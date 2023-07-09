Playing in what coach Kent Knigge called a “furnace” with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees at Harris Field, the Lewis-Clark Cubs American Legion baseball team topped the Palouse Posse 13-3 and the Asotin County Blues 12-9 in Clancy Ellis tournament pool play on Saturday to book a spot in today’s final.

Isaiah Raines pitched all five innings against the Posse (10-15) before the Cubs (13-16) prevailed by mercy rule, while River Stamper hit two doubles and provided as many RBI. Against the Blues (17-7), Brighton Schumacher batted 4-for-4 with a double and four RBI.

