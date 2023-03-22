Delaney Imler pitched a complete game and registered three hits from five at-bats Tuesday to lead the Colfax Bulldogs to victory against the Clarkston Bantams by a score of 13-9 in a nonleague softball season-opener moved from Colfax to Clarkston because of field conditions.
The Bulldogs (1-0) racked up six runs in the fourth inning to assert themselves against the larger-division Bantams (2-2).
Colfax 103 600 3—13 14 5
Clarkston 102 040 2— 9 8 11
D. Imler and N/A; E. McManigle, M. Broemeling (5) and J. Miller. L—Broemeling.
Colfax hits — Imler 3, T. Swearingen 2 (2B), K. Akesson 2, K. Nelson 2, A. Swan 2, H. Hennigar, D. Becker, E. Jones.
Clarkston hits — B. Blaydes 2 (2B), L. Copeland 2, Broemeling 2, Miller, McManigle.
Grangeville 15, Pullman 10
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds dropped their first game of the season, a nonleague matchup to the Bulldogs.
Mattie Thacker, in addition to getting the win from the pitching circle for Grangeville (2-0), was a single short of the cycle. Four other batters for the Bulldogs had two hits.
Pullman (0-1) was led by Kinsey Rees’ three hits, inclduing a double. She also took the loss.
Grangeville 100 223 52—15 14 4
Pullman 000 504 1x—10 10 5
Mattie Thacker and Makenna York; Kinsey Rees and Taylor Cromie.
Grangeville hits — Thacker 3 (HR, 3B, 2B), Caryss Barger 2 (2 2B), York 2 (2B), Madalyn Green 2 (2B), Siena Wagner 2 (2B), Adri Anderson (2B), Abbie Frei, Kinzley Adams.
Pullman hits — Rees 3 (2B), Ellie Ward 2 (2B), Ella Ferry (2B), Suhailey Reyes, Cori Stewart, Cromie, Taylore Wolfe.
Moscow 2-7, Post Falls 0-9
MOSCOW — The Bears and visiting Trojans split a non-league doubleheader on Tuesday.
Moscow (2-1) took the low-scoring first game as pitcher Kelly Stodick logged a complete game to blank Post Falls (1-3).
Kaci Kiblen in Game 1 accounted for three of the Bears’ six hits, two being doubles.
In the higher-scoring nightcap, Moscow had a 6-4 lead going into the fifth inning before Post Falls went off for five runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Bears would only score one more and took the 9-7 loss.
Moscow was led with two hits, including a double, apiece from Hannah Robertson and Addie Branen.
GAME 1
Post Falls 000 000 0—0 6 1
Moscow 101 000 x—2 6 1
Lexie McCarroll and McKenna Zimmerman; Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill.
Post Falls hits — Katie Berg 2, Zimmerman 2, Peyton Lozier, Zaylee Krizenesky.
Moscow hits — Kaci Kiblen 3 (2 2B), Highfill, Hannah Robertson, Stodick.
GAME 2
Post Falls 103 014 0—9 14 2
Moscow 310 200 1—7 7 2
Lexie McCarroll and McKenna Zimmerman; Amanda Pouchnik, Kelly Stodick (5) and Megan Highfill. L—Stodick.
Post Falls hits — Eden Nye 3 (3B, 2B), Katie Berg 2 (3B), Peyton Lozier 2 (2B), Zimmerman 2 (2B), Jaelei Davis, Summer Dan, McCarroll, Kaelynn Miller, Zaylee Krizenesky.
Moscow hits — Hannah Robertson 2 (2B), Addie Branen 2 (2B), Sadie Newlan (3B), Highfill (2B), Stodick.
Lapwai 15, Kamiah 14
LAPWAI — The Wildcats came out the winners of a high-scoring Whitepine League game against the Kubs.
Lapwai held a 9-2 lead in the first inning and maintained its lead until the fifth, when the Kubs put up six runs to tie it at 11, then took the lead with three in the sixth.
The Wildcats put up four runs at the bottom of the inning.
Kayla Williamson led Lapwai with three hits. Arlissa Miller and Larissa Moody each added two hits apiece.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks earned the win for the Wildcats.
Full stats for Kamiah were unavailable at press time.
Kamiah 203 063—14 3 4
Lapwai 900 204—15 8 0
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Abigail Whitman.
Lapwai hits — Kayla Williamson 3, Larissa Moody 2 (2B), Arlissa Miller 2 (2B), McCormack-Marks (2B).
Clearwater Valley 12, Lewis County 0
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia blanked the Eagles in a Whitepine League softball game in a game that went five innings because of the mercy rule.
Jessica Ketola earned the win for Clearwater Valley (2-1, 1-0).
Macy Morrow led the Rams with two hits.
Sierra Hand absorbed the loss for the Eagles (0-1, 0-1). Morgan Kirkland led Lewis County with a double.
Lewis County 000 00— 0 5 x
Clearwater Valley 161 4x—12 9 5
Sierra Hand and Darlene Matson; Jessica Ketola, Riley Parsons (3) and Rayne Martinez, Macy Morrow (3). W — Ketola.
Lewis County hits — Morgan Kirkland (2B), Kairys Grant, Hand, Kylee Beck, Matson.
Clearwater Valley hits — Morrow 2, Ketola, Parsons, Cloie Spencer, Megan Myers, Gracie Schuster, Autumn Martinez, Loreal Lamere.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLPomeroy 8-6, Prairie 5-12
POMEROY — Pomeroy and Prairie of Cottonwood split a non-league baseball doubleheader. Pomeroy (2-3-1) won the first game 8-5 while Prairie (2-3) took the nightcap 12-6.
The teams were tied at 5 going to the bottom of the sixth of the opener, but Pomeroy (2-3-1) tallied three runs and held on.
In Game 2, Prairie (2-3) scored all of its runs in the first five innings.
Trevin Kimble had five total hits on the day, leading Pomeroy. Four of Kimble’s hits came in Game 1, and he also threw a complete game.
Colton McElroy earned the win for Prairie in Game 2. McElroy also had three hits.
GAME 1
Prairie 201 101 0—5 6 2
Pomeroy 211 103 x—8 10 5
Levi McElroy, Eli Hinds (4), Phil Schwartz (6) and Cody Kaschmitter; Trevin Kimble and Ollie Severs. L—Schwartz.
Prairie hits — Kaschmitter 2, Carter Shears 2, Hinds, Jake Quintal.
Pomeroy hits — Kimble 4 (2B), Severs 3, Trace Roberts 2 (2B), Jerry Lemont.
GAME 2
Prairie 101 550 0—12 12 12
Pomeroy 001 300 2— 6 6 2
Colton McElroy, Owen Mcintire (3), Logan Weber (7), Carter Shears (7) and Dylan Uhlenkott; Ollie Severs, Trace Roberts (5) and Trevin Kimble. W—C. McElroy. L—Severs
Prairie hits — Colton McElroy 3, Noah Behler 2, Jake Quintal 2, Levi Gehring 2, Cody Kaschmitter, Shears, Uhlenkott
Pomeroy hits — Jett Slussler 2, Brodie Magill, Kimble, Gunner Magill, Severs.
Post Falls 13, Moscow 7
MOSCOW — The visiting Trojans beat the Bears in what was supposed to be the first game of a nonleague baseball doubleheader but Game 2 was called because of darkness.
Moscow held a 4-1 lead through the first three innings before the Trojans went off for an eight-run fourth.
Mike Kiblen and Connor Isakson each had two hits.
The two teams hope to resume play in Game 2 sometime later this season.
Moscow 022 003 0— 7 6 3
Post Falls 100 813 x—13 14 0
Butch Kiblen, Wyatt Hartig (3), Connor Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo; Lucas Smith, Danny Davoren (2), Isaac Ziegler (3), Caleb Jimerson (6), Jackson George (6) and Gabe Cooley. W—Ziegler. L—Hartig.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 2, Isakson 2, Hartig (2B), Ethan McLaughlin.
Post Falls hits — Cooley 3 (3B), Smith 3, Jake Bustamante 2 (2B), Langan Naylor 2, Austin DeBoer 2, Jayden Butler (HR), Zielger (2B), George, Gabe Diamond, Tyler French.
Kendrick 10, Troy 6
KENDRICK — A big fifth inning helped propel the Tigers past the Trojans in both teams’ Whitepine League season opener.
Kendrick (2-0, 1-0) benefited from a triple by Isaac Rigne and two hits apiece from Rigne, Tucker Ashmead, Dale Fletcher and Troy Patterson. Dominic Holden, Makhi Durrett, Joseph Bendel and Eli Stoner each recorded two hits of their own for Troy (0-1).
Troy 011 103 0— 6 11 0
Kendrick 100 153 0—10 12 0
Dominic Holden, Makhi Durrett (5), Joseph Bendel (5) and Durrett, Holden (5); Ty Koepp, Tucker Ashmead (5) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W—Ashmead. L—Bendel.
Troy hits — Holden 2 (2B), Durrett 2, Bendel 2, Eli Stoner 2, Kaiden Strunk (3B), Cole Hazeltine.
Kendrick hits — Isaac Rigne 2 (3B), Ashmead 2, Dale Fletcher 2, Troy Patterson 2, Jack Silflow, Fitzmorris (2B).
Grangeville JV 9, Lewis County 1
NEZPERCE — The Bulldogs JV team beat the Eagles in a nonleague game.
A linescore was unavailable at press time.
Gar-Pal-Potlatch canceled
A scheduled game between Garfield-Palouse and Potlatch was postponed because of bad field conditions.
No makeup date has been scheduled.
Kellogg-Genesee game canceled
The scheduled nonleague game between Kellogg and Genesee was canceled for reasons that had not been announced at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman boys 7, Gonzaga Prep 0
PULLMAN — Vijay Lin made a 6-0, 6-0 blitz to victory in the No. 1 singles match to lead the Greyhound boys to a nonleague sweep against Gonzaga Prep in their opening team dual event of the season.
The most dramatic match of the day came at No. 4 singles, with Pullman’s Mir Park battling through a series of long and close games to pull out the win against the Bullpups’ Jack Bragg in a second-set tiebreak with a final scoreline of 6-4, 7-6 (6).
It was the Greyhound boys’ 31st consecutive dual victory — a run that began in 2019.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Ryan Dougherty 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Pul, def. Luke Lemberg 6-2, 6-0; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Jack Sodorff 6-0, 6-4; Mir Park, Pul, def. Jack Bragg 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Olli Boni/Jason Do 6-3, 6-3; Reed Newell/Neal Wang, Pul, def. Cian Dougherty/Spencer Bergstedt 6-1, 6-3; Benjamin Lee/Jesse Tang, Pul, def. Ethan Hatzke/Dylan Lee 7-5, 6-2.
Pullman girls 6, Gonzaga Prep 1
SPOKANE — The Greyhound girls opened team dual play for the season on the road, handling nonleague foe Gonzaga Prep and avenging their only loss from last year in the process.
Pullman received particularly dominant victories at No. 1 singles from Gwyn Heim (6-0, 6-3), No. 2 singles from Rhoda Wang (6-0, 6-0), No. 1 doubles from Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf (6-4, 6-0) and No. 3 doubles from Naomi Carter/Lydia Nelson (6-0, 6-1).
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Juliet McFarland 6-0, 6-3; Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Kate Palelek 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez-Garcia, Pul, def. Sydney Henneberg 6-2, 6-4; Carly Walton, GP, def. Rachel Lam 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Anikah Keinzle/Annie Camp 6-4, 6-0; Leila Brown/Lynlinn Qiao, Pul, def. Devyn Pirwitz/Sammy Smith 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Naomi Carter/Lydia Nelson def. Macarena Barreto/Abigail Stewart 6-0, 6-1.
Bengals break even in league doubleheader
Lewiston kicked off regular-season dual play by hosting Class 5A Inland Empire League foes Coeur d’Alene and Lake City back-to-back, falling 8-4 to the Vikings before rebounding with an 8-4 win against the Timberwolves.
Top Bengal boys singles player Dylan Gomez won both of his matches in straight sets. Christian Bren also registered two wins for the day — first at No. 1 boys doubles with Garrett Beardsley against Coeur d’Alene, then at No. 2 singles against Lake City — while Beardsley was part of victorious top doubles pairings for both duals. As a team, Lewiston is 1-1 overall and in the league.
Coeur d’Alene 8, Lewiston 4
Girls singles — Audrey Judson, Cda, def. Lizzy Pacheco 6-2, 6-0; Katie Shell, Cda, def. Eliza Pfaff, def.; Eden Stephens, Cda, def. Alexis Keller 6-1, 6-3.
Girls doubles — Kalli DeLeonard/Maddie Hunt, Cda, def. Kathryn Ho/Addison Falkenstein-Barker 7-5, 6-2; Lynsie Bren/Olivia Bren, Lew, def. Grace Priest/Julia Johnson 6-1, 6-4.
Mixed doubles — Allison Olson/Cade Hill, Lew, def. Ella Morton/Luke May 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Black/Aiden Antal, Cda, def. Ryan Carper/Alana Ramos 6-3, 6-1.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Turner Cox 6-2, 6-4; Connor Judson, Cda, def. Sinjin Caviness 6-0, 6-0; NA, Cda, def. Asher Feucht 6-4, 6-0
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. NA 6-4, 3-6, 10-4; NA/NA, Cda, def. JJ Pacheco/Cayden Beehler 6-3, 6-0.
Lewiston 8, Lake City 4
Girls singles — Maddy Nesbit, LC, def. Lizzy Pacheco 6-2, 6-0; Christina Glass, LC, def. Alana Ramos 6-1, 7-5; Teagan Hayes, LC, def. Alexis Keller 6-3, 6-0.
Girls doubles — Kathryn Ho/Addison Falkenstein-Barker, Lew, def. Eleanor Walsh/Shannon Doyle 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Bren/Lynsie Bren, Lew, def. Sophia Olson/Kaylie Smith 6-0, 6-0.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Ethan Stowell 6-0, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, def. Lincoln Stowell 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Nesbit, LC, def. Esten Lee 6-4, 6-4.
Boys doubles — Sinjin Caviness/Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. Quade Castenata/Bryce Snow 6-4, 2-6, 10-3; JJ Pacheco/Ryan Carper, Lew, def. Tysen Gersdors/Zach Anderson 6-1, 6-2.
Mixed doubles — Allison Olson/Cade Hill, Lew, def. Nathan Edmonds/Adeline Smith 6-1, 6-0; Cayden Beehler/Scout Alford, Lew, def. Daelyn McMurray/Luke Rogers 6-4, 6-1.
Kamiakin boys 7, Clarkston 0
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Visiting Clarkston suffered a shutout defeat to Kamiakin of Kennewick in a season-opening nonleague team dual.
The Bantams were most competitive in the No. 1 singles match, where Ikaika Millan and Espen Williams took the first set but ultimately fell in a tight battle, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Singles — Isaac Contreras, Kam, def. Nathan Gall 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Withers, Kam, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-3, 6-1; Max Clary, Kam, def. Alex Whittle 6-3, 6-2; William Stratton, Kam, def. Cody Whittle 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Ryan Lloyd/Trevor Dawson, Kam, def. Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Kaden Malloy/Masen Malloy, Kam, def. Xander Van Tine/Dominic Paulucci 6-2, 6-3; Easton DeCoria/Paul Giger, Kam, def. Haven Morfin/Cole Mackenzie 6-2, 6-1.
Kamiakin girls 4, Clarkston 3
The visiting Braves from Kennewick swept the doubles matches en route to a nonleague win against the Bantams.
Eloise Teasley had the highlight match for Clarkston (0-1) at third singles as she beat Layken DeCoria in a deciding tiebreaker 11-9. The Bantams’ Kayla Frei and Paige McKenzie extended their third doubles matches to a third set before falling.
Singles — Annie Tran, Kam, def. Taryn Demers 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Juliana Miller 6-3, 6-2; Eloise Teasley, Clk, def. Layken DeCoria 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (11-9); Gabie Mils, Clk, def. Madi Clark 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Lydia Almond/Dante Miller, Kam, def. Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson 7-5, 6-2; Kennedy Rose/Clara Demarest, Kam, def. Kendall Wallace/Ella Ogden 6-3, 6-2; Aizlyn Shafoe/Eva Frewing, Kam, def. Kayla Frei/Paige McKenzie 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.
TRACK AND FIELDSolid showings in Kamiah
KAMIAH — There were plenty of standout performances at the Kamiah Track meet at Bob Squires Sports Complex.
Lewiston’s boys and Kamiah girls won the team titles in the nine-team event.
On the boys side, Kamiah had several multiple event winners. Colton Ocain and Colton Sams teamed up with Kaden DeGroot and Jack Engledow to win the 800 relay in 1 minute, 44.80 seconds. Ocain and Sams then ran with William Millage and Tomas Gonzalez and placed first in the sprint medley (4:31.85). DeGroot also took first in the pole vault (14 feet) and Millage won the 110 hurdles (20.80). David Kludt won the 300 hurdles (47.12) and was a part of the winning 1,600 relay, along with Ryan Sackett, Sam Wells and Gavin Schoening (5:05.18). Porter Whipple was first in the shot put (46-4) and discus (122-7).
Kendrick’s Jagger Hewett placed first in the long jump (18-2), the triple jump (38-6½) and was a member of the 400 relay, along with Lane and Tanner Clemenhagen and Sawyer Hewett, that was victorious (47.12).
For the girls, Ashlyn Schoening, Kelsee Hunt and Emma Krogh teamed up to win in two relays. The trio also ran with Emily Puckett in the 800 relay (2:02.90) and the three also teamed up with Alexa Wilkins to take the sprint medley (2:14.78). Schoening and Wilkins then ran with Libby Richardson and Hope Michaelson to place first in the 1,600 relay (5:53.44). Hunt placed first in the 400 (1:12.74) and Puckett won the 300 hurdles (53.56).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 205; 2. Kamiah 145; 3. Nezperce 61; 4. Prairie 49; T5. Kendrick 47; T5. Clearwater Valley 47; 7. Highland 11; T8. Timberline 4; T8. Orofino 4.
100 — 1. Briggs Duman, Lew, 11.41; 2. Brayden Rice, Lew, 11.79; 3. Noah Carpenter, Lew, 11.84.
200 — 1. Jude Nelson, Tim, 24.72; 2. Sawyer Hewett, Ken, 24.88; 3. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 25.62.
400 — 1. Nathan King, Lew, 54.58; 2. Kevin Turner, Oro, 58.87; 3. Lee Forsmann, Pra, 59.13.
800 — 1. Grayson Nightingale, Lew, 2:16.56; 2. Lee Miller, Lew, 2:20.72; 3. Tomas Gonzalez, Kam, 2:22.96.
1,600 — 1. Kale Dupont, Lew, 5:11.84; 2. Grayson Nightingale, Lew, 5:19.30; 3. Lee Miller, Lew, 5:32.84.
3,200 — 1. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 11:12.80; 2. Jack Engledow, Kam, 11:13.74; 3. Blayne Mosman, Nez, 11:29.19.
110 hurdles — 1. William Millage, Kam, 20.80; 2. Briggs Rambo, Pra, 22.46; 3. Dylan Forsmann, Pra, 24:11.
300 hurdles — 1. David Kludt, Kam, 47.12; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 48.10; 3. Bryce Sifers, Lew, 49.66.
400 relay — 1. Kendrick (Lane Clemenhagen, Tanner Clemenhagen, Jagger Hewett, Sawyer Hewett) 47.12; 2. Lewiston 49.56; 3. Prairie 51.05.
800 relay — 1. Kamiah (Colton Sams, Colton Ocain, Kaden DeGroot, Jack Engledow) 1:44.80; 2. Lewiston 1:48.92; 3. Prairie 1:49.18.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Ryan Sackett, Sam Wells, David Kludt, Gavin Schoening) 5:05.18.
Sprint medley — 1. Kamiah (Colton Sams, Colton Ocain, William Millage, Tomas Gonzalez) 4:31.85; 2. Timberline 5:11.15.
Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kam, 46-4; 2. Triston Jones, Ken, 40-5; 3. Tommy Stamper, Ken, 37-7.
Discus — 1. Porter Whipple, Kam, 122-7; 2. Lee Forsmann, Pra, 120-9; 3. Logan Hunter, Tim, 119-6.
High jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Tim, 5-10; 2. William Millage, Kam, 5-8; 3. Brady Cox, Kam, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Kaden DeGroot, Kam, 10-0; 2. Ryan Sackett, Kam, 9-6; 3. Gavin Schoening, Kam, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 18-2; 2. Cole Arlint, Lew, 17-7; 3. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Tim, 17-4.
Triple jump — 1. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 38-6.5; 2. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Tim, 37-9.25; 3. Tanner Clemenhagen, Ken, 36-5.5.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Kamiah 158; 2. Lewiston 147; 3. Kendrick 117; 4. Timberline 62; 5. Prairie 57; 6. Clearwater Valley 27; 7. Orofino 24; 8. Nezperce 16; 9. Highland 5.
100 — 1. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 13.06; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 13.53; 3. Emma Walker, Lew, 14.51.
200 — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 27.50; 2. Brooklyn Robertson, Lew, 29.91; 3. Asia Roberts, Lew, 30.88.
400 — 1. Kelsee Hunt, Kam, 1:12.74; 2. Lacey Schwartz, Pra, 1:14.80; 3. Laney Bovey, High, 1:15.49.
800 — 1. Cassidy Thibert, CV, 2:55.22; 2. Evelyn Ward, CV, 2:59.93.
1,600 — 1. Evelyn Ward, CB, 6:38.65; 2. Rachel Olson, Ken, 6:42.79; 3. Cassidy Thibert, CV, 6:56.77.
3,200 — 1. Rachel Olson, Ken, 14:27.23; 2. Ali Van Mullem, Lew, 15:07.78; 3. Zuriel O’Donnell, Kam, 16:46.03.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16.80; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 16.96; 3. Emily Puckett, Kam, 19.04.
300 hurdles — 1. Emily Puckett, Kam, 53.56; 2. Julia Franklin, Lew, 54.72; 3. Aubree Lux, Nez, 54.72.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Alexandria Anderson, Grace Kelin, Julia Remacle, Asia Roberts) 58.93; 2. Kamiah 1:02.48; 3. Nezperce 1:02.60.
800 relay — 1. Kamiah (Emily Puckett, Emma Krogh, Ashlyn Schoening, Kelsee Hunt) 2:02.90; 2. Prairie 2:05.05; 3. Nezperce 2:05.46.
1,600 relay — 1. Kamiah (Ashlyn Schoening, Libby Richardson, Hope Michaelson, Alexa Wilkins) 5:53.44.
Sprint medley — 1. Kamiah (Alexa Wilkins, Emma Krogh, Ashlyn Schoening, Kelsee Hunt) 2:14.78; 2. Nezperce 2:18.90.
Shot put — 1. Rose Stewart, Ken, 33-4; 2. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 31-10.75; 3. Madilyn Stuivenga, Ken, 29-2.75.
Discus — 1. Emmy Roberts, Lew, 102-6; 2. Reese DeGroot, Lew, 93-4; 3. Breanna Albright, Lew, 86-4.
High jump — 1. Callie Remacle, Pra, 4-9; T2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 4-6; T2. Selway Shown, CV, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 7-6; 3. Alexa Wilkins, Kam, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Aubree Lux, Nez, 14-9; 2. Katharine Duuck, 14-2.5; 3. Emily Puckett, Kam, 14-0.
Triple jump — 1. Emma Walker, Lew, 29-8.5; 2. Reese DeGroot, Lew, 29-6; 3. Chloe Titus, Lew, 28-6.
Colfax leads area in Northeast 2B meet
The Colfax boys and girls each placed second out of nine teams at the Northeast 2B League meet that took place at Clarkston High School.
The Bulldog boys and girls each finished behind Davenport in the team standings. Colfax’s boys had 122 points and the girls tallied 124.83 points.
On the girls side, the Colfax 400 and 800 relays of Jaisha Gibb, Charlotte McCulloh, Adisyn Ring and Destiny Nelson won their events. The 400 relay came in at 55.07 and the 800 relay in 1:58.48. Nelson also won the long jump (14-9).
Clarkston’s Claire Dooley was first in the 100 (13.81) and the 200 (29.01).
For the boys, Pomeroy senior Sidney Bales was first in the 100 (11.53 seconds), the pole vault (13-6) and the long jump (19-6).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Davenport 128; 2. Colfax 122; 3. Clarkston 99; 4. Asotin 88.5; 5. Liberty 51; 6. Pomeroy 43.5; 7. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 43; 8. Walla Walla Valley 34; 9. Dayton-Waitsburg 9.
100 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 11.53; 2. Christian Howell, Clk, 11.62; 3. Luke Siler, Clk, 11.68.
200 — 1. Zachary Cooper, Col, 24.01; 2. Lucas Paul, Lib, 24.11; 3. Christian Howell, Clk, 24.24.
400 — 1. Lucas Paul, Lib, 54.40; 2. Jaxon Wick, Col, 56.08; 3. Trevor Lenocker, Dav, 56.61.
800 — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 2:11.82; 2. Luke Siler, Clk, 2:12.18; 3. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clk, 2:12.94.
1,600 — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 5:00.12; 2. Mitchell Hanegan, Lib, 5:01.50; 3. Jesse Raugust, Dav, 5:13.66.
3,200 — 1. Mitchell Hanegan, Lib, 10:53.82; 2. Jesse Raugust, Dav, 11:20.59; 3. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clk, 11:31.21.
110 hurdles — 1. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 16.89; 2. Zachary Cooper, Col, 18.77; 3. Colton Kneale, Col, 19.01.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Dav, 42.90; 2. Ryken Craber, Clk, 43.71; 3. Colton Kneale, Col, 47.13.
400 relay — 1. Clarkston (Bo Siler, Ryken Craber, Luke Siler, Christian Howell) 45.45; 2. Davenport 47.70; 3. Colfax 48.63.
800 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Zack Bruce, David Corriell, Cash Colbert) 1:45.51; 2. Colfax 1:47.21.
1,600 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Brenick Soliday, Jaeger Jacobsen, Evan Gunning) 3:46.35; 2. Liberty 3:55.95; 3. Colfax 4:01.79.
Shot put — 1. Alex Binks, Col, 38-2; 2. Wyatt Telecky, Dav, 38-1.5; 3. Drew Van Tine, Col, 35-10.
Discus — 1. Sage Lone Bear, Clk, 136-6; 2. Jason Schillinger, Dav, 133-9; 3. Justin Jacoby, Dav, 116-11.
Javelin — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 143-11; 2. Cash Colbert, Dav, 115-10; 3. Colten Kroll, Lib, 109-08.
High jump — 1. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 6-2; T2. Mason Ring, Col, 5-6; T2. Vaughn Walter, D-W, 5-6; T2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 13-6; 2. Tyler Bagby, Pom, 11-6; T3. Zachary Cooper, Col, 11-0; T3. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 11-0; T3. Braedon Fruh, Pom, 11-0; T3. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pom, 11-0.
Long jump — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 19-6; 2. Tennessee Rainwater, Dav, 19-4; 3. Travis Lyford, WWV, 18-5.
Triple jump — 1. Tennessee Rainwater, Dav, 42-0; 2. Mark Watson, Lib, 38-7; 3. Brayden McNeilly, Col, 38-1.5.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Davenport 185.5; 2. Colfax 124.83; 3. Clarkston 87.5; 4. Liberty 75; 5. Pomeroy 58.33; 6. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 36; 7. Asotin 30.5; 8. Dayton-Waitsburg 21.33; 9. Walla Walla Valley 11.
100 — 1. Claire Dooley, Clk, 13.81; 2. Charlotte McCulloh, Col, 14.07; 3. Carly Browen, Aso, 14.61.
200 — 1. Claire Dooley, Clk, 29.01; 2. Emma Taylor, Clk, 30..52; 3. Evie Anthony, WWV, 31.70.
400 — 1. Naomi Rainwater, Dav, 1:08.73; 2. Adisyn Ring, Col, 1:08.96; 3. Claire Wellsandt, LRS, 1:09.74.
800 — 1. Mikoto Grimm, Clk, 2:43.05; 2. Angelina Widman, Lib, 2:44.46; 3. Kinley Fish, Lib, 3:03.52.
1,600 — 1. Josie Wynecoop, Dav, 5:58.49; 2. Mikoto Grimm, Clk, 6:02.86; 3. Adalynn Penwell, Col, 6:55.65.
3,200 — 1. Angelina Widman, Lib, 13:41.16; 2. Gabriella Rabaiotti, Col, 16:02.64; 3. Danika Larson, WWV, 16:32.75.
100 hurdles — 1. Glenna Soliday, Dav, 18.73; 2. Destiny Nelson, Col, 18.91; 3. Emma Taylor, Clk, 18.96.
300 hurdles — 1. Glenna Soliday, Dav, 49.92; 2. Jaisha Gibb, Col, 56.71; 3. Claire Wellsandt, LRS, 58.25.
400 relay — 1. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Charlotte McCulloh, Adisyn Ring, Destiny Nelson) 55.07; 2. Asotin 58.90; 3. Walla Walla Valley 1:01.22.
800 relay — 1. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Adisyn Ring, Charlotte McCulloh, Destiny Nelson) 1:58.48; 2. Davenport 2:00.63; 3. Walla Walla Valley 2:09.03.
1,600 relay — 1. Davenport (Naomi Rainwater, Emalie Jacoby, Josie Wynecoop, Glenna Soliday) 4:49.23; 2. Clarkston 4:52.76; 3. Davenport 5:35.91.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-5; 2. Hannah Appleford, Aso, 27-9; 3. Myra Miller, LRS, 27-3.
Discus — 1. Myra Miller, LRS, 103-9; 2. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 103-0; 3. Cianna Gibb, Col, 77-1.
Javelin — 1. Carly Browne, Aso, 89-5; 2. Jensyn Jacobsen, Dav, 83-3; 3. Zoe Omlin, Lib, 74-0.
High jump — 1. Jordan Cassetto, Clk, 5-1; T2. Ashlynne Allinger, Dav, 4-0; 3. Kaitlyn Kiser, Dav, 4-0.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pom, 8-0; 2. Paige Claassen, Col, 7-6; 3. Mia Bunce, Clk, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Destiny Nelson, Col, 14-9; 2. Emalie Jacoby, Dav, 13-11.5; 3. Bethany Zimmerman, Pom, 13-3.5.
Triple jump — 1. Gwen Olson, Lib, 28-2.5; 2. Zoe Omlin, Lib, 28-0; 3. Danika Cox, LRS, 26-3.5.
COLLEGE GOLFLCSC sweeps home invitiational
The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s golf teams each won their respective titles at the Warrior Spring Invite at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
The Warrior men finished with an 854 in the three-round event, 26 shots in front of second-place North Idaho College. The women’s team won with a 608 in the two-round tourney, 87 shots in front of NIC.
Senior Jorgen Viken claimed medalist honors on the men’s side with a 7-under-par 209. In the final round, he fired a 4-under 68. All five Warriors finished in the top 10.
Senior Alexandra Schmidt carded a 1-under 143 to take first place for the women. She had an even-par 72 in the final round as all five LCSC players finished in the top seven.
The golf teams next compete April 3-4 at the Walla Walla Invitational.