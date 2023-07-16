NAMPA — Generals Baseball of Moscow dominated the Idaho Mayhem of Nampa 16-6 in the in the consolation bracket of the Northwest Nazarene baseball tournament Saturday.
The Generals opened the game with a narrow 1-0 lead in the first, then outscored the Mayhem 15-6 the rest of the way to end the game in five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Andrew Hurley earned the win for the Generals. He pitched four innings and surrendered five runs on five hits — two of them earned — and struck out three.
Hurley and JP Breese led the team with three hits each, including a double apiece. The Generals tallied 15 hits as a team.
Generals 155 23—16 15 2
Mayhem 004 11— 6 5 1
Andrew Hurley, Mike Kiblen (5) and Lachlan West; R. Stephenson, J. Watson (3), Z. Smith (3), B. Laumb (5) and Laumb, G. Nelson (5). W—Hurley; L—Stephenson.
Generals hits — Hurley 3 (2B), JP Breese 3 (2B), Kiblen 2 (3B), Ollie Spencer 2 (2B), Connor Isakson 2, Levi Anderson (3B), West, Butch Kiblen.
Mayhem hits — Z. Ford (2B), G. Nelson, T. Larson, A. Walker, Stephenson.
Lakers 6, Cubs 3
SANDPOINT — The Lewis-Clark Cubs’ season ended with a loss against the North Idaho Lakers of Sandpoint in a district loser-out game.
North Idaho came out the gates swinging and led 6-0 through three innings. Lewis-Clark did its best to dig back into the game and scored three of its runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but the hill was too steep to climb.
The Cubs had six players record a hit against the Lakers. Trace Green’s went for a triple and Ethan Gilmore’s was a double. Gilmore pitched the final two innings in relief and allowed just one hit and no walks to try and give Lewis-Clark a chance.
“We came to the district tournament as a team, walked on the field as a team and we walked off as a team,” Lewis-Clark coach Kent Knigge said. “And I’m really proud of the young men that came out this summer and the work they’ve put in these hot grueling last three weeks.”
Lewis-Clark 000 012 0—3 6 1
North Idaho 033 000 x—6 10 1
Zack Bambacigno, Ethan Gilmore (5) and Austin Topp; D. Williams, B. Campbell (7) and J. Tyler. W—Williams; L—Bambacigno.
Lewis-Clark hits — Trace Roberts (3B), Gilmore (2B), Mason Way, Bambacigno, Topp, Jake Ralston.
North Idaho hits — Campbell 2 (2B), E. Roop 2 (2B), S. Medeiros 2, Williams 2, S. Caprio (3B), C. Inge.
Merchants 7, Zephyrs 3
SANDPOINT — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs fell to the Orofino Merchants in the second American Legion district tournament baseball game of the day for both teams Saturday.
Through three innings, both teams played well. Orofino had the 3-1 advantage after Camas Prairie opened the game with a 1-0 lead.
The Merchants put up two runs in the bottom of the fourth and the Zephyrs responded with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth to get back within two.
Orofino put up two more runs, one in the fifth and one in the sixth, and Camas Prairie failed to respond — resulting in the loss.
Aiden Olive led the Merchants with two hits including a triple and earned the win for his team. Colton McElroy and Carter Shears paced the Zephyrs with a double apiece.
Zephyrs 100 020 0—3 3 8
Merchants 003 211 x—7 6 3
Colton McElroy, Thayn Williams (6) and Thayn Williams, Taven Ebert (6); Aiden Olive and Gavin Christopherson. L—McElroy.
Zephyrs hits — McElroy (2B), Carter Shears (2B), Ebert.
Merchants hits — Olive 2 (3B), Christopherson (2B), Isaac Rigney, Blake Barlow, Keatan Phillips.
Zephyrs 10, Savages 6
SANDPOINT — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs beat the St. Maries Savages in its first of two district tournament games.
Neither team was able to generate offense in the first two innings and St. Maries was the first to score, putting up one run in the top of the third. But Camas Prairie responded by scoring five runs for a 5-1 lead.
Both teams put up five more runs, all in the fifth and sixth innings, but that third inning proved the be the difference.
James Aragon and Jack Bransford each had a double for the Zephyrs and Ray Holes earned the win, pitching 4 1/3 innings and striking out three batters.
Savages 001 032 0— 6 6 5
Zephyrs 005 032 x—10 6 5
B. Anderson, M. Marsh (6) and T. Olson; Ray Holes, Beau Bruzas (5), Thayn Williams (6) and Williams, Taven Ebert (6). W—Holes; L—Anderson.
Savages hits — K. Tefft 2, R. Abell 2, Marsh, H. Baker.
Zephyrs hits — James Aragon (2B), Jack Bransford (2B), Colton McElroy, Holes, Noah Behler, Carter Shears.
Lumbermen 10, Merchants 0
SANDPOINT — The Orofino Merchants were shut out by the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen in their first of two district games.
Coeur d’Alene tallied seven runs in the third inning on top of the two runs it had already scored to go up by nine against Orofino. The Lumbermen put up one more run in the bottom of the fifth to end the game due to 10-run mercy rule.
The Merchants were held to only two hits in the contest. One was hit by Olive and the other by Gavin Christopherson.
Merchants 000 00— 0 2 0
Lumbermen 117 01—10 15 1
Dash Barlow and Gavin Christopherson; W. Beckenhauer, H. Kramer and T. Franklin. W—Beckenhauer.
Merchants hits — Christopherson, Aiden Olive.
Lumbermen hits — Franklin 3, J. Pierce 2 (3B), Beckenhauer 2 (2B), S. Jimenez 2, K. Coey 2, N. Hawkins, C. Dixon, Kramer, W. Robson.
Asotin 5, Colville 4
ASOTIN — The Asotin County Blues beat the Colville Hawks in pool competition in a district tournament game.
The Blues opened the game with a 2-0 lead through the first two innings. The Hawks responded by putting up four runs in the third and fourth frames to take a 4-2 lead.
Asotin chipped away, putting up one run in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and held Colville scoreless in the same frames to earn the one-run win.
Gavin Ells led the Blues with three hits, including a double. Ells also earned the win by pitching the final inning. He allowed no hits and struck out one in the final frame.
Asotin will face either Gonzaga Prep or Chewelah at 6:30 p.m. today at Al K. Jackson Field in Spokane.
Hawks 002 200 0—4 8 3
Blues 200 011 1—5 11 3
Marvin Holland and N/A; Zane Riley, Gillis Simpson (6), Gavin Ells (7) and N/A. W—Ellis.
Colville hits — Sam Mitchell 3 (2B), Braedon Heater 2 (2B), Cooper Haynes (2B), Ethan Redberg, Holland.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells 3 (2B), Otis Phillips 2 (2B), Cody Ells (2B), Sam Hall, Morgan Bunch, Simpson, Cooper Thomas, Riley.
Patriots drop two in Spokane
SPOKANE — The Pullman Patriots dropped two games in district tournament play — the first a 5-3 loss against the Shadle Park Shockers and the second a 12-6 loss against the Gonzaga Prep Bulldogs, both at Shadle Park High School.
In Game 1 against Shadle Park, Pullman trailed 4-3 through four innings. The Shockers put up one more run in the bottom of the sixth to increase their advantage to two runs, and the Patriots failed to respond in the seventh.
Liam Orfe led the team in the matinee, batting in two of Pullman’s three runs.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs started off hot. The Patriots trailed 7-2 through three innings and tried to chip at the lead the rest of the way.
Pullman scored four runs from the fourth through seventh innings, but Gonzaga Prep put up five through the same frames to bolster its lead and secure the win.
Cade Hill led the Patriots with three hits against the Bulldogs. Full stats were unavailable.
Patriots 001 200 0—3 6 2
Shockers 022 001 x—5 10 1
———
Bulldogs 241 014 0—12 10 3
Patriots 020 110 2— 6 13 4
Derzay and Buckner; Isaac Pagels, Liam Orfe (6) and Brayden Randall. L—Pagels.