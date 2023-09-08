TROY — Jolee Ecklund served all 25 points of a shutout third set against Lapwai to close out the second of back-to-back Whitepine League Division I volleyball wins for the host Trojans in style on Thursday.

Troy first handled Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 25-8, 25-11, 25-8, then slammed the door on Lapwai 25-14, 25-16, 25-0. The Trojans moved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in league so far this season.