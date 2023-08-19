The Washington State volleyball team was ranked second in the preseason Pac-12 Conference coaches poll and 21st nationally in the first American Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll of the season, it was announced this week.
The second-place preseason conference ranking is tied for the best in program history with 1996 — a year in which the Cougars went on to make the NCAA Elite Eight. The No. 21 national ranking is the sixth-highest WSU has received.
The Cougs will open their 2023 campaign next week as they travel to Louisville, Ky., to play Wright State on Friday, Louisville on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Troy on Sunday, Aug. 27.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLTwo Cougs make Campbell Rose watch list
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward and running back Nakia Watson were both named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list Friday.
The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas, graduated from a Texas High School, played at a Texas-based junior college, or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.
Ward and Watson are two of 69 players named to the list, with Ward appearing for a second consecutive year.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCEROwyhee 3, Lewiston 0
OWYHEE — The shorthanded Bengals made a late push, but were unsuccessful in getting on the board against nonleague foe Owyhee in their season opener.
“We were really excited to come down here and play in the Treasure Valley get some good 5A competition we normally don’t get to see,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “We picked Owyhee because last year, they were in State and they were a highly competitive team. ... We had a couple players that weren’t able to make the travel with us, and it was about 100 degrees and we only had 11 players, so we pulled two up from JV.”
Lewiston continues its road trip facing Mountain View of Meridian, Idaho, today at 11:30 a.m. Pacific.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Owyhee 2 1—3
Owyhee — Naomi Kessler, 23rd
Owyhee — Josie Murdoch, 38th
Owyhee — Madi Kelly, 53rd
Shots — Lewiston 6, Owyhee 22. Saves — Lewiston: Ali Olson, Owyhee: NA 4.