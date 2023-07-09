Playing in what coach Kent Knigge called a “furnace” with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees at Harris Field, the Lewis-Clark Cubs American Legion baseball team topped the Palouse Posse 13-3 and the Asotin County Blues 12-9 in Clancy Ellis tournament pool play on Saturday to book a spot in today’s final.
Isaiah Raines pitched all five innings against the Posse (10-15) before the Cubs (13-16) prevailed by mercy rule, while River Stamper hit two doubles and provided as many RBI. Against the Blues (17-7), Brighton Schumacher batted 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI.
Knigge noted left fielder Colt Kelley and closing pitcher Grady Kennedy as “two players who really stepped up” for L-C.
“We showed some real resiliency out there today,” said Knigge, whose team rallied from an 8-2 deficit against the Blues.
In other Clancy Ellis tournament action, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs out of Grangeville went down 9-5 at the hands of the Gooding Diamondbacks, the Posse fell 8-6 to the Nampa Braves, and the Orofino Merchants defeated the Blues 15-3 before falling 1-0 to the Spokane Expos. Complete statistics were not available for all games.
The Cubs face the Expos in the title game today at 6 p.m., back at Harris Field.
Gooding 9, Camas Prairie Zephyrs 5
Zephyrs 020 201—5 7 7
Diamondbacks 161 10x—9 2 4
L. McElroy, T. Ebert (2) and T. Williams; Z. Gonzales, K. Owens (6) and B. Patterson.
Zephyrs hits — Ebert 3, N. Behler 2, J. Bransford, McElroy.
Diamondbacks hits — B. Morris 2 (2B, 3B).
———
Orofino Merchants 15, Asotin County Blues 3
Merchants (11)04 00—15 9 3
Blues 200 10— 3 5 3
Merchants hits — D. Barlow 2 (2 2B), Olive 2, Tondevold, I. Rigney, B. Barlow, Q. Naranjo, D. Hanna.
———
Spokane Expos 1, Orofino Merchants 0
Expos 001 000 0—1 7 1
Merchants 000 000 0—0 2 0
J. Lenberger and C. Kaelin; D. Barlow and Q. Naranjo.
Expos hits — J. Horner 2, Lenberger (2B), J. Sarto, G. Poulsen, N. Sander, T. Jessen. Merchants hits — D. Barlow, B. Barlow.
———
Lewis-Clark Cubs 13, Pullman Posse 3
Posse 110 10— 3 5 2
Cubs 704 02—13 9 5
M. DeFord, C. McCann (1), J. Melhus (3) and B. Barnett; I. Raines and E. Gilmore.
Posse hits — A. Antoine (2B), E. McDougle, A. Burt, J. Wigen, Barnett.
Cubs hits — R. Stamper 2 (2 2B), Gilmore 2, Z. Bambacigno 2, Raines (2B), A. Bean, J. Estlund.
———
Lewis-Clark Cubs 12, Asotin County Blues 9
Blues 033 201 0— 9 10 4
Cubs 200 622 x—12 13 1
C. Ells, G. Ells (5) and S. Hall; A. Topp, G. Kennedy (3) and T. Green.
Blues hits — O. Phillips 2 (2B), Hall 2 (2B), J. Dargon 2, Z. Riley, C. Ells, M. Bunch, A. Olerich.
Cubs hits — B. Schumacher 4 (2B), C. Kelley 3, M. Way 2, Kennedy 2, T. Roberts (2B), E. Gilmore.
Lewis-Clark Twins 3, Lakeside Elite 2
YAKIMA — A blast to left center field by Trace Green and daring base running from Cody Ray secured the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Lewis-Clark Twins prevailed in a Yakima Firecracker tournament game against the Lakeside Elite.
Jared Jelinek pitched a complete game for the Twins (15-12), notching three strikeouts while conceding just three hits.
“It was good to win obviously but also, we’ve got some pitching for tomorrow against the Yakima Beetles,” L-C coach Darren Trainor said. “It’s their home field, so they’ll be pumped up and ready to play.”
The Twins face the host Beetles today at 2 p.m. in the title game.
Elite 101 000 0—2 3 2
Twins 200 000 1—3 6 1
S. Slye and S. Herr; J. Jelinek and E. Slagg.
Elite hits — D. Englund, H. Rooney, K. Garrett.
Twins hits — C. Ray 2, H. Line, C. Kolb, T. Green, Slagg.
Patriots 0-for-2
EPHRATA, Wash. — The Pullman Patriots went winless in a pair of American Legion games at Ephrata High School, falling 15-1 to the host Farmers and 9-4 to the Columbia Basin River Dogs.
The Patriots were able to get on the board on the top of the fourth inning against the Farmers, but it was too little, too late to prevent a mercy rule defeat. Cade Hill had two RBI and threw two strikeouts in four innings pitched to lead the losing effort against Columbia River.
Complete statistics for the games were not available.
Farmers 15, Pullman Patriots 1
Patriots 000 1— 1 2 1
Farmers 735 x—15 13 0
———
Columbia Basin River Dogs 9, Pullman Patriots 4
Pullman 201 000 1—4 8 3
Columbia River 204 201 x—9 8 2
Correction on Generals Baseball
A subheading to an article in Friday’s Tribune referred to Generals Baseball out of Moscow as a “Legion” team. This was incorrect, as the Generals are strictly a travel ball team not sponsored by any American Legion post.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
WSU alumni compete at outdoor championships
EUGENE, Ore. — A pair of Washington State men’s track and field alumni made top-five in their respective events on the third day of the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.
Brock Eager placed fourth in the men’s hammer with a 248-foot, 11-inch throw, and CJ Allen continued his breakout season with a time of 48.51 second to pace the first of two men’s 400-meter semifinals.
Allen will compete in the finals, which will be broadcast on Peacock, back at Hayward Field tonight starting at 6:42 p.m.
