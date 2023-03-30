COLFAX — The Colfax baseball team registered 20 hits Wednesday as it swept Northeast 2B League foe Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a doubleheader, winning 10-0 and 12-2 in games that were ended early because of the mercy rule.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) also had solid performances on the mound from JD Peterson and JP Wigen.
Wigen started the first game, allowing four hits and one walk, striking out nine batters in a complete-game effort.
In Game 2, Peterson struck out eight and walked only one batter in going the distance.
GAME 1
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 000 00—0 4 3
Colfax 217 0x—10 9 1
Kelly, Harder (2) and Galbreath; JP Wigen and Braden Plummer. L — Kelly.
LRS hits — Klein, Galbreath, Kelly, Curtis.
Colfax hits — Dawson Lobdell 2 (2B), JJ Bodey 2 (2B), Alton Burt (2B), JD Peterson, Alex Mortenson, Cody Inderrieden.
GAME 2
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 100 01—2 5 3
Colfax 510 06—12 11 2
Galbreath, Kelly (4), Harder (4) and Kinch; Peterson and Plummer. L — Galbreath.
LRS hits — Kinch 2, Miller, boness, Klein.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 2, Mason Gilchrist 2, Alex Mortensen (2B), JJ Bodey, Braden Plummer, Cody Inderrieden, JP Wigen, Dawson Lobdell, Erik Christensen.
Pullman 14, Rogers 1
SPOKANE — Max McCloy notched three hits and two doubles as the Greyhounds downed Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers (0-5, 0-4) in five innings because of the mercy rule.
McCloy also spent time on the mound, pitching one inning, notching a strikeout and one walk.
Joey Hacker got the win for Pullman (2-1, 1-0), allowing two hits and one run with three strikeouts.
Pullman 315 50—14 13 1
Rogers 100 00—1 3 6
Joey Hacker, Max McCloy (3), Caleb Northcroft and Kris Schroeder; Owen Nordan, Jackson Ables (2), Justice Bowman and Jaysen McMilan. W — Hacker. L — Nordan.
Pullman hits — McCloy 3 (2 2B), Brayden Randall 2, Alex Bicklehaupt 2, Brendan Doumit, Cade Hill, Brady Coutler, Peyton Townsend, Hacker.
Rogers hits — Bowman 2, Nordan (2B).
Clarkston-EV postponed
The Clarkston and East Valley baseball game was postponed earlier in the week because of the two schools being on spring break.
The game will be made up April 8.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLColfax 15-25, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0-2
COLFAX — The Bulldogs (5-0, 4-0) outscored Northeast 2B League foe Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 40-2 throughout their doubleheader sweep in games that were ended early because of the mercy rule.
Colfax notched 22 hits in the two games, including eight that went for extra bases.
Delaney Imler notched eight strikeouts in the first game, allowing one walk and three hits in a complete game.
GAME 1
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 000 00—0 3 7
Colfax 242 7x—15 10 0
Hailey Towne and M. Melcher; Delaney Imler and Harper Booth.
LRS hits — Towne (2B), M. Melcher, R. Dean.
Colfax hits — Carmen Akkesson (2 2B), Imler 2 (2B), Ella Jones 2 (2B), Harley Henninager 2, Booth (2B), KeiLena Nelson.
GAME 2
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 002 00—2 4 6
Colfax (13)34 5—25 12 5
A. Armstrong, P. O’Brian (3) and M. Cameron; Akkesson and Booth; Trinity Swearingen (3). L — Armstrong.
LRS hits — Towne (2B), Cameron, Melcher, Dean.
Colfax hits — Imler 3 (2B), Ava Swan (2 3B), Booth 2, Henninager 2, Akkesson, Jess Patonde, Brenna Gilchrist.
COLLEGE GOLFLCSC sweeps NAIA weekly honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s golf teams each had a player named as athlete of the week by the NAIA, it was announced.
Senior Alexandra Schmidt was the women’s honoree, and senior Jorgen Viken took the men’s award.
Schmidt won medalist honors on the women’s side, and Viken was first in the men’s tournament as the Warriors swept the team and individual titles at the Warrior Spring Invitational March 21 at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
The pair, along with senior Devon Caruso, competed at the UPS Spring Invitational in Tacoma. Viken placed first after shooting a career-low 5-under-par 66 on Sunday for a two-round total of 4-under 138. Caruso was fourth in the men’s tourney and Schmidt second in the women’s event.
The teams next compete at the Walla Walla Invitational from April 3-4.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC teams in top 10 in rating
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field teams are ranked No. 7 in the first United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association outdoor track index, it was announced.
The men are led by senior Christian Bothwell’s 6,322-point mark in the decathlon, the best in the country. Junior Ike Hopper has a B standard in the 400 hurdles (53.90) and sophomore London Kirk has an A standard in the 400 (47.97). Kirk ranks eighth in that event.
The women are paced by sophomore Madigan Kelly’s 100 hurdle time of 14.22, an automatic-qualifying standard which is second in the country. Junior Sara Hathaway is third in the NAIA in the heptathlon with her 3,986-point win at the Bucs Scoring Invite. Ashley Britt has a B standard in the 400 hurdles and is ranked sixth nationally with a time of 1:04.41.
The Warriors next will compete in the Whitworth Peace meet April 7.