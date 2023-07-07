Area Roundup
The Lewis-Clark Cubs got the 12-2 win against the Gooding Diamondbacks to open their run in the Clancy Ellis baseball tournament on Thursday at Harris Field.
After the Cubs opened with a 3-1 lead over the Diamondbacks in the first inning, Lewis-Clark (11-16) scored six more runs before Gooding scored its second and final one in the fifth.
Trace Roberts “hit the snot out of the ball,” in the words of coach Kent Knigge, as he paced the team with four hits including a double and a triple. Pitcher Mason Way earned the win for the Cubs, delivering his first complete game of the season and striking out seven batters while walking four.
The Cubs continue Clancy Ellis pool play facing the Camas Prairie Zephyrs today at 6 p.m.
Gooding 100 010— 2 3 2
Lewis-Clark 313 212—12 14 2
W. Church, K. McHenry (3), Z. Gonzales (4), C. Page (6) and B. Patterson; Mason Way and Tucker Green.
Gooding hits — Church (2B), Page, B. Martin.
Lewis-Clark hits — Trace Roberts 4 (2B, 3B), Green 2 (2B), Zack Bambacigno 2, Way 2, Austin Topp, Brighton Schumacher, Colt Kelley, Jake Ralston.
Asotin County Blues 16, Camas Prairie Zephyrs 2
The Asotin County Blues took down the Camas Prairie Zephyrs in a five-inning Clancy Ellis tournament mercy rule rout at Harris Field.
The first inning was relatively tame, with the Blues holding a 2-1 lead. Asotin would then score 14 in the second and third innings compared to just one from Camas Prairie. After scoreless fourth and fifth innings, the game ended early.
Morgan Bunch led Asotin with two hits, while pitcher AJ Olerich earned the win.
Asotin 268 00—16 6 5
Camas Prairie 110 00— 2 3 6
James Aragon, Beau Bruzas (2), Josh Gardner (3), Levi McElroy (5) and Taven Ebert; AJ Olerich, Gillis Simpson (4) and Sam Hall, P Port (4). W—Olerich; L—Aragon.
Asotin hits — Morgan Bunch 2, Cody Ells, Otis Phillips, Simpson, Cooper Thomas.
Camas Prairie hits — Ebert, Thayn Williams, Bruzas.
Orofino Merchants 11, Nampa Braves 1
In Clancy Ellis Tournament pool play at Harris Field, the Merchants reached the run-rule threshold in six innings to put away the Nampa Braves as Dash Barlow led the way with three hits, two doubles and two RBI.
Drew Hanna picked up the win pitching the first five innings with a matching number of strikeouts.
Nampa 000 100— 1 4 2
Orofino 115 202—11 13 1
M. Lester, K. Henry (3) and K. Lowery; D. Hanna, J. Wicks (6) and G. Christopherson.
Nampa hits — L. Fernandez 2, K. Rae, E. Pajazetovic.
Orofino hits — D. Barlow 3 (2 2B), J. Tondevold 2, A. Olive 2, I. Rigney 2, B. Barlow 2, Q. Naranjo, K. Phillips.
Palouse Posse 9, Spokane Expos 8
The Posse edged out a win over the Expos in Clancy Ellis pool play.
Complete information on this game was not available.
Lewis-Clark Twins 10, Canyon Crushers 7
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Twins overcame the Post 58 Canyon Crushers of Stayton, Ore., in Yakima Beetles Firecracker Tournament play.
Complete information was not available.
WOMEN’S PROFESSIONAL CYCLINGEwers in fourth at Giro d’Italia Donne
Moscow High product Veronica Ewers had an 11th-place finish in Stage 7 of the women’s Giro Donne cycling tour event through Italy, slipping from second to fourth place in cumulative General Classification standings.
The 28-year-old who races for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank is currently 70 seconds behind third-place cyclist Gaia Realini of Italy and 5:35 shy of overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands. Ewers, along with the rest of the field, will enjoy a day of rest today before returning to competition for Stage 8 of 9 Saturdau at Sardinia.
COLLEGE GOLFHabgood named All-American scholar
Fifth-year Washington State women’s golfer Darcy Habgood was announced as an All-American scholar on Thursday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).
It’s the second year in a row Habgood has received the honor. The Australian native graduated this past spring with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and a 3.67 cumulative GPA. Habgood also received College Sports Communicators all-district honors earlier in the season.
On top of her academic achievements, Habgood this past season was only the fifth women’s golfer in Washington State history to receive an NCAA Regional bid, and led the Cougars with a scoring average of 73.97.