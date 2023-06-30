PULLMAN — The Latah Generals kicked off the first day of this week’s Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament with a 7-6 win against Elevate Northwest Premier that came on at Bailey-Brayton Field on Thursday.
Latah concluded the first inning with a 2-1 lead that held through three frames. Elevate took a 4-2 lead in the top half of the fourth after a three-run showing. The Generals followed with a two-run bottom half to tie the game.
The back-and-forth continued in the fifth. Northwest Premier had a 5-4 lead on the top half of the inning, and Latah took the lead back with a two-run bottom half. This would remain the status quo until the seventh inning. Elevate tied the game going into the bottom half of the inning at six runs apiece.
Victory would come to Latah on a wild pitch that ended up scoring the walk-off run.
Butch Kiblen earned the win from the mound for the Generals. Ollie Spencer led the team with three hits while Levi Anderson and Waylan Marshall both knocked two, with one of Anderson’s being a triple.
Latah will continue its Summer Series against New Level Prep at 1 p.m. today at McDonald Park in Colfax.
Elevate 100 310 1—6 7 2
Latah 200 220 1—7 10 3
A. Welch, K. Moyer (3), M. Marquardt (5), C. Smith (7) and T. Hsu; Butch Kiblen, Dominic Holden (5), Keaton Clark (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kiblen; L—Marquardt.
Elevate hits — A. Alexander 2, Moyer 2, S. Danielson, J. Penalver, C. Campbell.
Latah hits — Ollie Spencer 3, Levi Anderson 2 (3B), Waylan Marshall 2, Izzo, Jamie Green, Andrew Hurley.
Whalley 3, Lewis-Clark 1
The Lewis-Clark Cubs took a loss on the first day of the Palouse Summer Series despite a complete-game effort from pitcher Zack Bambacigno, losing to the Whalley Chiefs at Harris Field.
“We played our most clean game of the year,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “Our best effort on and off the field. And our defense made a significant turnaround from our game the other day against Northern Lakes.”
Two of the Chiefs’ three runs came in the first inning. The Cubs got within one run, trailing 2-1 after four inning, but Whalley immediately responded at the top to bolster its lead to the eventual final score.
Despite absorbing the loss for Lewis-Clark, Bambacigno went the distance — walking only one batter and allowing just four hits.
Austin Topp and Ethan Gilmore led the team with two hits apiece, with one of Topp’s hits being a double and Trace Roberts’ lone hit was a triple.
The Cubs will next be in action against the River City Athletics at 7 p.m. today, again at Harris Field.
Whalley 200 010 0—3 4 0
Lewis-Clark 000 100 0—1 6 0
W. Paterson, L. Anselmo (7) and G. Harmer; Zack Bambacigno and Austin Topp. W—Paterson.
Whalley hits — Anselmo (2B), P. Sarai, J. Puerta, E. Selby.
Lewis-Clark hits — Topp 2 (2B), Ethan Gilmore 2, Trace Roberts (3B), Brighton Schumacher.
Posse drop first two of Palouse Summer Series
PULLMAN — The Pullman Posse couldn’t stop the offenses of either the Baden White Sox or Sawtooth Catch, losing 19-5 to Baden and 19-0 to Sawtooth on Day 1 of the Palouse Summer Series, with the first game taking place at Bailey-Brayton Field and the second game taking place at McDonald Park in Colfax.
Against Baden, the Posse ended the first inning down 2-1 — trailing but with the game still in-hand. They were outscored by the White Sox 17-4 the rest of the way, ending the game in five innings due to mercy rule.
Cash McCann led the team with three hits, while Dawson Lobdell added two — one of them a triple.
Adrian Antoine absorbed the loss on the mound.
The Posse will next be in action against the Northwest Blaze today at 4 p.m. at McDonald Park in Colfax.
Stats for the Pullman Posse vs. Sawtooth Catch were unavailable at press time.
Baden 257 23—19 12 2
Pullman 101 30— 5 7 6
Q. Tintle, S. Yee (3), D. Leaird (5) and G. Lopez; Adrian Antoine, Jake Melhus (4) and Dawson Lobdell. W—Tintle; L—Antoine.
Baden hits — Leaird 2 (HR), L. Grossnickle 2 (2B), J. Corsi (2B), R. Corwin, Lopez, Tintle, J. Colyer, F. Quigley, A. Honnawarkar, R. Tykodi.
Pullman hits — Cash McCann 3, Lobdell 2 (3B), Alton Burt, Melhus.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Incoming WSU freshman slated for World Cup team
An incoming Washington State freshman is slated for the worldwide stage before ever setting foot on the pitch for the women’s soccer team in Pullman.
Liya Brooks, an incoming first-year goalkeeper, was named to the Jamaican Football Federation’s senior national team roster on Sunday for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
This is Brooks’ second call up to the senior team after spending August of 2022 training with the Reggae Girlz in South Korea.
Brooks has been participating in the Jamaican youth system for two years, having most recently competing in the under-20 CONCACAF Championships.
The Jamaican team will begin World Cup competition on July 23 against France in Australia. Jamaica and France are part of the F Group with Brazil and Panama.
“I’m there to bring the good vibes,” Brooks said in a news release. “I’m there to work as hard as I can. If they need me, they’ll call upon me. I’m really there to be one with the team and help them move forward. Coming back, hopefully I gain a better understanding of what it takes to play at a high level. Hopefully I can bring back experience and the team here can provide me with confidence.”
The Cougs will first take the pitch in an exhibition match against Gonzaga on Aug. 10.
COLLEGE ACADEMICS
LCSC earns Excellence Cup for third straight year
Lewis-Clark State earned the Cascade Collegiate Conference Presidents’ Academic Excellence Cup for the third straight year.
The criteria for the honor is that a department must achieve an overall GPA of a 3.0 or better amongst student athletes in the conference sports that a champion is declared in and have at least 60% of its student-athletes eligible to receive academic all-conference honors.
The Warriors earned the distinction with a 3.36 GPA over 10 teams (tennis is not officially recognized by the Cascade Conference) and 72 academic all-conference student-athletes.