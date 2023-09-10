A pair of late goals highlighted a dramatic finish as Clarkston and visiting Lewiston played to a 2-2 draw in a nonleague girls soccer border battle on Saturday.
The game doubled as a fundraiser for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation breast cancer charity, raising more than $1,000.
“It was an exciting game,” Bengals coach Scott Wimer said. “Lewiston maintained possession most of game, played the ball extremely well. Clarkston was well-coached; they strategically played well defensively (and) had nine players in the defensive third most of the time, which made it hard to find the back of the net and closed down shot lanes.”
Rebecca Skinner put in both goals for Clarkston (1-0-1), while Avery Lathen converted both for Lewiston (4-3-1). Skinner might have looked set to lift the Bantams to victory by scoring with less than five minutes to play for a 2-1 lead, but Lathen answered two minutes later to knot things up again in the nick of time.
“This was a great battle between two great teams,” Clarkston coach Corinthia Richert said. “It was a really well-played game, and our girls really stepped up in the final minutes.”
Lewiston 1 1—2
Clarkston 1 1—2
Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Trinity Bonebrake), 9th
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 27th
Clarkston — Skinner (Eloise Teasley), 76th
Lewiston — Lathen, 78th
Shots — Lewiston 29, Clarkston 13. Saves — Lewiston: Ali Olson 13; Clarkston: Teasley 19.
Moscow 4, Lakeland 2
MOSCOW — The host Bears doubled up Lakeland of Rathdrum’s offensive production and earned their first 4A Inland Empire League win of the season.
Rebekah Abbot scored the first goal of the day for Moscow (3-2-1, 1-1) and assisted Mattea Nahn on the second. Nahn went on to find the net again for the team’s fourth and last goal.
“Lakeland was testing our backline and pushing our players to work hard, but with resilience and teamwork, the Bears came out with the win against the formidable opponent,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said.
Lakeland 1 1—2
Moscow 2 2—4
Moscow — Rebekah Abbot (Elli Rainer), 12th
Moscow — Mattea Nahn (Abbot), 14th
Lakeland — Natalee Rose (Addison Forsman), 18th
Moscow — Rainer (Kolbi Kiblen), 64th
Moscow — Nahn (Rainer), 65th
Lakeland — Aspen Liddiard, 79th
Shots — Moscow 13, Lakeland 8. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 3; Lakeland: Malia Batman 7.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Moscow 1, Lakeland 1
RATHDRUM, Idaho — A last-minute goal scored by McCoy Colvin was just enough for visiting Moscow to salvage a draw against Lakeland of Rathdrum in 4A Inland Empire League play.
The Bears moved to 0-4-1 on the season. Complete statistics were not available.
Lakeland 1 0—1
Moscow 0 1—1
Post Falls 1, Lewiston 0
Visiting Post Falls recorded the only goal of the day to defeat Lewiston in 5A Inland Empire League play.
The Bengals fell to 0-6-1 on the season and 0-4-1 in league, while the Trojans moved to 2-2 and 1-2. Complete statistics were not available.
Post Falls 0 1—1
Lewiston 0 0—0
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Kubs claim two victories
KAMIAH — Playing host to back-to-back Whitepine League Division I foes, Kamiah defeated Logos of Moscow in four sets and Potlatch in three.
The Kubs overcame the Knights 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, while the Loggers became more competitive by the set but went down in three with a scoreline of 25-7, 25-14, 25-20.
Emma Krogh put down 16 kills on the day and Mariah Porter launched 13 aces for the Kubs (5-1, 4-1).
“They played well as a team today,” Kamiah coach Jackie Landmark said.
JV — Kamiah def. Logos 3-0; def. Potlatch 2-1
Loggers roll past Rams
KOOSKIA — Before heading to Kamiah, Potlatch defeated Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 in another Whitepine League encounter.
“Good win,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “We snapped our three-match losing streak, which was much needed. We’re a young team rebuilding, so it’s good to get back in the win column.”
Emma Patten went 22-for-23 serving with eight aces and 17 assists for the Loggers (2-4, 2-4). Kahtryn Burnette served 13-for-14 with four aces four kills.
Logos (5-3, 4-1) also defeated CV (1-6, 0-5) later in the day, with complete information on that match unavailable.
Bengals excel at SunDome festival
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lewiston went 4-1-1 for the event in shortened match play and finished second in the Silver Bracket of the SunDome volleyball festival in Yakima.
“Freshman setter Emery McKarcher and junior outside hitter Reese DeGroot played all the way around the whole day,” Lewiston coach Halle White said. “(They) were fantastic, and were great leaders and made a huge difference on the court.”
Nighthawks soar over Meadows Valley
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Nezperce went 2-0 without dropping a set in a tri-match event held at Meadows Valley High School.
The Nighthawks (3-4) first handled host Meadows Valley 25-9, 25-11, 25-9, then topped Harper Charter 25-18, 25-13, 25-21.
Nezperce served 96 percent as a team in the Meadows Valley win, led by Morgan Kirkland, who totaled 38-for-39 between the day’s two matches.
Maniacs manhandle Spartans
OROFINO — In 2A Central Idaho League competition, Orofino rolled to a 25-10, 25-23, 25-20 win over visiting Priest River.
Livia Johnson fired six aces and provided 16 assists for the victorious Maniacs (4-1, 1-1).
“We started out strong serving in the first game, took the lead early, never looked back,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said.
JV — Priest River def. Orofino 25-18, 25-19
Wildcats upend Patriots
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Lapwai rallied from two sets down to defeat St. John Bosco of Cottonwood 22-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 15-10 in nonleague play.
“The whole team just kind of played well all-around,” St. John Bosco coach Jamie Johnson said. “Lapwai played well too.”
JV — Tied 1-1
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Greyhounds lead the pack at Clarkston Seaport Invite
Pullman swept to individual and team victories on both the boys and girls sides of the Clarkston Seaport Invite, fielding the top three finishers in both races.
In boys competition, the Greyhounds enjoyed a first-place showing from Leonardo Hoffman with a 5k time of 18 minutes, 13.50 seconds, while teammates Peter Jobson and Felix Fisher followed within the next 30 seconds. Pullman claimed seven of the top nine spots for a winning score 17 points, followed distantly by host Clarkston with 78.
Shahad Akasha won the girls race by nearly three minutes with a time of 19:49.58, with fellow Hounds Ada Harris and Alison Hathaway taking second and third to help lead Pullman to a 22-point team title. Prairie of Cottonwood was second with a score of 44.
Also competing in the meet were Troy, Timberline of Weippe, and Clearwater Valley-Kamiah (which did not field enough individuals to register in team scoring).
“This group has been impressive since our first day of practice,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said. “They are highly motivated, dedicated, and there is something really special about this group and the way they run for each other.”
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 17; 2. Clarkston 78; 3. Prairie (Cottonwood) 91; 4. Troy 92; 5. Timberline (Weippe) 94.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Leonardo Hoffman, Pul, 18:13.50; 2. Peter Jobson, Pul, 18:34.88; 3. Felix Fisher, Pul, 18:40.71; 4. Ben Farr, Gen, 18:50.86; 5. Avery Peters, Clk, 19:02.16; 6. Anthony Valbert, Pul, 19:19.21; 7. Jackson Sutton, Pul, 19:26.23; 8. Jude Newbold, Pul,. 19:27.70; 9. Blake Dobbins, Pul, 19:34.79; 10. Joshua Ketcheson, Gen, 20:34.46.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 22; 2. Prairie 44; 3. Clarkston 66; 4. Troy 88.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Shahad Akasha, Pul, 19:49.58; 2. Ada Harris, Pul, 22:47.18; 3. Alison Hathaway, Pul, 23:34.90; 4. Nya Bonner, Tim, 23:41.60; 5. Aubree Geis, Pra, 24:23.99; 6. Lilea Merwin, Pul, 24:58.65; 7. Evelyn Ward, CVK, 25:15.73; 8. Aneysa Judy, Clk, 25:47.96; 9. Olivia Uhlenkott, Pra, 26:00.79; 10. Evelyn Gehring, Pra, 26:16.36.
Snekviks contend at Highlander Invite
SPOKANE — Twin brothers Kieran and Brendan Snekvik of Garfield-Palouse came in a quarter of a second apart to take fifth and sixth place in the 2.5-mile junior race at the Highlander Invite hosted by Shadle Park High School.
Kieran clocked in at 13:40.67, while Brendan was just behind at 13:40.92. On the girls side, compatriot Courage Hightree placed 10th in the junior race with a 17:46.05 showing.
The meet was divided by school class rather than following a more conventional varsity/JV structure, with all grades running 2.5-mile races rather than a standard 5 kilometers. No team scores were reported.
Casebolt cracks top 10 at Farragut
ATHOL, Idaho — Sara Casebolt of Logos finished 10th in girls competition for the highest placement achieved by an area athlete at the Timberlake Farragut Invite, a large regional meet held at Farragut State Park.
Casebolt ran a 10k time of 20 minutes, 8.9 seconds, just under a minute behind event winner Paisley Taylor of Meridian’s 19:09.7. Cora Crawford led Moscow with an 18th place 20:45.2.
On the boys side, Lucas Clements of Lewiston was the top area athlete with a 30th-place time of 17:23.7, while Simeon Sanchez of Grangeville was close behind in 39th, clocking 17:30.8.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 33; 2. Lewis and Clark 113; 3. Kamiakin 115 ... 12. Moscow 352 ... 16. Lewiston 444.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Mt. Spokane 103; 2. Coeur d’Alene 114; 3. Borah 135 ... 8. Moscow 189 ... 12. Logos 250 ... 17. Lewiston 503.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
No. 19 Southern Oregon tops LC
ASHLAND, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State closed out its weekend with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 Cascade Conference defeat to No. 19 Southern Oregon.
Forgach Aguilar led the Warriors (3-7, 2-3) with eight kills while Gianna Anderson and Karissa Lindner each added five. Sofie Langer dealt 10 assists and Kenzie Dean collected 12 digs to move her to 1,420 in her career.
Idaho falls in four
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill — Idaho fell in four sets, 21-25, 13-25, 25-18, 15-25, to Western Illinois to close out its run at the Cougar Classic.
Libero Aine Doty led the defensive effort in the back row with a career-high 35 digs for the Vandals (1-8), while Renata Lopez Morales recorded four blocks. Offensively, Zuzanna Wieczorek posted a team-high 11 kills and setter Lacy Cox tallied 18 assists.