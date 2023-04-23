Bengals blast past Bulldogs in prep softball doubleheader

Lewiston's Ava Thorson slides safely into third base as Sandpoint's Ali Knowles catches the ball during the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Sandpoint.

 Max Oswald/Bonner County Daily Bee

The Lewiston Bengals routed the visiting Sandpoint Bulldogs 11-0 and 14-3 in a pair of mercy rule softball wins on Saturday.

Ashland Schnell pitched all six innings of Game 1 for Lewiston (8-8), registering seven strikeouts while giving up just one base hit. Loryn Barney fired the Bengals at bat with a triple and a double in the opener.

