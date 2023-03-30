COLFAX — The Colfax baseball team registered 20 hits Wednesday as it swept Northeast 2B League foe Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a doubleheader, winning 10-0 and 12-2 in games that were ended early because of the mercy rule.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) also had solid performances on the mound from JD Peterson and JP Wigen.