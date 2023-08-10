AREA ROUNDUP: Full Vandal football TV schedule and game times announced

Idaho football has announced its kickoff times and TV schedule for all games in the fall 2023 season.
The Vandals will play on SWX three times, including twice in the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. All Big Sky Conference games will be simulcast on ESPN+.
The full schedule with times is below. All times in Pacific.
Aug. 31 —.at Lamar, 5 p.m ESPN+
Sept. 9 — at Nevada, 4 p.m., MW Network
Sept. 16 — at Cal, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Sept. 23 — vs Sacramento St., 1 p.m., SWX/ESPN+
Sept. 30 — at EWU, 1 p.m., SWX/ESPN+
Oct. 7 — at Cal Poly, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Oct. 14 — vs. Montana, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Oct. 28 — vs. Montana State, 1 p.m., Scripps/ESPN+
Nov. 4 — at Northern Colorado, 12 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 11 — at Weber State, 12 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 18 — vs. Idaho State, 4 p.m., SWX/ESPN+
Watson named to Doak Walker award watchlist
Washington State running back Nakia Watson was named a 2023 Doak Walker Award candidate, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday.
The award is presented to the nation’s top college running back.
Watson, a redshirt senior from Austin, Texas, earned his first career All-Pac-12 Conference honor in 2022 after finishing the regular season ninth in the Pac-12 with 13 total touchdowns and seventh with 96.7 all-purpose yards-per-game, seventh with 69.9 rushing yards per game and tied for eighth with nine rushing touchdowns. Watson had three 100-yard rushing games, forced 36 missed tackles on runs and was third in the Pac-12 with ten runs of 20+ yards.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
LC golfers earn academic accolades
Four Lewis-Clark State men’s golfers were named All-American scholars for their work on the course and in the classroom this past school year, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced.
Class of 2023 seniors Devon Caruso, Carlos Davila and Elias Theodossopoulos, along with sophomore Sondre Andresen, were all honored with the award. Only 69 men’s golfers in total made the list from the NAIA.
To be named a GCAA All-American Scholar, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. The athlete must participate in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitive rounds with a stroke average below 78.0 while maintaining a cumulative career GPA of 3.2 or higher.
ATHLETICS
PRH cancels physical exam clinic
Pullman Regional Hospital has canceled a free sports physical clinic that was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12.
The hospital encourages student athletes and their parents to make an appointment for a physical with their primary care doctor or pediatrician. The state of Washington requires all students in 6th grade and up to receive a sports physical prior to playing school sports. Sports physicals in Washington are valid for two years.