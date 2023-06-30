PULLMAN — The Latah Generals kicked off the first day of this week’s Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament with a 7-6 win against Elevate Northwest Premier that came on at Bailey-Brayton Field on Thursday.

Latah concluded the first inning with a 2-1 lead that held through three frames. Elevate took a 4-2 lead in the top half of the fourth after a three-run showing. The Generals followed with a two-run bottom half to tie the game.