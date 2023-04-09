The Lewiston Bengals swept the visiting Post Falls Trojans in a softball doubleheader as they opened Idaho Class 5A Inland Empire League play on Saturday.

Jenna Barney earned the win from the circle for Lewiston (4-6, 2-0) in Game 1, allowing only one hit and one run. Jenna Barney also led the bats for the Bengals in Game 1, connecting on two doubles. Anna Ready added another two hits, including a double.

