On paper, the Idaho Class 5A boys basketball district tournament elimination game pitting host Lewiston and Post Falls should have been easier than it turned out.
This is why they don’t play games on paper.
The Bengals shot 66.7% from inside the arc and had to hold off a hard-charging Trojan team in emerging with a 44-42 win Tuesday that keeps Lewiston’s season alive.
With the win, the Bengals (15-7) will play Coeur d’Alene for a fourth time this season at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in another elimination game as the Vikings fell 85-54 in the district final at Lake City of Coeur d’Alene. Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene just met Friday in the first round of the tournament, and host Vikings held on for a 57-54 win in double overtime.
In this one, the Trojans (6-17) and the Bengals each shot 2-for-16 (12.5%) from 3-point range. Post Falls was 12-for-24 (50%) from from 2-point range, and Lewiston was 16-of-24.
The Trojans stayed alive at the free-throw line, as they were 12-for-19 (63.2%). Conversely, the Bengals were 6-of-15 (40%). The two teams committed 10 turnovers apiece.
It was a defensive struggle in the first half, as Lewiston was able to score the final three points late to take a 16-14 lead into the locker room.
However, the Bengals exploded in the third quarter aas Carson Way scored seven of his team-high 12 points as Lewiston went off for 20 total to take a 36-23 lead to the fourth.
But Neil McCarthy almost single-handedly kept Post Falls in the game by scoring 16 of his team-high 18 points in the final quarter. However, Way went 3-for-4 at the line in the period as the Bengals held on.
James White contributed 10 points for the winners.
POST FALLS (6-17)
Troy Ostlund 1 0-0 2, Trenton McLean 0 0-0 0, Neil McCarthy 6 4-8 18, Alex Shields 1 0-0 2, Cobe Cameron 0 0-0 0, Isaac McKeown 0 0-1 0, Tyras Blake 0 4-5 4, Asher Bowie 3 4-5 10, Conner Carver 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 12-19 42.
LEWISTON (15-7)
Rylan Gomez 2 2-4 6, Carson Way 4 3-6 12, Jordan Bramlet 2 0-0 4, Karson Mader 0 0-0 0, James White 5 0-3 10, Brice Bensching 1 0-0 2, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 3 0-0 6, Austin Lawrence 1 1-4 4. Totals 18 6-15 44.
Post Falls 10 4 9 19—42
Lewiston 6 10 20 8—44
3-point goals — McCarthy 2, Way, Lawrence.
Timberline 49, Deary 47
LAPWAI — Timberline of Weippe saved its biggest win of the year for its Idaho Class 1A Division II district semifinal game against Deary.
The Spartans (11-9) built an early lead and narrowly escaped the Mustangs late to prevail for the first time in the teams’ three meetings this season, this one at Lapwai High School.
“This was a big win for us,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “We just kept chipping away and everyone had a big night.”
Logan Hunter paced the Spartans with 14 points. Parker Brown added 12.
Blaine Clark paced Deary (11-9) with 12 points.
Timberline will play Kendrick in the district final at 7:30 p.m. today at the same site. The Mustangs will play St. John Bosco at 6 p.m. at the same location.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (11-9)
Parker Brown 5 2-4 12, Jude Nelson 0 0-3 0, Gavin Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Logan Hunter 5 4-6 14 Saimone Tuikolovatu 4 3-3 11, Rylan West 3 0-0 8, Caleb Marshall. Totals 19 9-16 49.
DEARY (11-9)
Laithan Proctor 4 1-2 10, Kalab Rickard 7 0-0 17, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 5 0-0 12, Gus Rickert 3 2-6 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-8 47.
Timberline 14 16 7 12—49
Deary 9 9 16 13—47
3-point goals — West 2, K. Rickert 3, B. Clark 2, Proctor.
Kendrick 69, St. John Bosco 55
LAPWAI — Four Kendrick players scored in double figures and the Tigers carried the day in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district boys basketball semifinal against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood at Lapwai High School.
Freshman Nathan Tweit put up a game-leading 25 points for Kendrick (16-3), while Hunter Taylor scored another 17, Jagger Hewett added 14 points and 11 assists, and Ty Koepp had 11 points.
“Really, our whole team was just very consistent,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “...I think the kids are ready, and Timberline’s playing really well right now — they got the so-called upset against Deary. It should make for a fun night tomorrow.”
ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-9)
Cody Wassmuth 5 1-2 13, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 9 0-0 23, Torry Chmelik 4 2-4 11, Matthew Warren 0 0-0 0, Levi Wassmuth 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-6 55.
KENDRICK (16-3)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 6 0-0 14, Nathan Tweit 9 6-8 25, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 7 0-1 17, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 4 2-4 11. Totals 27 8-13 69.
St. John Bosco 14 13 13 15—55
Kendrick 18 17 18 16—69
3-point goals — Weckman 5, Wassmuth 2, Chmelik, Taylor 3, Hewett 2, Tweit, Koepp.
Troy 39, Prairie 30
The Trojans trailed early but asserted themselves late to top the Pirates of Cottonwood in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament loser-out game at Lewiston High School.
“Our man-to-man defense was really tough in the fourth quarter,” Troy coach Trey Thatcher said.
Eli Stoner and Noah Johnson put up 11 points apiece to head up the offense for the Trojans (15-7), while Lee Forsmann had the same total for Prairie (6-18).
The Pirates’ season concluded with the defeat, while Troy will face Potlatch at 6 p.m. today at the same site.
PRAIRIE (6-18)
Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 1 1-2 3, Trenton Lorentz 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 3 1-1 7, Noah Behler 2 0-0 6, Lee Forsmann 4 1-2 11, Bennie Elven 0 1-2 1, Phil Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Riggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wemhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-7 30.
TROY (15-7)
Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 4 2-2 11, Chandler Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Dominic Holden 2 3-4 7, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 5 1-4 11, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 1 2-4 4, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-14 39.
Prairie 8 10 9 3—30
Troy 4 16 9 10—39
3-point goals — Behler 2, Forsmann 2, Stoner.
Potlatch 69, Logos 54
Jaxon Vowels notched a team-high 23 points as the Loggers downed the Knights of Moscow in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.
Jack Clark also was in double figures with 14 points for Potlatch (16-7). Everett Lovell added 12.
Seamus Wilson paced the Knights (8-14) with 23 points. Boaz Whitling added nine.
LOGOS-MOSCW (8-14)
Seamus Wilson 7 8-8 23, Jack Driskill 2 0-0 6, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 4 0-0 9, Emeth Toebben 0 0-0 0, Boaz Whitling 3 0-0 9, Oliver Spencer 3 0-0 7, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-8 54.
POTLATCH (16-7)
Chase Lovell 6 3-3 15, Waylan Marshall 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 5 3-6 14, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 2-2 12, Jaxon Vowels 7 6-8 23, Jameson Morris 0 1-2 1, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 15-24 69.
Logos 11 10 15 18—54
Potlatch 18 22 15 14—69
3-point goals — Whitling 3, Driskill 2, Spencer, Wilson, Comis, Vowels 3, E. Lovell 2, Clark.
Pomeroy 69, Muckleshoot Tribal 62
POMEROY — A late Muckleshoot Tribal rally was not enough to stop Pomeroy from claiming a Washington Class 1B state tournament first-round victory against the Kings from Auburn, Wash.
“In the first three quarters, we did a great job of handling their pressure and slowing down to run our offense,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “We did a good job of getting the ball inside and cutting without the ball that led to great looks for us that we took advantage of.”
Trevin Kimble made an impression on the stat sheet with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Pomeroy (16-7). Ollie Severs (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Trace Roberts (15 points, 14 boards) each provided the team with a double-double. The Pirates grabbed 43 rebounds overall, including 10 offensive rebounds.
Cedar Korndorfer paced Muckleshoot Tribal (14-11) with 15 points. Chad Millan-Moses contributed 11 points and Tristan Thompson had 10.
The Pirates next play at noon Saturday against Mount Vernon Christian in a second-round game at Mount Vernon High School.
MUCKLESHOOT TRIBAL-AUBURN (14-11)
Tristan Thompson 5 0-0 10, Mikey Anderson 2 1-4 5, Martin Reyes 6 2-2 18, Devin Sutton 0 0-0 0, Jaden Jones 1 0-0 3, Evan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Chad Millan-Moses 3 3-5 11, Cedar Korndorfer 6 1-3 15, Payton Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-14 62.
POMEROY (16-7)
Braedon Fruh , Oliver Severs 6 3-4 16, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 1 5-6 7, Trevin Kimble 7 10-17 27, Brodie Magill 2 0-0 4, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 6 2-4 15. Totals 22 20-31 69.
Muckleshoot Tribal 4 18 16 24—62
Pomeroy 14 18 21 16—69
3-point goals — Reyes 4, Korndorfer 2, Brown 2, James, Kimble 3, Severs, Roberts.
Council 70, Salmon River 20
COUNCIL, Idaho — The host and top-seeded Lumberjacks scored more points in the first quarter than the Savages of Riggins did in the entire game in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination contest.
Wyatt Vining had 24 points for Council (16-5), which held Salmon River to just eight points in the final three quarters of play. Porter McLinn chipped in 11 points.
Tyrus Swift led the Savages (3-17) with eight points.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-17)
Gabe Zavala 2 1-2 7, Preston Rupp 0 0-0 0, Cordell Bovey 1 0-0 3, Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 3 1-2 8, Aaron Markley 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 2-4 20.
COUNCIL (16-5)
Wyatt Vining 12 0-0 24, Malachi Goodwin 2 0-0 4, Porter McLinn 3 4-4 11, Tucker Laine 4 0-0 8, Dahlton Bingham 1 1-2 3, Macen Glenn 4 1-2 9, Josh Gipe 2 1-2 5, Wade Vining 2 0-0 4, J. Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 7-10 70.
Salmon River 11 5 1 3—20
Council 26 16 15 13—70
3-point goals — Zavala 2, Bovey, Swift, P. McLinn.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLFour from LCSC earn academic distinction
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Four Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball players earned academic all-district honors from the College Sports Communicators, it was announced.
Juniors Maddie Holm and Callie Stevens, along with seniors Hannah Broyles and Sara Muehlhausen, each earned the honor.
A student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in standing with a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average and be a starter or key reserve. Institutions are allowed a maximum of four nominations for the sport of women’s basketball.
The Warriors (26-2) will host Corban at 5:30 p.m. today in the first round of the Cascade Conference tournament.