The Clarkston Bantams boys tennis team won its first dual of the season against the Moscow Bears 4-3 on Wednesday in a nonleague result.

Clarkston (1-3) and Moscow (0-5) split the singles matches, with the Bantams taking the wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles and the Bears taking the wins in the No. 3 and No. 4.

