POST FALLS — The 15U Generals Baseball team of Moscow ended its last tournament of the summer on a high note and took down the Crew Athletics Black team of Spokane on Sunday in walk-off fashion in the championship game of the Joy Shuman Invite.
Jake Melhus hammered home the winning run with a go-ahead single in the bottom of the seventh inning for the 4-3 victory.
Both teams had solid pitching through the first half of the game as neither team scored a run in the first three innings.
The Athletics struck first and scored one run in the top of the fourth. The Generals responded in the bottom of the fifth by putting up three runs.
The Spokane squad scored two more runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, guaranteeing either a walk-off win for the Generals or extra innings.
The answer was the former — Melhus’ second hit of the game was a walk-off RBI to give the Generals the Invite championship.
Ollie Spencer also had two hits and earned the win on the mound for the Generals.
He pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run and struck out six. Keaton Clark picked up the save.
Crew 000 100 2—3 5 1
Generals 000 030 1—4 10 6
Osborne and Busch; Ollie Spencer, Keaton Clark (7) and Makhi Durrett. W—Spencer; L—Osborne; S—Clark.
Crew hits — Hockett 2, Pickens 2, Bachman.
Generals hits — Spencer 2, Jake Melhus 2, V. Holstad 2, J. Marshall, Durett, A. Hurley, W. Denney.
COLLEGE ATHLETICTS
Graham joins Warriors’ athletic department
Lewis-Clark State announced an addition to its athletic department on Monday with the hire of Ty Graham as assistant athletic director of marketing and promotions.
Graham had previously worked as assistant director of ticket sales/marketing with the University of Idaho, where he was responsible for ticket operations and revenue generation — which included overseeing ticketing accounts, tracking retention and engagement and implementing ways to drive up sales and promotions of season and single-game tickets.
“Ty brings valuable experience and energy to L-C State and we are thrilled to have him as part of our team,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said in a news release. “His knowledge of marketing, the ticketing process, and promotions will bolster our presence in the L-C Valley and surrounding areas.”
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cougars to tour Greece and Croatia
The Washington State University women’s basketball team is taking a trip across the Pond to Croatia and Greece in August. The team is set to depart on Aug. 5 and return on Aug. 15.
This is the team’s first foreign tour in a decade. The NCAA permits foreign tours once every four years.
The trip will include sightseeing landmarks such as Krka National Park, Elaphilti Islands and a one-island tour of Aegina, just to name a few.
The Cougars will also play three games against local teams in Croatia and Greece. The games will be played Aug. 8 in Split, Croatia, Aug. 10 in Dubrovnik, Croatia and Aug. 14 in Athens, Greece.
The trip will be documented and posted on the team’s social media pages.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ward named to Maxwell Award Watch List
For the second straight season, Washington State quarterback Cam Ward has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List.
The Maxwell Award is presented to the best all-around football player in the country, chosen by a panel of sports media and coaches.
Joining Ward on the watch list is fellow Pac-12 quarterbacks Caleb Williams from USC, Bo Nix from Oregon, Cam Rising from Utah and Michael Penix Jr. from Washington.
Ward is entering his second year with the Cougars. In 2022, he started all 13 games and was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention. He passed for 3,231 yard and 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions and rushed for an additional five touchdowns.