COEUR D’ALENE — Avery Lathen scored a pair of goals for the visiting Lewiston girls soccer team in a 5-3 victory over 5A Inland Empire League foe Lake City of Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday.
The win against the Timberwolves (2-4, 2-4) improves Lewiston to 5-3-1 overall and 5-1 in league, maintaining its spot as top dog.
“It was a huge win for us,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “This is exciting for our team, and we really played fantastic overall.”
Lewiston 2 3—5
Lake City 2 1—3
Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Eva Steele), 11th.
Lake City — Riley Brazle, 22nd.
Lewiston — Steele (Lathen), 35th.
Lake City — Gabby Hinekle, 37th.
Lake City — Cameron Fischer, 41st.
Lewiston — Trinity Bonebrake, 47th.
Lewiston — Lathen (Brynn Wimer), 49th.
Shots — Lewiston 15, Lake City 9.
Saves — Lewiston: Ali Olson 7, Lake City: Acaja Scott 4.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERLake City 5, Lewiston 0
Host Lewiston failed to get on the board in a 5A Inland Empire League defeat to unbeaten Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
The Bengals fall to 0-7-1 overall and 0-5-1 in league play. Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBulldogs battle back
OROFINO — Visiting Grangeville rallied from two sets down to defeat Orofino in 2A Central Idaho League play for its first win of the season.
The set scores were 10-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16 and 15-8 as the Bulldogs moved to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in league.
Abbie Frei made 12 digs and launched six aces while bolstering the Grangeville passing effort. Teammate Madalyn Green added seven kills.
JV — Grangeville def. Orofino 25-21, 25-19, 16-14.
Mustangs stomp Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Allie Vincent notched eight aces for Deary en route to a three-set victory over Whitepine League Division II foe Nezperce.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-13 and 25-16.
Emily Bovard pitched in six assists for the Mustangs (8-2, 6-0).
Trojans level Loggers
POTLATCH — Visiting Troy did not let Potlatch into double figures in any set, prevailing 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 to remain perfect in Whitepine League Division I competition.
The Trojans (11-1, 6-0) enjoyed standout performances from Dericka Morgan with 12 kills and Jolee Ecklund with 10 kills plus an 18-for-18 serving performance that included four aces.
JV — Troy def. Potlatch.
Wildcats blitz Bulldogs
COLTON — Clair Moehrle started things off by serving 18 straight points and totaled 16 aces for the match in a season-opening straight-sets victory for host Colton against Dayton.
The Wildcats routed the Bulldogs 25-7, 25-11, 25-8.
Kubs stave off Wildcats
KAMIAH — A dominant second set highlighted a straight-sets victory for Kamiah in Whitepine League Division I competition against Lapwai.
The final scoreline read 25-22, 25-7, 25-22 as the Kubs moved to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in league.
Sophomore Emma Krogh added 10 kills and four aces to the Kamiah effort.
JV — Kamiah def. Lapwai 3-0.
Tigers take down Huskies
KENDRICK — Buoyed by a perfect serving night from Hailey Taylor, host Tigers swept Highland of Craigmont in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Kendrick won with set scores of 25-12, 25-6 and 25-6, moving to 7-4 overall and 4-0 in league.
Taylor went 25-for-25 serving and added nine aces, nine kills and nine digs.
JV — Kendrick def. Highland 2-0.
Colfax downs UCA in three
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax knocked off Northeast 2B foe Upper Columbia Academy in three sets.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16.
Ava Swan had a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs for the victorious Bulldogs (1-1), while Lauryn York contributed 19 assists.
Pirates dust Vikings
POMEROY — Pomeroy knocked off Southeast 1B League foe Garfield-Palouse in straight sets.
The scoreline read 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.
Carmen Fruh pitched in three kills and three blocks while going 12-for-13 at the service line for the Pirates (1-2, 1-1). Hazen Kimble added 13 assists for Pomeroy, while Taylor Gilbert had five kills and four aces.
Saxons bring Hounds to heel
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to nonleague rival Ferris of Spokane with a scoreline of 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20.
Gabby Oliver dealt out 27 assists and mustered 18 digs in the losing effort for the Greyhounds (2-1).
Hawks handle Bengals
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Visiting Lewiston was competitive for the opening two sets, but ultimately fell in three to Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The scoreline read 25-18, 25-22, 25-10 in the defeat, which dropped the Bengals to 8-6 on the season.
“We played really well with them the first two sets,” Lewiston coach Halle White said. “... Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to get all the pieces to come together.”
JV — Lewiston def. Lakeland 2-0.
CV-Prairie game postponed
The Whitepine League Division I match between Prairie of Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to today due to a shortage of officials.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU takes second at Golfweek Fall Challenge
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Washington State finished one stroke shy of first place at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at True Blue Golf Course in Pawleys Island, S.C.
The Cougars combined for a total of 818, just behind Loyola Marymount’s 817 and four ahead of third-place Western Carolina’s 822.
The highest-placing WSU golfer was Pono Yanagi, who tied for first with Arkansas State’s Thomas Schmidt with a score of 199. The next-highest placer for the Cougs was Sam Renner in sixth with a 204.
Team scores — 1. Loyola Marymount 817; 2. Washington State 818; 3. Western Carolina 822; 4. Arkansas State 828; 5. Wright State 840; T6. Coastal Carolina 841; T6. Jacksonville 841; T8. Jacksonville State 847; T8. Richmond 847; T8. Charleston Southern 847; 11. Stephen F. Austin State 851; 12. New Orleans 855; 13. Presbyterian College 869; 14. Eastern Kentucky 874.
Leaders — T1. Pono Yanagi, Washington State, 199; T1. Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State 199; T3. Magnus Pedersen, Western Carolina, 201; T3. Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount, 201.
Other WSU individuals — 6. Sam Renner 204; T18. Nate Plaster 210; T30. Ben Borgida 212; T30. Preston Beach 212
LCSC fourth at Oregon Tech Invitational
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State finished fourth in team competition at the Oregon Tech Inivitational at Running Y Ranch Golf Course in Klamath Falls, Ore.
The Warriors combined for a total score of 897 — 56 strokes behind first-place team and defending NAIA national champion British Columbia.
The top LCSC individual was Juan Pablo Quisoboni, who tied for 11th with a 222-stroke showing.
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 841; 2. Oregon Tech 878; 3. Southern Oregon 884; 4. Lewis-Clark State 897; 5. College of idaho 906; 6. Corban 933; 7. Multnomah 945; 8. Walla Walla 947; 9. Bushnell 960.
Leaders — 1. Mackenzie Bickell, British Columbia, 207; 2. Dylan MacDonald, British Columbia, 207; T3. Manu Ghandi, British Columbia 212; T3. Mason Labow, Southern Oregon, 212.
LCSC individuals — T11. Juan Pablo Quisoboni 222; T13. Oscar Behle 225; T13. Alex Navarro 225; T16. Bryden Brown 226; T20. Owen Pearson 229
Idaho ties for 13th at Gene Miranda Falcon Invite
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Vandals finished tied for 13th at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite at Eisenhower Golf Course.
Idaho finished with a total team score of 886 — 35 strokes behind first-place Colorado State.
The highest-placing UI golfer was Dalton Dean, who tied for 17th and rose 19 spots on the final day of competition, finishing with a 3-under total of 216.
Team scores — 1. Colorado State 851; 2. Wyoming 862; T3. UC Davis 864; T3. Valparaiso 864; T5. New Mexico State 867; T5. SIU Edwardsville 867; 7. Cal Poly 868; T8. CSU-Northridge 874; T8. Weber State 874; 10. Utah State 876; 11. UC San Diego 878; 12. Missouri State 881; T13. Idaho 886; T13. South Dakota 886; 15. Gonzaga 887; T16. Wofford College 888; T16. Northern Colorado 888; 18. Incarnate Word 892; 19. Utah Tech 893; 20. George Washington 898; 21. UC Riverside 902; 22. Northern Iowa 903; 23. Air Force 904; 24. Southern Utah 910.
Leaders — T1. Christoph Bleier, Colorado State, 203; T1. Caleb VanArragon, Valparaiso, 203; 3. Jakub Hrinda, George Washington, 206.
Idaho individuals — T17. Dalton Dean 216; T47. Joe Sykes 221; T70. Samuel Johnson 225; T93. Tommy Kimmel 230; T93. Johannes Hounsgaard 230
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFTwo Warriors finish in the top 10.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State finished third overall and seniors Kyla Currie and Deana Caruso placed in the top 10 at the Oregon Tech Invitational at the Running Y Ranch Golf Course in Klamath Falls, Ore.
The Warriors were 66 strokes behind first-place British Columbia and had a total score of 644.
Currie finished ninth at the event with a total score of 156 and Caruso tied for 10th with a 158.
LCSC individuals — 9. Kyla Currie 156; T10. Deana Caruso 158; T15. Natalia Gomez 165; T15. Dallis Shockey 165; T19. Chase Caruso 169
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLIdaho women’s basketball announces nonconference schedule
Idaho has announced its nonconference schedule for the Vandal women’s first season under new coach Carrie Eighmey.
The Vandals will have 12 nonconference opponents this upcoming season, with six of those games played at home in the ICCU Arena. Idaho will begin the season at home against Walla Walla at 6 p.m. Nov. 6, with another homestand following two days later against Cal Poly. After another month-and-a-half of nonconference action, they begin their Big Sky season on the road against Sacramento State on Dec. 28.