The Bengals dominated the visiting Bears, taking both halves of a nonleague baseball doubleheader with scores of 5-0 and 10-1 Tuesday in Lewiston.
Lewiston (6-4) blanked Moscow (2-6) in the matinee, allowing only six hits. Carson Kolb earned the win for the Bengals while Butch Kiblen absorbed the loss for the Bears. Brice Bensching and Chris Ricard each led Lewiston with a double apiece while Cody Isakson led Moscow with two hits.
In the nightcap, the Bengals allowed one hit to the Bears, while they put up 10. Levi Anderson absorbed the loss for Moscow while Toby Elliott earned the win for Lewiston, pitching a complete game.
“The pitching was excellent,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “Both starters found the zone and we played great defense all day long.”
Anderson also led the Bears in Game 2 with a double and the Bengals were led by Kyson Barden — whose lone hit was a home run.
GAME 1
Moscow 000 000 0—0 6 1
Lewiston 310 010 x—5 4 0
Butch Kiblen. Cody Isakson (5) and Wyatt Hartig; Carson Kolb, Lance Bambaciagno (6) and T Granlund. W—Kolb; L—Kiblen.
Moscow hits — Isakson 2, Tyson Izzo (2B), Kiblen, Levi Anderson, JP Breese.
Lewiston hits — Brice Bensching (2B), Chris Ricard (2B), Kyson Daniel, Elliott Taylor.
GAME 2
Moscow 000 001 0— 1 5 2
Lewiston 030 115 x—10 6 0
Levi Anderson, Ethan McClaughlin (5) and Wyatt Hartig; Toby Elliott and Race Currin. W—Elliott; L—Anderson
Moscow hits — Anderson (2B), Cody Isakson, Mike Kiblen, Hartig, Jack Driskill.
Lewiston hits — Kyson Barden (HR), Jared Jelinek, Cody Ray, Brice Bensching, Kaden Daniel, Colby Weeks.
Pullman 4-6, Othello 3-9
OTHELLO — Pullman split a nonleague doubleheader against host Othello.
Joey Hecker got the win on the mound in the first game. He notched four strikeouts while walking four, while Brendan Doumit notched a double for the Greyhounds (3-4) at bat.
During the second game, Bryson Hathaway notched two hits with a double. Othello (2-3) pulled ahead with back-to-back four-run innings in the third and fourth.
The three Greyhound pitchers allowed nine runs on eight hits in Game 2. They struck out two and walked seven.
GAME 1
Pullman 010 030 0—4 5 1
Othello 210 000 0—3 4 1
Joey Hecker, Max McCloy (7), and Kris Schroeder. Quade Gonzalez, Xzyan Martinez (6) and Eliez Gutierrez. W — Hecker. L — Gonzalez.
Pullman hits — Brendan Doumit (2B), Hecker, Caleb Northcroft, Peyton Townsend, Isaac Pagels.
Othello hits — Sonny Salazar (HR), Gonzalez (2B), Jordan Montemayor, Rjay Garza.
GAME 2
Pullman 003 300 0—6 5 1
Othello 014 400 x—9 8 2
Cade Hill, McCloy (4), Townsend (5) and Schroeder. Kal-El Ozuna, Martinez (7) and Gonzalez. W — Ozuna. L — Hill.
Pullman hits — Bryson Hathaway 2 (2B), Hill 2, Doumit.
Othello hits — Gonzalez 2 (HR, 2B), Martinez 2 (2B), Garza (3B), Montemayor, Salazar, Gonzalez.
Kendrick 11, Prairie JV 9
KENDRICK — A strong third inning carried Kendrick to victory against Prairie of Cottonwood’s JV in a shortened nonleague game.
Ralli Roetcisoener hit a double and pitched a three-strikeout inning to close things out at the plate for the Tigers (6-4), while Jack Silflow provided another double good for two RBI to help push Kendrick over the top.
Prairie JV 513— 9 4 7
Kendrick 218—11 4 3
O. McIntire, DP Schwartz (2), D. Uhlenkott (2) and E. Hinds, J. Quintal (1); Konner Wenbourne, Ralli Roetcisoender (3) and Caleb Obryant. W — Roetcisoender; L — Uhlenkott.
Prairie JV hits — McIntire, L. Weber, C. Schumacher, Schwartz.
Kendrick hits — Roetcisoender (2B), Jack Silflow (2B), Noah Littlefield, Kayne Lesnet.
Ram-Bulldog clash postponed
The nonleague baseball game between Grangeville and Clearwater Valley scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Rams and Bulldogs will makeup the game at 4:30 p.m. today.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Colfax 19, Warden 0
The Bulldogs continued their perfect season with a 19-0 win over the Cougars.
Colfax improves to 8-0 overall on the season, while Warden falls to 6-1.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Bengal-Bear showdown postponed
The Lewiston-versus-Moscow softball game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to poor weather.
There was no makeup date as of press time.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Bulldog boys, Pirate girls prevail at small-school meet
KAMIAH — Sage Elven of Prairie-Cottonwood ruled the girls throwing events and the Grangeville boys dominated in sprints as their respective schools topped team scoring in a small-school event at Kamiah.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Grangeville 178; 2. Kamiah 156; 3. Prairie 149; 4. Deary 47; 5. Clearwater Valley 27; 6. Kootenai 20; 7. Highland 19; 8. Salmon River 2.
100 — 1. Gabe Kantner, Grangeville, 12.07; 2. Noah Geis, Prairie, 12.26; 3. Marcus Langner, Highland, 12.69.
200 — 1. Ayden Arnett, Grangeville, 24.42; 2. Gabe Kantner, Grangeville, 25.15; 3. Matthew Wemhoff, Prairie, 25.84.
400 — 1. Gus Rickert, Deary, 56.36; 2. Tyler Zechmann, Grangeville, 56.42; 3. Everett Oatman, Kamiah, 56.82.
800 — 1. Tyler Zechmann, Grangeville, 2:10.88; 2. Ryan Detweiler, Grangeville, 2:13.06; 3. Simeon Sanchez, Grangeville, 2:17.44.
1,600 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Grangeville, 5:06.43; 2. Simeon Sanchez, Grangeville, 5:13.48; 3. AJ Rose, Grangeville, 5:16.59.
3,200 — 1. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 11:31.61; 2. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 12:28.13; 3. Finn O’Donnell, Kamiah, 13:16.39.
110 hurdles — 1. William Millage, Kamiah, 20.47; 2. Briggs Rambo, Prairie, 22.00; 3. Dylan Forsmann, Prairie, 24.56.
300 hurdles — 1. Laithan Proctor, Deary, 45.77; 2. Gabe Bybee, Grangeville, 46.33; 3. David Kludt, Kamiah, 46.51.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Matthew Wemhoff, Noah Geis, Shane Hanson, Trenton Lorenz), 47.78; 2. Grangeville A, 48.52; 3. Grangeville B, 51.18.
800 relay — 1. Deary (Dallen Stapleton, Laithan Proctor, Wyatt Vincent, Gus Rickert), 1:40.07; 2. Prairie, 1:40.62; 3. Kamiah, 1:44.28.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Matthew Wemhoff, Ben Secrest, Trenton Lorentz, Noah Geis), 3:46.61; 2. Grangeville A, 4:00.87; 3. Grangeville B, 4:05.12.
1,600 medley relay — 1. Prairie (Jackson Enneking, Cole Duclos, Bennie Elven, Caden Armbrust), 4:23.41; 2. Grangeville, 4:24.51; 3. Kamiah, 4:40.28.
Shot put — 1. Cutter Robinson, Grangeville, 43-03; 2. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 41-04; 3. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 41-01.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 154-06; 2. Cutter Robinson, Grangeville, 125-05; 3. Lee Forsmann, Prairie, 125-03.
High jump — 1. William Millage, Kamiah, 5-08; 2. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 5-06; 3. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 5-04.
Pole vault — 1. Ryan Sackett, Kamiah, 10-00; 2. Kaden de Groot, Kamiah, 9-06; 3. Gavin Schoening, Kamiah, 9-00.
Long jump — 1. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 18-09; 2. TJ Fetters, Highland, 16-03.50; 3. Cyrus Hershey, Kamiah, 15-05.50.
Triple jump — 1. Gabe Bybee, Grangeville, 36-00; 2. Everett Oatman, Kamiah, 35-08; 3. David Kludt, Kamiah, 34-09.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Prairie 216; 2. Kamiah 162; 3. Grangeville 74; 4. Highland 45; 5. Deary 38; 6. Clearwater Valley 22; 7. Kootenai 13.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 13.08; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 13.26; 3. Kaylee Wood, Deary, 14.25.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 26.88; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 26.98; 3. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 28.28.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 1:00.20; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 1:01.35; 3. Kaylee Wood, Deary, 1:04.23.
800 — 1. FrankiLynn Galloway, Grangeville, 2:56.01; 2. Tara Schlader, Prairie, 3:00.15; 3. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley, 3:04.22.
1,600 — 1. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley, 6:42.00; 2. FrankiLynn Galloway, Grangeville, 6:53.35; 3. Kylie Rasmussen, Grangeville, 7:11.70.
3,200 — 1. Kelsee Hunt, Kamiah, 16:50.70; 2. Zuriel O’Donnell, Kamiah, 17:13.19; 3. Claire Cook, Kootenai, 19:12.71.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 17.44; 2. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 18.77; 3. Lucy Guhin, Grangeville, 20.08.
300 hurdles — 1. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 55.25; 2. Emree Beeson, Grangeville, 58.54; 3. Callie Remacle, Prairie, 1:01.51.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder), 55.56; 2. Kamiah, 1:01.07; 3. Highland, 1:01.79.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff), 1:53.25; 2. Kamiah, 2:00.28; 3. Prairire B 2:03.62.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Breanne Schwartz, Lacey Schwartz, Lexi Schumacher, Avery Riener), 4:50.79; 2. Grangeville, 5:10.56; 3. Kamiah, 5:39.27.
1,600 medley relay — 1. Prairie (Aubree Rehder, Avery Riener, Lexi Schumacher, Sierra Oliver), 2:09.72; 2. Grangeville, 2:14.16; 3. Kamiah, 2:34.79.
Shot put — 1. Sage Elven, Prairie, 29-02.75; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kamiah, 28-06.00; 3. Elizabeth Severns, Prairie, 27-08.25.
Discus — 1. Sage Elven, Prairie, 112-08; 2. Sarah Lustig, Prairie, 83-08; 3. Elizabeth Severns, Prairie, 82-06.
High jump — 1. Sydney Sears, Prairie, 5-00.00; 2. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 4-10.00; 3. Callie Remacle, Prairie, 4-06.00.
Pole vault — T1. Logan Landmark, Kamiah, 7-06.00; T1. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kamiah, 7-06.00; 3. Alexa Wilkins, Kamiah, 6-06.00.
Long jump — 1. Sydney Sears, Prairie, 14-00.50; T2. Julia Rehder, Prairie, 14-00.00; T2. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 14-00.00.
Triple jump — 1. Avery Riener, Prairie, 27-11.50; 2. Emma Krogh, Kamiah, 27-09.50; 3. Reesa Loewen, Kamiah, 27-08.50.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Clarkston girls 4, Lewiston 3
A down-to-the-wire 13-11 deciding tiebreak victory for Maddie Kaufman of Clarkston made the difference as the host Bantam girls edged the Bengals in border battle action.
The Bengals had the upperhand at the top of the lineup, with Alli Olson and the pairing of Olivia and Lynsie Bren delivering victories for Lewiston at No. 1 singles and doubles, respectively. Clarkston (2-1) took the other three singles matches — including a 6-0, 6-0 sweep by Taryn Demers at the No. 3 position — while getting a No. 3 doubles win from Ella Ogden and Kayla Frei.
“The girls are really improving each match,” Clarkston coach Margie Denton said.
Singles — Alli Olson, Lew, def. Annouck Jansen 7-5, 6-0; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Cathryn Ho 6-1, 3-6, 13-11; Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Alana Ramos 6-0, 6-0; Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Eliza Pfaff 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles — Olivia Bren/Lynsie Bren, Lew, def. Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson 6-2, 6-1; Addison Falkenstein-Barker/Trinity Burke, Lew, def. Eloise Teasley/Kendall Wallace 7-6, 7-6; Kayla Frei/Ella Ogden, Clk, def. Scout Alford/Alexis Keller 6-4, 6-3.
Lewiston boys 6, Clarkston 1
Dylan Gomez headed things up with 6-0, 6-0 No. 1 singles blanking of Nathan Gall to help the visiting Lewiston boys top Clarkston in a nonleague team dual.
“Lewiston won 6-1, but there were three three-set matches — pretty competitive for the most part,” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said. “We had some kids step up and showed a lot of improvement.”
No. 4 singles player Alex Shaw produced the lone match win of the day for the Bantams (0-3), coming through 10-8 in a deciding super-tiebreak against the Bengals’ Brennan Rice, while Lewiston’s No. 3 doubles player Espen Williams and No. 2 doubles pairing of Cade Hill and Ryan Carpenter came out on top in the day’s other two deciders.
Singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Nathan Gall 6-0, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, def. Alex Whittle 6-2, 6-1; Espen Williams, Lew, def. Esten Lee 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-4; Alex Shaw, Clk, def. Brennan Rice 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Doubles — Garrett Beardsley/Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Xander VanTine/Dominic Paulucci 6-0, 6-4; Cade Hill/Ryan Carpenter, Lew, def. Cody Whittle/Cole McKenzie 6-2, 3-6, 10-7; Cayden Beehler/JJ Pacheco, Lew, def. Haven Morfin/Chris Meyer 6-4, 6-3.
Clearwater Valley 7, Grangeville 7
KOOSKIA — Visiting Grangeville and Clearwater Valley split 14 sets played in a team dual.
The Rams’ Axl Fairbank and Brooke Romney produced wins in the No. 1 boys and girls singles spots, while the Bulldog doubles pairings of Cloey Winder/Avery Lewis and Cole Ruklic/Abram Wilkinson took the top doubles contests.
COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho takes first place at Redhawk Invitational
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Idaho men’s golf team took first place amongst a field of 17 at the Redhawk Invitational on Tuesday.
The Vandals finished with a score of 853 for a 1-over — an 11-stroke advantage over second-placers Seattle U and Oregon State.
Senior Colt Sherrell was the highest placer for Idaho, finishing with an overall score of 209, good for a 4-under.
Junior Jose Suryadinata finished third with a score of 210 — good for a score of 3-under.
It was Idaho’s first first-place finish of the spring, and the first since Sept. 26 at the Derek Dolenc Invitational.
Idaho women finish 15th at Cowgirl Classic
MARICOPA, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s golf team finished 15th out of 20 at the Cowgirl Classic at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club on Tuesday with an overall score of 941- good for 25-over.
Idaho’s highest placer was senior Vicky Tsai — who finished tied for 33rd with an overall score of 230 — good for 14-over.
Walla Walla Invitational canceled
WALLA WALLA — The Lewis-Clark State College women’s golf team wasn’t able to participate in the Walla Walla Invitational on Tuesday due to the event being canceled.
The men’s field was canceled on Monday due to weather, and play for the women’s field was postponed on Monday with a to-be-determined status of play for Tuesday.
Officials determined the conditions were not suitable to play the required 18 holes for women.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Clarkston couple will be given Lifetime Warrior Award at breakfast today
Paul and Deanna Stewart, of Clarkston, will be honored this morning during the Wake Up With the Warriors breakfast fundraiser at the P1FCU Activity Center on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.
The Stewarts, longtime LCSC boosters, will be given the annual Lifetime Warrior Award.
The fundraiser, planned by the Warrior Athletic Association, is scheduled for 7-8 a.m. today. The event gives the public the opportunity to meet LCSC student-athletes and help them on their journey, according to a news release.
The event is free but reservations are required. For more information, contact (208) 792-2275 or sfmalinich@lcsc.edu.