NAMPA, Idaho — A total of 12 of the area’s 49 wrestlers kept their hopes of winning a title alive Thursday after the first two rounds of the Idaho state wrestling championships at the Ford Idaho Center.
A total of five athletes in Class 2A were a perfect 2-0, two sported that mark in Class 5A, one had the same record in Class 4A and four were undefeated in the girls competition.
In the team scoring race, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia stands 14th in Class 2A with 27 points. Kamiah and Orofino are tied for 19th with 11 points and Potlatch is 22nd with 10 points. In Class 4A, Moscow is 22nd with nine points. In Class 5A, Lewiston is 11th with 22 points. In the girls team competition, Lewiston and Potlatch are tied for 13th with 15 points each.
Of those wrestlers who are undefeated after two matches, a total of eight of them have won each time by pinfall.
In Class 2A, Orofino’s Sean Larsen (195) and Kamiah’s Porter Whipple (220) each won twice by fall. In Class 5A, Lewiston 126-pounder Hoyt Hvass and 285-pounder Robert Storm turned the trick. In the girls competition, Lewiston’s Joely Slyter (100), Highland’s Kadence Beck (114), Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman (120) and Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal (145) all earned two pins. Storm earned his two pinfall victories in a combined 22 seconds.
Three sessions of consolation round action begin at 8 a.m. Pacific today at the same site, with championship semifinal-round bouts starting at 4:30 p.m. Pacific.
CLASS 5A
Lewiston results
120 — Jack Brinkley 0-1.
126 — Hoyt Hvass 2-0.
132 — Jase Hendren 0-1.
152 — Gunnar Whitlock 0-1.
160 — Cole Lockart 0-1.
170 — Asa McClure 0-1.
182 — Brenden Thill 0-1.
220 — Benicio Avila 0-1.
285 — Robert Storm 2-0.
100 girls — Joely Slyter 2-0.
114 girls — Kadynce Scott 0-1.
138 girls — Kamryn Lockart 0-1.
165 girls — Cassidy Rehder 1-1.
235 girls — Lyrica Peterson-Wagenbord 0-1.
CLASS 4A
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 0-1.
126 — Jason Swam 0-1
132 — Sam Young 0-1.
145 — Cameron Vogl 0-1.
152 — Diego Deaton 2-0; James Greene 0-1.
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 0-1.
120 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 2-0.
CLASS 2A
Clearwater Valley results
132 — Keegan Robeson 0-1.
138 — Keyan Boller 1-1.
145 — Anthony Fabbi 1-1.
152 — Jake Fabbi 1-1; Estuardo Puderbaugh 1-1.
170 — Anthony Carter 0-1.
182 — Bass Myers 2-0.
195 — Axl Fairbank 0-1.
285 — Isaac Goodwin 1-1.
Grangeville results
106 — Becket Bowen 1-1.
145 — Terry Eich 0-1.
170 — Parker Farmer 0-1.
182 — Michael Bowen 0-1.
Highland results
160 — TJ Fetters 0-1.
114 girls — Kadence Beck 2-0.
Kamiah results
120 — Tanner Labrum 0-1
220 — Porter Whipple 2-0.
Lapwai result
195 — Leland Whitefoot 0-1.
Nezperce result
98 — Kaden Schaff 2-0.
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 0-1.
195 — Sean Larsen 2-0.
Potlatch results
145 — William Yearout 0-1.
152 — Avery Palmer 0-1.
160 — Eli Prather 2-0
170 — Logan Poesy 0-1.
120 girls — Shelby Prather 1-1.
145 girls — Hayley McNeal 2-0.
BOYS BASKETBALLLewiston 58, Coeur d’Alene 54
COEUR D’ALENE — Just six days after playing a thrilling double-overtime game in which they fell, the Bengals got some payback at the most opportune time.
Carson Way tallied tallied 24 points and converted a four-point play that eventually made the difference as Lewiston vanquished Coeur d’Alene from the Class 5A district tournament.
James White added 13 points, including two huge free throws in stretch time for the Bengals (16-7), who had lost all three previous games to the Vikings (15-8) this season including a 57-54 decision Feb. 17 in the first round of the district tournament.
Michael Wren contributed 12 points for Lewiston, which now is one game away from making the state tournament.
Alexander Nipp paced Coeur d’Alene with 16 points. Kruz Wheeler and Carter Rupp each had 11. Steven Burgess, who had 42 points in the three wins for the Vikings this year against the Bengals, was held to just six.
The Bengals play Meridian at 3 p.m. Saturday at Grangeville for the right to move on to the state tournament.
LEWISTON (16-7)
Rylan Gomez 1 0-0 2, Carson Way 8 4-5 24, Jordan Bramlet 0 0-0 0, Karson Mader 1 0-0 3, James White 5 3-10 13, Michael Wren 3 4-4 12, Drew Hottinger 1 0-0 2, Austin Lawrence 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-21 58.
COEUR D’ALENE (15-8)
Gunner Larson 2 0-0 5, Kruz Wheeler 4 2-4 11, Alexander Nipp 5 6-11 16, Max Entzi 0 0-0 0, Carter Rupp 3 3-3 11, Steven Burgess 2 2-3 6, Caden Symons 2 0-0 5, Kai Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-21 54.
Lewiston 18 12 11 17—58
Coeur d’Alene 11 12 15 16—54
3-point goals — Way 4, Wren 2, Mader, Rupp 2, Larson, Wheeler, Symons.
Potlatch 49, Kamiah 46
A half-court buzzer-beating attempt for the Kubs fell just short as the Loggers, just two years removed from going winless, are heading back to the state tournament with a win in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.
“It was a really exciting game,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “It was like all of our games this season. It really came down to the wire and we’re starting to get used to it.”
The Loggers went 0-17 in the 2020-21 season. Now, they’re heading to the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament for the first time since 2019-20.
“It’s a process and these kids really bought into it,” Ball said.
This was Potlatch’s first win against Kamiah (16-7) this season. The Loggers (12-11) were paced by Jaxon Vowels’ 29 points. Vowels was just a freshman on the Loggers two seasons ago.
“He’s going to go down as a big part of the culture switch,” Ball said. “We’re bringing things back to the way they used to be.”
David Kludt paced Kamiah with 16 points. Kaden DeGroot added 12.
POTLATCH (12-11)
Chase Lovell 3 2-2 9, Jack Clark 0 3-8 3, Everett Lovell 2 1-2 5, Jaxon Vowels 11 3-3 29, Sam Barnes 1 1-3 3, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-18 49.
KAMIAH (16-7)
Jayden Crowe 2 0-0 6, Kaden DeGroot 5 0-2 12, Matthew Oatman 3 0-0 8, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 3 9-10 16, Rehan Kou 1 2-2 4, William Milliage 0 0-0 0, Jack Engledow 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-14 46.
Potlatch 9 7 18 15—49
Kamiah 8 11 9 18—46
3-point goals — Vowels 4, Lovell, Crowe 2, M. Oatman 2, DeGroot 2, Kludt.
St. John Bosco 59, Deary 49
LAPWAI — The Patriots of Cottonwood got off to fast starts in each half and turned back the Mustangs in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game.
Luke Stubbers had 14 points to pace St. John Bosco (8-9), which went 19-for-49 (38.8%) from the field overall. Clay Weckman added 13 points and Levi Wassmuth finished with 12 points.
Laithan Proctor and Kalab Rickard each tallied 13 points for Deary (11-10), which went 18-for-81 (22.2%) shooting including 6-of 34 (17.6%) from distance.
The Patriots held a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, then used an 18-9 third-quarter run to take a commanding 42-27 lead into the final period.
St. John Bosco next plays Timberline at 6 p.m. today at the same site for the district’s second berth to state.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-9)
John Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Cody Wassmuth 1 0-0 2, Luke Stubbers 6 1-5 14, Stallone Hoene 1 0-0 2, Clay Weckman 3 6-11 13, Torry Chmelik 1 5-9 7, Matthew Warren 3 1-1 9, Levi Wassmuth 4 4-14 12. Totals 19 17-40 59.
DEARY (11-10)
Laithan Proctor 5 0-0 13, Kalab Rickard 5 3-6 13, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-2 2, Blaine Clark 2 0-0 6, Gus Rickert 3 1-1 9, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-12 49.
St. John Bosco 15 9 18 17—59
Deary 9 9 9 22—49
3-point goals — Warren 2, Stubbers, Weckman, Proctor 3, Clark 2, Rickert.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC to host first two rounds of NAIA tourney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State was chosen as one of 16 host sites for the NAIA women’s basketball tournament first and second rounds, the national organization announced.
The first two rounds will take place March 7-8 at times to be determined by the NAIA at the P1FCU Activity Center. The Warriors, who already have been guaranteed a spot as the regular-season champion of the Cascade Conference thanks to a coin flip, will be one of the four teams involved.
The remainder of the field will be announced at 4 p.m. next Thursday via the NAIA’s social media channels.
Tickets are $10 for general admission seats, $15 for reserved seats and $8 for student, youth and senior tickets. You can also watch on lcwarriors.com for $10. Season tickets and season streaming passes are not valid for NAIA postseason games.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDDavidowske competes in pentathlon
MOSCOW — Idaho freshman Katja Davidowske placed 11th in the pentathlon during the first day of the Big Sky Conference indoor track and field championships at the Kibbie Dome.
Davidowske tallied a total of 3,325 points, finishing well behind Sacramento State’s Eliana Coburn’s 3,675.
Davidowske’s best finish was a tie for third in the high jump at 5 feet, 5¾ inches.
The meet continues at 10 a.m. today at the same site.