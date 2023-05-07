KOOSKIA — On senior day for Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, the Rams clinched the Whitepine League baseball title with a Game 1 victory before falling narrowly in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday against visiting Troy.

Clearwater Valley (14-8, 12-2) won the matinee 3-1 before dropping the nightcap 6-5.

