The Bengals dominated the visiting Bears, taking both halves of a nonleague baseball doubleheader with scores of 5-0 and 10-1 Tuesday in Lewiston.

Lewiston (6-4) blanked Moscow (2-6) in the matinee, allowing only six hits. Carson Kolb earned the win for the Bengals while Butch Kiblen absorbed the loss for the Bears. Brice Bensching and Chris Ricard each led Lewiston with a double apiece while Cody Isakson led Moscow with two hits.