisitan, 11:12.27; 3. Jonathan Drick, Valley Christian, 11:19.78.
110 hurdles — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 16.17; 2. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 16.38; 3. Salvador Ayala, Prescott, 17.92.
300 hurdles — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 42.74; 2. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 43.04; 3. Mason Wright, Odessa, 45.77.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy A (Trevin Walton, Tyler Slaybaugh, Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales), 47.18; 2. Valley Christian A, 49.05; 3. Prescott A, 49.80.
1,600 relay — 1. Wellpinit A (Ronnie McCullough, Andy Wynecoop, Elliot Rima, Colin Hughes), 3:51.91; 2. Pomeroy A, 3:52; 3. Valley Christian A, 3:53.
Shot put — 1. Joseph Steinbach, Valley Christian, 44-8 ¾; 2. Shawn Bober, Oakesdale, 40-2 ¾; 3. Gavin Stark, Selkirk, 39-0.
Dicus — 1. Joseph Steinbach, Valley Christian, 117-6; 2. Dylan Valadez, Mary Walker, 112-11; 3. Gavin Stark, Selkirk, 105-3 ½.
Javelin — 1. Michael Egland, Selkirk, 144-8; 2. JAckson Perry, Oakesdale, 144-1; 3. Shawn Bober, Oakesdale, 135-10.
High jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 6-6; 2. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 6-2; 3. Riley Gehring, Tekoa-Rosalia, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Braedon Fruh, Pomeroy 12-3; 2. Tyler Bagby, Pomeroy, 12-0; 2. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 12-0.
Long jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 21-10 ½; 2. Michael Egland, Selkirk, 18-0 ½; 2. Mateo Morado, 18-0 ½.
Triple jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 42-8; 2. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 39-2 ½; 3. Mateo Morado, Columbia, 38-3 ½.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse, 144; 2. Oakesdale, 126; 3. Odessa, 102; 4. Valley Christian, 94.5; 5. DeSales, 59; 6. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 52.5; 7. Mary Walker, 38.5; 8. Pomeroy, 31.5; 9. Almira/Coulee Hartline, 27; 10. Selkirk (Ione), 14.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 13.37; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 13.63; 3. Jenna Rawls, Oakesdale, 13-71.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 26.67; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 27.54; 3. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 27.76.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 57.64; 2. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 1:03.01; 3. Grace Perry, Oakesdale, 1:06.89.
800 — 1. Francesca Remogna, Mary Walker, 2:42.88; 2. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 2:43.07; Lucy Hockett, Oakesdale, 2:43.58.
1,600 — 1. Melissa Walker, Valley Christian, 6:32.97; 2. Rowan Hampson, Selkirk, 6:48.93; 3. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 6:52.22.
3,200 — 1. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 14:24.80; 2. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 14:25.04; 3. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 14:25.75.
110 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 16.93; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 17.55; 3. HettyLee Laughary, Garfield-Palouse, 19.88.
300 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 46.99; 2. Anniston Jimenez, DeSales, 51.64; 3. Charlotte Marshall, Garfield-Palouse, 52.66.
400 relay — 1. Odessa A (Reegan Carstensen, Lily Starkel, Alexis Eden, Hayden Schuh), 52.33; 2. Oakesdale A, 53.92; 3. DeSales A, 54.98.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse A (Kennedy Cook, Samantha Pfaff, Charlotte Marshall, Noemie Appel), 1:52.89; 2. DeSales A, 1:55.90; 3. Oakesdale A, 1:59.53.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse A (Courage Hightree, Laynie Southern, Samantha Pfaff, Kennedy Cook), 4:25.02; 2. DeSales A, 4:40.28; 3. Odessa A, 4:43.88.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 37-5 ½; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 34.5 ¼; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 33-9.
Discus — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 126-6; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 104-9 ½; 3. Danea Norman, Wellpinit, 92-6.
Javelin — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 124-11; 2. Gianna Anderson, 105-0 ¾; 3. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 104-4 ¾.
High jump — 1. Lily Starkel, Odessa, 5-2; 2. Oceanna Reeves, Odessa, 4-10; 2. Samantha Pfaff, Garfield-Palouse, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8-0; 1. Carmen Fruh, Pomeroy, 8-0; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7-6.
Long jump — 1. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 16-4; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 15-10; 2. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 15-10.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
WSU’s Habgood ties for 21st at NCAA Pullman Regional
PULLMAN — Washington State’s Darcy Habgood fired a 3-under-par 69 in the final round to finish in a tie for 21st at the NCAA Pullman Regional on Thursday at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Pac-12 foe Stanford took the team title with a 50-under-par — a whopping 17 strokes ahead of second-place Clemson.
Stanford’s Rose Zhang won the individual title with a 19-under-par 197 across the three rounds.
“I’m very happy with how I played at the NCAA regional,” said Habgood, who competed in the tournament as an individual. “It was awesome to be out here at Palouse Ridge with some of the best amateur golfers around.”