COEUR D’ALENE — Avery Lathen scored a pair of goals for the visiting Lewiston girls soccer team in a 5-3 victory over 5A Inland Empire League foe Lake City of Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday.

The win against the Timberwolves (2-4, 2-4) improves Lewiston to 5-3-1 overall and 5-1 in league, maintaining its spot as top dog.