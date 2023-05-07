KOOSKIA — On senior day for Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, the Rams clinched the Whitepine League baseball title with a Game 1 victory before falling narrowly in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday against visiting Troy.
Clearwater Valley (14-8, 12-2) won the matinee 3-1 before dropping the nightcap 6-5.
Seniors Anthony Fabbi and Austin Curtis were honored as they prepared to play their final career regular-season home event with the Rams.
Landon Schlieper pitched the first six innings of Game 1 to earn the win while also hitting a two-run single up the middle that put the Rams in the lead in the sixth inning. Fabbi came in at the mound in the seventh to strike out the last two batters and record the save.
In Game 2, Rider Patrick and Joseph Bendel each registered three hits with a double to help power the Trojans (10-4, 10-4) to victory.
Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley called it “a big day for us,” noting that it was the first league title for CV baseball at least in his decade with the program, and believed to be the first in school history.
The Rams will have the top seed in the 1A district tournament, in which they will begin play late this week facing an opponent to-be-announced.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 000 003 0—3 2 3
Troy 000 100 0—1 2 3
Landon Schlieper, Anthony Fabbi (7) and Tiago Pickering; Dominic Holden, Joseph Bendel (7) and Makhi Durrett. W — Schlieper; L — Holden. S — Fabbi.
Clearwater Valley hits — Schlieper, Talon Meyer.
Troy hits — K. Strunk 2 (2B).
GAME 2
Troy 320 010 0—6 9 1
Clearwater Valley 020 030 0—5 4 0
Bendel, Eli Stoner (5) and Durrett; Trebor Altman, Fabbi (2) and Pickering.
Troy hits — R. Patrick 3 (2B), Bendel 3 (2B), Durrett (2B), Strunk 2 (2B).
Clearwater Valley hits — Schlieper 2, Jake Fabbi 2.
Orofino 8, Kellogg 3
OROFINO — Drew Hanna and Dash Barlow combined for a no-hitter in Game 2 to help host Orofino sweep Kellogg in a 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader.
Barlow and Easton Schneider each notched a double at bat for the Maniacs (17-5, 8-1) in the first game, while Bodey Howell had three hits with a double of his own in the second game. Orofino had big second innings in both games to help assert its dominance early over Kellogg (9-13, 2-7).
GAME 1
Kellogg 200 001 0—3 4 4
Orofino 160 001 x—8 6 0
T. Eixenberger, L. Smith (6) and A. Clapper; L. Cochran, G. Christopherson (4), Q. Naranjo (7) and S. Naranjo.
Kellogg hits — R. Luna, Clapper, Smith, J. Fields.
Orofino hits — D. Barlow (2B), E. Schneider (2B), B. Howell, N. Drobish, A. Olive, Cochran.
GAME 2
Kellogg 103 000 0—4 0 6
Orofino 041 030 x—8 9 4
R. Luna, A. Clapper (3), K. Luna (6) and L. Smith; D. Hanna, D. Barlow (4) and S. Naranjo.
Orofino hits — Howell 3 (2B), Naranjo, Barlow, Olive, Q. Naranjo, Christopherson, E. Harrison.
Potlatch 13-7, Lewis County 5-0
NEZPERCE — Visiting Potlatch swept a Whitepine League doubleheader against Lewis County to conclude the regular season.
The Loggers (10-8, 7-7) pulled ahead with a 10-run fifth inning in Game 1, then blanked the Eagles (2-14, 2-12) in Game 2.
Potlatch returns to action on Tuesday in a district play-in game against the Kendrick Tigers at Kendrick.
Complete information on Saturday’s doubleheader was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
West Valley 26-15, Pullman 13-17
PULLMAN — On senior night for Pullman, the Greyhounds bounced back from a Game 1 defeat to achieve a split with visiting 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley after a down-to-the-wire Game 2.
A 10-run fourth inning was not enough to save Pullman from losing the matinee by mercy rule in six, with home runs from Isabel Hilsabeck and Camille Huntley helping to lift the Eagles (9-11, 8-7). Taylor Cromie batted 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in the nightcap victory for the Hounds (3-15, 2-11), while Ellie Ward went 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBI, and Kinsey Rees added another three hits including a triple and a double.
GAME 1
West Valley 824 408—26 18 7
Pullman 003 901—14 15 11
Stewart and Huntley, Vanweerdhizen, Huntley; Armstrong and Cromie.
West Valley hits — Kelly 3 (2 2B), Vanweerdhizen 3 (2B), Huntley 3 (2B, HR), Soto 3, Tillery 2 (3B), Hilsabeck 2 (2B, HR), Tomalo, Ingram, Stewart.
Pullman hits — Carper 2, Ward 2 (2B), Wolfe 2, Reyes 2, Ferry 2 (2B), Stewart 2, Cromie (2B), Reyes (2B), Armstrong.
GAME 2
West Valley 017 242 0—16 12 6
Pullman 226 303 1—17 15 5
Vanweerdhizen, Stewart (6) and Huntley; Rees and Cromie. W-Rees. L-Vanweerdhizen.
West Valley hits — Ingram 3 (HR), Hilsabeck 2, Stewart 2, Huntley 2 (2B), Tillery 2, Kelly.
Pullman hits — Cromie 3 (2B, 2 HR), Rees 3 (2B, 3B), Ward 3 (2B), Stewart 2, Armstrong, Carper, Wolfe (2B), Reyes.
Orofino 15-12, Kellogg 2-3
OROFINO — The Orofino Maniacs swept the visiting Kellogg Wildcats in a 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader.
Brynn Hanna had four hits including a double in the opener, Mylie Zenner and Jaelyn Miller added three apiece, and Reece Deyo pitched the full five innings for the Maniacs (13-6, 8-3).
In the nightcap, Hanna Johnson earned the win for Orofino, pitching five innings. Rilee Diffin led the Maniacs with two hits including a double, giving her four total hits with a triple and a double on the day.
GAME 1
Kellogg 011 00— 2 7 4
Orofino 427 2x—15 16 1
M. Jerome and B. Hei; Reece Deyo and Rilee Diffin.
Kellogg hits — L. Sawyer 2, K. Card, B. Clapper, Jerome, S. Villa, C. McDaniel.
Orofino hits — Brynn Hanna 4 (2B), Mylie Zenner 3 (2 2B), Jaelyn Miller 3 (2B), Tatum Tilley 2 (3B), Diffen 2 (3B), Peyton Merry, Katie Wetmore.
GAME 2
Kellogg 002 010 0— 3 9 3
Orofino 722 001 x—12 9 2
M. Jerome, C. McDaniel (6) and B. Clapper; Hanna Johnson, Loen Brumley (6) and Rilee Diffin. W—Johnson; L—Jerome.
Kellogg hits — L. Sawyer 2, Jerome 2, McDaniel 2, B. Hei, Clapper, A. Karst.
Orofino hits — Diffin 2 (2B), Tatum Tilley (2B), Jocelyn Josephson, Hanna Johnson, Reece Deyo, Jaelyn Miller, Livia Johnson, Brynn Hanna.
Genesee 16-19, Lewis County 1-0
NEZPERCE — Riley Stout recorded a three-inning no-hitter in Game 2 as Genesee concluded its regular season by blitzing to victory via mercy rule in both halves of a Whitepine League doubleheader against Lewis County of Nezperce.
Harley Donner had three hits including a home run and a triple in Game 1 for the Bulldogs (10-8, 7-5), and totaled five hits on the day. Audrey Barber had two hits in each game with a triple in the nightcap, and Shelby Hanson provided one hit in each, notching her own homer in Game 2.
Genesee will play host to Lapwai in a Class 1A district tournament play-in game on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
GAME 1
Lewis County 100 0— 1 3 2
Genesee 164 5—16 9 2
Sierra Hand and Darlene Matson; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
Lewis County hits — Brianna Branson, Morgan Wemhoff, Matson.
Genesee hits — Harley Donner 3 (3B, HR), Audrey Barber 2, Riley Stout 2, Shelby Hanson, Meyer.
GAME 2
Genesee (10)36—19 9 0
Lewis County 000— 0 0 5
Stout and English; Matson and Hand.
Genesee hits — Barber 2 (3B), Hanson HR, Donner 2, Meyer, Stout, O’Connell, Sydney Banks.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LCSC-Oregon Tech postponed
Saturday’s scheduled first-round Cascade Conference tournament game between the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors and the Oregon Tech Owls in Klamath Falls, Ore., was postponed due to inclement weather.
It is now set to be played at 12:30 p.m. today at the same site.
The winner of that game will play either College of Idaho or British Columbia at 4 p.m. today, and the loser of LCSC vs. Oregon Tech will play the loser of College of Idaho vs. British Columbia at 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
LCSC wraps up regular season with two meets
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State made a dominant showing in men’s relays and Ashley Britt broke a school record in the 400-meter dash at the Linfield Invite while the Warriors’ Ike Hopper placed second in the 200 at the Portland Twilight meet as the LC men and women wrapped up their regular seasons in McMinnville, Ore.
Jed Barnaby, London Kirk, Jordan Castillo and Justin Krabbenhoft won the Linfield 400 relay with a time of 42.24 seconds. Castillo, Brycen Brown, Trenton Johnson and Jed Barnaby took the 1,600 relay in 3:26.17, and the 3,200 relay was won by the team of Cooper Carlson, Carter Gordon, Conner May and Griffen Parsells in a time of 7:45.17. Nik Bertling finished third in the men’s pole vault, Sam Weller took second in the shot put and Christian Bothwell took third in the men’s 400 hurdles with a personal-best 57.18.
On the women’s side, Madigan Kelly won the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.56, Ashley Britt took second in the 400 hurdles with the record 1:02.88, and the 400 relay team of Kelly, Emily Collins, Anika Grogan and Sara Hathaway clocked 48.72 for second.
Collins, Grogan, Hathaway and Geraldin Correa won the 1,600 relay in 3:57.29, Sydnie Zywina was second in the triple jump, and Jennah Carpenter won the high jump.
In further action at the Portland Twilight meet, Asotin High School alum Chloe Overberg led the Warriors in the women’s 5,000 with a 30th-place time of 18:10.71, Brooklyn Shell placed 20th in the 1,500 in 4:43.8, and Grace Tiegs was 33rd in that event with a time of 5:01.83.