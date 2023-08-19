The Washington State volleyball team was ranked second in the preseason Pac-12 Conference coaches poll and 21st nationally in the first American Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll of the season, it was announced this week.

The second-place preseason conference ranking is tied for the best in program history with 1996 — a year in which the Cougars went on to make the NCAA Elite Eight. The No. 21 national ranking is the sixth-highest WSU has received.