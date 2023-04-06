The Clarkston Bantams boys tennis team won its first dual of the season against the Moscow Bears 4-3 on Wednesday in a nonleague result.
Clarkston (1-3) and Moscow (0-5) split the singles matches, with the Bantams taking the wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles and the Bears taking the wins in the No. 3 and No. 4.
The difference maker for the Clarkston came in doubles, where it won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles to win the dual.
“Overall we’re improving every match,” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said. “And our top singles players stepped it up and played really good matches.”
Singles — Nathan Gall, Clk, def. Bryce Hansen 6-2, 6-4; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Sam Greene 6-1, 6-1; Miles Tomlin, Mos, def. Chase Meyer 5-7, 7-5, (2); Jack Landis, Mos, def. Haven Morfin (0), 6-1.
Doubles — Ellis Joeckel/Lucas Ting, Mos, def. Ikaika Milan/Espen Williams 6-0, 6-4; Xander Van Tine/Dom Paulucci, Clk, def. Tanner Fealy/Ayden Kelley 6-4, 6-0; Cody Whittle/Cole McKenzie, Clk, def. Wyatt Thornycroft/Owen Allenge 6-4, 7-5.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Clarkston 6, Moscow 1
The Clarkston Bantams nearly shut out the visiting Moscow Bears in a nonleague girls tennis dual.
The only loss Clarkston (3-1) had was No. 1 doubles loss in which the Bantams’ Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson lost to the Moscow (0-5) duo of Sam Unger/Abby Duke after a 10-8 superset tiebreaker.
Singles — Annouck Janes, Clk, def. Mili Richards 6-4, 6-3; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Amber Tofoya 6-7, 6-3, (9); Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Taryn Hemming; Paige McKenzie, Clk, forfeit.
Doubles — Sam Unger/Abby Duke, Mos, def. Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson 4-6, 7-6, (8); Eloise Teasley/Kendall Wallace, Clk, def. Alyssa Halvorson/Petra Kennedy 6-2, 6-0; Kayla Frei/Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Cate Gloeckner/Isabel Clark 6-1, 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville 10, Clearwater Valley 3
KOOSKIA — The Grangeville Bulldogs walked out with a convincing win against the Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia in a nonleague baseball game.
Grangeville (4-4) opened the game with a 5-1 advantage in the first inning, started off with an RBI single from Ray Holes, and never let up from that point, holding Clearwater Valley (2-7, 1-0) scoreless for the final four innings of the game.
David Goicoa earned the win for the Bulldogs on the mound while the Rams’ Anthony Fabbi absorbed the loss.
Sam Lindsley and Kacyen Sickels led Grangeville with two hits a piece, with Lindsley’s hits including a double.
Clearwater Valley was led with two hits apiece from Fabbi and Trebor Altman.
Grangeville 500 230 0—10 10 1
Clearwater Valley 102 000 0— 3 6 1
David Goicoa, Carter Mundt (3), Cody Klement (5) and Klement, Goicoa (3); Anthony Fabbi, Landon Schlieper (4), Trebor Altman (5) and Tiago Pickering. W—Goicoa; L—Fabbi.
Grangeville hits — Sam Lindsley 2 (2B), Kacyen Sickels 2, Mundt, Goicoa, Clemente, Ray Holes, Tyler Zimmerman, Jack Bransford.
Clearwater Valley hits — Altman 2, Fabbi 2, Pickering, Josh Gardner.
Asotin 11-8, Kittitas 0-5
PASCO, Wash. — The Asotin Panthers took both of a nonleague baseball doubleheader against the Kittitas Coyotes at Columbia Basin Community College on Wednesday.
Asotin (5-2, 0-1) only needed 4 1/2 innings in Game 1. Cody Ells earned the win for the Panthers, blanking Kittitas (2-4) on the scoreboard and holding the Coyotes to only one hit.
Cody Ells, along with Sam Hall, Justin Boyea and Cameron Clovis, all recorded a hit for Asotin in Game 1.
In the nightcap, AJ Olerich earned the win for the Panthers, giving his team enough of a cushion to have the lead the whole game against a much more competitive Kittitas.
Cody Ells, Gavin Ells and Boyea all led Asotin in the nightcap with two hits apiece. With Cody Ells’ including a triple, and both of Gavin Ells’ hits going for double.
GAME 1
Kittitas 000 00— 0 1 3
Asotin 605 0x—11 4 0
Coles and Huber; Cody Ells and Cameron Clovis.
Kittitas hit — Seubot.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells, Sam Hall, Justin Boyea, Clovis.
GAME 2
Asotin 213 011 0—8 8 2
Kittitas 100 002 2—5 8 2
AJ Olerich, Gavin Ells (4), Sam Hall (7) and Cameron Clovis; Huber, Carson (3), Nash (6) and Tamez. W—Olerich; L—Huber.
Asotin htis — Cody Ells 2 (3B), Gavin Ells 2 (2 2B), Justin Boyea 2, Sawyer Biery, Travis Dickinson.
Kittitas hits — Huber 2 (3B), Coles 2, Seubot, Smith, Johnson, Tamez.
Kendrick 2, Prairie 0
KENDRICK — The Tigers’ Ty Koepp pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits, and went 3-of-3 at the plate to help the Tigers defeat the Pirates of Cottonwood on Tuesday.
Koepp fanned seven batters and also scored each of the two runs for the Tigers (5-2).
“Our guys played solid defense tonight in a major pitching duel and just found a way to win,” Kendrick coach Kyle Jones said.
Noah Behler went the distance on the mound for Prairie (3-4), notching five strikeouts.
Prairie 000 000 0—0 3 0
Kendrick 001 001 x—2 4 1
Noah Behler and Cody Kaschmitter; Ty Koepp and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W — Koepp. L — Behler.
Prairie hits — Kaschmitter (2B), Carter Shears (2B), Colton McElroy.
Kendrick hits — Koepp 3, Xavier Carpenter.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow, Potlatch game postponed
A scheduled softball game between Moscow and Potlatch was postponed because of poor field conditions at Potlatch. The teams are working to reschedule the game.
WOMEN’S GOLFWSU wraps up Silverado Showdown in 16th
NAPA, Calif. — Washington State women’s golfer Darcy Habgood wrapped up the Chevron Silverado Showdown inside the top 30 on the player leaderboard, but that was as good as it got for the Cougars.
WSU finished the three-day tournament in 16th place out of 17 teams Wednesday.
Habgood finished the tournament tied for 27th on the player leaderboard after carding a 9-over-par 225 over 54 holes of play. The fifth-year senior from Nambucca Heads, Australia, concluded her last go around the Silverado Resort Golf Course as a collegiate golfer with a third-round score of 6-over 78. WSU hit a 931 as a team.
Freshman Emiko Sverduk posted Washington State’s best score in the third round with a 5-over 77.
No. 16-ranked Northwestern captured the team title with a 9-over 873 to win the tournament and UCLA’s Zoe Campos took the individual title with a 5-under 211.