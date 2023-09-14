Lewiston downed cross town foe Clarkston in three sets in a rivalry volleyball match Wednesday in Clarkston.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.
Addy McKarcher led the Bengals (9-6) in kills with 11 while adding five aces. Jordynn Albright pitched in seven kills and three blocks.
Hayley Barnea led the Bantams (1-4) with 17 assistts. Emma McManigle led in kills with five.
St. John Bosco topples Highland
CRAIGMONT — Noelle Chmelick dished 20 assists, Rachel Sonnen fired nine aces and St. John Bosco toppled Highland in a Whitepine Division II match.
The set scores were 25-17, 25-15, 16-25, 25-18.
Raylie Warren (24 digs) and Sarah Waters (nine kills) also contributed for the Patriots, who improved to 4-5 and 2-2 in league play.
Pomeroy falls to Oakesdale in three
POMEROY — The Pirates (1-3) fell to nonleague foe Oakesdale (3-0) in three sets.
The set scores were 25-9, 25-11, 25-12.
In defeat, Hailee Brewer led the Pirates with two kills and two aces. Bethany Zimmermann added four digs.
Prairie defeats Clearwater Valley in thriller
It came down extra points in the fifth set for the Prairie Pirates and Clearwater Valley Rams in Whitepine League Division I action.
The sets went back and forth with three of them going to extra points, and the Pirates came out ahead. The set scores were 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 25-27, 16-14.
For Clearwater Valley, Alli Geis had nine kills and two blocks with Sierra Oliver getting 11 kills from the outside hitter spot.
Next up for the Pirates will be the Logos Knights of Moscow in an away match on Tuesday. Clearwater Valley plays the Lapwai Wildcats in Lapwai today.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
University 4, Clarkston 3
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston attempted a late comeback but couldn’t rally past University in a nonleague game against an undefeated, larger-division foe.
The Bantams (3-1-1) trailed 3-0 before scoring three of the game’s final four goals. Rebecca Skinner scored two goals and assisted on the other Clarkston goal by Sienna Newhouse, who also had an assist.
Class 4A University improved to 4-0.
Clarkston 1 2—3
University 3 1—4
University — Mea Wivkovics, 4th.
University — Carsyn Gildehaus, 13th.
University — Wivkovics, 19th.
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 27th.
University — Chloe Ahumada, 46th.
Clarkston — Newhouse (Skinner), 47th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 55th.
Shots — Clarkston 10, University 15.
Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 13. University: Taylor Nordean 6, Aubree Carpenter 4.
Colton falls to Prescott
The Colton volleyball team fell to Prescott in five sets, 25-20, 18-25, 25-27, 26-24, 15-7.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston splits with Rogers
SPOKANE — The Clarkston boys downed league foe Rogers in a dual meet while the girls fell short.
Avery Peters paced the Bantam boys with a time of 19 minutes, 30 seconds. Kalyn Averill finished fifth overall with a time of 21:38.
Aneysa Judy paced the Clarkston girls with a time of 24:47, good enough for a third place finish. Taylor Celigory finished fourth overall with a time of 27:41.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Rogers 23; 2. Clarkston 32.
Winner — Daniel Rodriguez Villarreal, Rogers, 18:27.
Clarkston individuals — 3. Avery Peters, 19:30; 5. Kalyn Averill, 21:38; 7. Miles Bouterse, 22:06; 8. Xander VanTine, 22:19; 9. Daniel Walk, 22:22.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Rogers 27; 2. Clarkston 28
Winner — Donalda Brantley, Rogers, 23:47.
Clarkston individuals — 3. Aneysa Judy, 24:47; 4. Taylor Celigory, 27:41; 5. Claire Dooley, 28:42; 7. Joey Miller, 29:54; 9. Ada Farrally, 33:31.
Pullman splits dual with West Valley
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds won on the girls’ side and narrowly lost by a single point on the boys’ side in a dual meet against West Valley.
Pullman’s Shahad Akasha cruised in the girls race with a winning time of 20:41 seconds — more than 47 seconds ahead of second place.
In the boys race, Pullman’s Leo Hoffman took third in 17:56.55.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 26; 2. West Valley 29.
Winner — Shahad Akasha, Pul, 20:00.41.
Other Pullman individuals — 4. Ada Harris 23:01.05; 5. Ali Hathaway 23:35.78; 6. Lilea Merwin 23:56.01; 10. Jordan Hendrickson 25:55.57; 11. Chloe Jones 26:08.51; 13. Audrey Tan 26:49.57.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. West Valley 27; 2. Pullman 28.
Winner — Tony Belko, WV, 16:53.90.
Pullman individuals — 3. Leo Hoffman 17:56.55; 4. Peter Jobson 18:11.76; 5. Felix Fisher 18:24.82; 7. Jackson Sutton 18:35.41; 9. Anthony Valbert 18:37.14; 11. Jude Newbold 18:47.45; 12. Blake Dobbins 18:52.07.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
Pullman swims past Clarkston
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds compiled nine victories in a dual meet against the visiting Bantams.
Kiara Donolo (100-yard butterfly, 100 backstroke) tallied two individual victories and was also a member of the 200 medley relay for Pullman.
Clarkston’s Hallie Mackleit recorded wins in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Maile Sandberg, Kiara Donolo, Codi Thomas, Keira Frichette), 2:10.20.
200 freestyle — 1. Jolene Clark (Pullman), 2:38.25.
200 IM — 1. Hallie Mackleit (Clarkston), 2:41.33.
50 freestyle — 1. Codi Thomas (Pullman), 29.99.
100 butterfly — 1. Kiara Donolo (Pullman), 1:12.06.
100 freestyle — 1. Hazel Edge (Pullman), 1:01.99.
500 freestyle — 1. Keira Frichette (Pullman), 6:18.82.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman (Maile Sandberg, Samantha Richards, Abby Wu, Estelle Uberuaga), 2:02.95.
100 backstroke — 1. Kiara Donolo (Pullman), 1:13.89.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hallie Mackleit (Clarkston), 1:21.36.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman (Isabelle Brinkman, Vivien Lin, Samantha Richards, Keira Frichette), 4:46.13.