POMEROY — The Colton Wildcats and Pomeroy Pirates split a Southeast 1B League baseball doubleheader Monday.
The Pirates won the first 6-3 and the Wildcats took the second 5-3.
Colton (1-9, 1-5) and Pomeroy (4-7-1, 2-4) found themselves tied at one run apiece through five innings in Game 1. The Pirates outscored the Wildcats 4-1 in the sixth inning to take the win.
Wyatt Jordan absorbed the loss pitching in relief for Colton in the matinee, while Trevin Kimble earned the win.
The Wildcats were led in Game 1 with two hits from Dan Bell, who also started the game at the mound, and the Pirates were led with three hits including a double from Ollie Severs, while Kimble added to his win with two hits including a triple. In Game 2, the teams again found themselves tied, this time at 3-3 through four innings.
Colton put up three runs in the fifth and held Pomeroy scoreless the rest of the way to earn the split.
Grant Wolf earned the win for the Wildcats, while Brodie Magill absorbed the loss.
Angus Jordan and Bell both led Colton with two hits apiece, and Severs led Pomeroy in the matinee with a triple.
GAME 1
Colton 002 001 0—3 5 2
Pomeroy 001 104 x—6 7 2
Dan Bell, Wyatt Jordan (6) and Ryan Impson; Trevin Kimble, Trace Roberts (7) and Ollie Severs. W—Kimble; L—Jordan.
Colton hits — Bell 2, Angus Jordan (2B), Chance McBride, Jordan.
Pomeroy hits — Severs 3 (2B), Kimble 2 (3B), Brodie Magill, Jayden Slusser.
GAME 2
Colton 003 020 0—5 6 5
Pomeroy 201 000 0—3 2 0
Grant Wolf, Angus Jordan (7) and Ryan Impson; Trace Roberts, Brodie Magill (5) and Ollie Severs. W—Wolf; L—Magill.
Colton hits — Angus Jordan 2, Dan Bell 2, Wolf (2B), Wyatt Jordan.
Pomeroy hits — Severs (3B), Trevin Kimble.
Clearwater Valley 4, Grangeville 3
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley Rams (3-6) were able to score the run they needed in the top of the seventh to take down nonleague foe Grangeville.
Landon Schlieper got the start on the mound and notched seven strikeouts. He also had a single at the plate.
Tavin Ebert led at the dish for the Bulldogs (4-7) with two hits, one of which was a double.
Clearwater Valley 000 300 1—4 3 1
Grangeville 002 100 0—3 3 1
Landon Schileper, Trebor Altman (4) and Tiago Pickering. Cody Klement, Carter Mundt (4), Ray Holes (7) and T. Williams; David Goicoa (4). W — Altman. L — Holes.
Clearwater Valley hits — Anthony Fabbi, Pickering, Schileper.
Grangeville hits — Tavin Ebert 2 (2B), Mundt (2B).
Lewis County 15-17, Genesee 3-2
GENESEE — The Eagles (2-1, 2-0) notched a two-game sweep against Whitepine League rival Genesee (0-2, 0-2) for their first league win in three years.
In the first game, Lewis County jumped ahead 4-2 in the first inning before adding six runs in the fourth to notch the mercy rule.
In the second game, James Aragon notched 10 strikeouts on the mound while giving up just two hits.
GAME 1
Lewis County 421 62—15 9 1
Genesee 200 10—3 3 3
Tanner Johnson, Everett Oatman (5) and Nic Kirkland. K. Scharnost, J. Frye (3) and J. Johnson. W — Johnson. L —Scharnhorst.
Lewis County hits — Johnson 2 (2B), James Aragon 2 (2B), Kirkland 2, E. Oatman, Kendal Oatman, Grant Ingram.
Genesee hits — Johnson, McGlothen, V. Crowley.
GAME 2
Genesee 002 0—2 2 4
Lewis County 010 (16)—17 9 1
McGlothen, Johnson (3) and Johnson; McGlothen (3). Aragon and E. Oatman. L — McGlothen.
Genesee hits — Wareham (2B), Johnson.
Lewis-County hits — Johnson 2, Kirkland 2, K. Oatman 2, E. Oatman, Aragon, Carter Williams.
SOFTBALLColton 28-20, Pomeroy 10-4
POMEROY — The Wildcats completed a Southeast 1B League sweep of Pomeroy.
Colton combined for 34 hits throughout the twinbill. Katie Schulthesis notched five hits with a double. Rachel Becker added six hits and a double.
Sidni Whitcomb went the distance in the circle during the first game. She notched seven strikeouts.
GAME 1
Colton 632 (12)41—28 21 0
Pomeroy 006 31x—10 13 0
Sidni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker. Hannah Bagby and Taylor Gilbert.
Colton hits — Katie Schultheis 3 (2B), Meredith Bell 3 (2 2B), Kiya Soza 3, Rachel Becker 3, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 (2B), Whitcomb 2, Kendra Stout 2, Emily Jackson 2, Claire Moehrle.
Pomeroy hits — Maria Altube 3, M. Warren 2 (2B), Bagby 2 (2B), Taylor Gilbert 2, Isabella Field 2, Carolina McKeirnan, Jadence Gingerich.
GAME 2
Colton (12)32 21—20 13 0
Pomeroy 110 2x—4 4 0
Schulthesis and Becker. Gingerich, Warren (3) and K. Potoschnick. L — Gingerich.
Colton hits — Becker 3 (2B), Soza 2 (2B), Schulthesis 2, Heitstuman 2, Stout (3B), Bell, Rori Weber, Whitcomb.
Pomeroy hits — Gilbert, Warren, Potoshnick, Field.
Kendrick 21, Lapwai 2
JULIAETTA — The Kendrick Tigers (4-5, 1-1) finished 20-for-30 at the plate as they routed Whitepine League rival Lapwai (1-2, 1-2).
Taylor Boyer was 3-for-4 at the dish with a triple and six RBI.
Hailey Taylor started in the circle, she gave up one run on four hits, striking out four. Boyer came in relief during the second inning and struck out six.
Lapwai 100 01—2 5 0
Kendrick 43(11) 3x—21 20 0
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks and Abigial Whitman. Hailey Taylor, Taylor Boyer (2) and Kenadie Kirk.
Lapwai hits — K. Bisbee 2 (2B), Kayla Williamson 2, Deion Standing Rock.
Kendrick hits — Boyer 3 (3B), Harley Heimgartner 3 (3B), Kirk 3 (2B), Lilly Hanson 3, Taylor 2 (3B), Hayden Kimberling 2, Ashna Casto 2, Morgan Silflow, Hailina Anderson.
Clearwater Valley 14, Kamiah 0
KOOSKIA — Rams’ pitcher Jessica Ketola notched 12 strikeouts as Clearwater Valley trounced its Whitepine League rival Kamiah (0-2, 0-2).
Ketola also added two hits, one of which was a double.
Clearwater Valley (5-1, 2-0) tallied 23 stolen bases on the night.
Kamiah 000 00—0 2 4
Clearwater Valley 204 8x—14 9 0
Mariah Porter, Kaitlynn Everett (4) and Chase Farris. Jessica Ketola, Riley Parsons (4) and Rayne Martinez. L — Porter.
GOLFCaruso places third at Wildhorse
PENDLETON, Ore. — Pomeroy senior Chase Caruso finished in third place at the Wildhorse golf meet in a field of 30 girls with a score of 88.
Sophomore Kiersten Bartles finished the round with a score of 115.
On the boys side, senior Brady Bott finished sixth in a field of 47 with a final score of 85. Freshman Grayson Slaybaugh finished with a score of 108.
Full results aren’t available at press time.
Asotin competes in 18-hole event
DEER PARK — Asotin’s Will Clegg led the Panthers with a score of 96 in its 18-hole match in Deer Park.
Brady Moore was right behind Clegg, finishing with a score of 98. Brady Sullivan and Ben Graham both finished with a score of 121. Ben Warwick rounded out the group with a score of 122.
Full results aren’t available at press time.
BOYS TENNISPullman match postponed
SPOKANE VALLEY — Monday’s scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys tennis dual between Pullman and East Valley was postponed due to inclement weather.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
WOMEN’S GOLFUI second through two rounds at Bobcat Spring Invitational
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s golf team currently stands at second place through two rounds in the Bobcat Spring Invitational at the Golf Club of Estrella.
The Vandals currently have a total score of 592, good for a 16-over par and 12 strokes behind first-place Grand Canyon University, and three strokes ahead of third-place Utah Tech University.
Senior Vicky Tsai is the highest-placing Idaho golfer at the Invitational, tied for third with a total score of 146, good for a 2-over.
Sophomore Yvonne Vinceri is the next-highest placer with a total score of 148; a 4-over score that has her tied for eighth.
The invitational concludes with the final 18 holes today.