COEUR D’ALENE — Carson Kolb earned the win at the mound and homered at the plate to help Lewiston upset host Coeur d’Alene 13-3 after five innings via mercy rule in Idaho Class 5A district baseball tournament semifinal play on Monday.

The Bengals (14-11) had gone 0-4 against the Vikings (14-11) in the regular season.

Tags

Recommended for you