Delaney Imler pitched a complete game and registered three hits from five at-bats Tuesday to lead the Colfax Bulldogs to victory against the Clarkston Bantams by a score of 13-9 in a nonleague softball season-opener moved from Colfax to Clarkston because of field conditions.

The Bulldogs (1-0) racked up six runs in the fourth inning to assert themselves against the larger-division Bantams (2-2).

