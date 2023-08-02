AREA ROUNDUP
Washington State edge rusher Brennan Jackson was named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.
Jackson was one of 96 defensive players named to the watch list, which is given out to the nation’s defensive player of the year at the conclusion of the season. Teammate Ron Stone Jr. was named to the watch list for the 2022 season.
Jackson earned a spot on the list with his performance last season. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors and was tied for fifth in the league with 12 tackles for loss. He also recorded six sacks and 41 tackles to go with 45 quarterback pressures.
Two Vandals earn preseason All-American selections
Idaho earned preseason All-American selections on both sides of the ball, it was announced on Tuesday.
Stats Perform named wide receiver Hayden Hatten and cornerback Marcus Harris to its 2023 Football Championship Subdivision preseason All-American team.
Hatten was named to the first-team offense, adding to his already extensive list of preseason All-American honors and Harris was named to the third-team defense.
Harris in 2022 took a noticeable step up in his game and was named second-team All-Big Sky for his efforts. He also recorded the highest Pro Football Focus score of any Big Sky cornerback and was named a Hero Sports All-American.
Both players are predicted to be among the best at their positions in the FCS going into the 2023 season.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LCSC rounds out recruiting class
Lewis-Clark State announced three new signings to complete its freshman class for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season: Jayceon Smith, Alton Hamilton and Josh Salguero.
The newcomers join fellow incoming freshman Macarhy Morris as part of the class.
Smith, a guard out of Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Riverside, Calif., averaged 22 points, six rebounds and six assists per game in his senior year and was named team MVP.
Salguero, a forward from Morton-White Pass High School in Morton, Wash., averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game as a senior and was named first-team all-state for the Washington 2B classification. He led his team to a fourth-place finish in the Washington 2B state tournament.
Hamilton played for Etiwanda High school in Fontana, Calif. Hamilton helped lead his team to a 26-6 record before falling in the CIF D1 Southern Section finals to Bronny James-led Sierra Canyon. Hamilton was the Scholar-Athlete award winner for Etiwanda and played AAU basketball with the successful Prodigy AAU program.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State tickets now on sale
Season passes and single-match tickets are now available for the upcoming LCSC volleyball season, which begins Aug. 18 against Walla Walla in the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston.
It will be new LCSC head coach Katie Palmer’s first time at the helm for the Warriors.
Season-ticket buyers will have exclusive access to a meet and greet at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 and will be invited to attend the Navy vs. Red match. Season-ticket holders will have a chance to meet the team at a dessert social following the match.
Season tickets cost $53 for adults, $42.40 for seniors, and $84.80 for a family pass. Tickets may be found at lcwarriors.com/tickets.
