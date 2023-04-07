MOSCOW — The Pullman Greyhounds returned home with a convincing 11-3 nonleague win against the Moscow Bears in a baseball rivalry game on Thursday.
Pullman (4-4) had a 6-0 lead over Moscow (2-7) after three innings and didn’t let up.
Starting pitcher Brady Coulter earned the win for the Greyhounds, holding the Bears to one run in four innings pitched. Wyatt Hartig absorbed the loss for Moscow.
The Bears were led with two hits including a double from Tom Izzo, while Pullman received two hits apiece from Cade Hill, Brendan Doumit, Max McCloy and Coulter. One of Hill’s hits went for double.
Pullman 222 410 0—11 11 2
Moscow 000 120 0— 3 5 3
Brady Coulter, Peyton Townsend (5), Caleb Northcroft (5) and Kris Schroeder; Wyatt Hartig, Jamison Green (4), Connor Isakson (4), Tommy Holt (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Coulter; L—Hartig
Pullman hits — Cade Hill 2 (2B), Brendan Doumit 2, Max McCloy 2, Coulter 2, Joey Hecker (2B), Northcroft, Bryson Hathaway.
Moscow hits — Izzo 2 (2B), Jack Driskill (2B), Isakson, Levi Anderson.
Kendrick 15, Clearwater Valley JV 3
JULIAETTA — An eight-run first inning paved the way to a five-inning mercy rule victory for Kendrick against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia’s JV.
Mason Kimberling had three of the game’s five hits for the Tigers (5-5).
Clearwater Valley JV 011 10— 3 4 3
Kendrick 832 2x—15 5 2
Tiago Pickering, Carson Schilling (2), Talon Meyer (2), Josh Gardner (4) and Jake Fabbi, Talon Meyer (3); Ralli Roetcisoender, Tucker Ashmead (3), Jack Silflow (4) and Caleb Obryant.
Clearwater Valley hits — Fabbi (2B), Meyer, Tristan Hill, Cam Whitcomb.
Kendrick hits — Mason Kimberling 3, Obryant, Ashmead.
Orofino JV 16-10, Prairie 1-1
OROFINO — Host Orofino’s JV routed the Prairie Pirates in a nonleague doubleheader.
Jaeger Tonderold led the Maniacs at bat with five combined hits for the day, including one double, and pitched eight strikeouts to earn the win at the mound in Game 2. Quinton Naranjo added another four hits with two doubles for Orofino JV.
For Prairie (4-6), Colton McElroy pitched five strikeouts in two innings and provided the team’s lone hit of Game 2.
GAME 1
Prairie 100 0— 1 2 6
Orofino JV 960 1—16 8 1
Cody Kaschmitter, Levi McElroy (3) and Dylan Uhlenkott; Ethan Gilmore and Eddie Harrison.
Prairie hits — Eli Hinds, Noah Behler.
Orofino hits — Quinton Naranjo 3 (2B), Jaeger Tonderold 2, John Wicks, Ethan Gilmore, Harrison.
GAME 2
Prairie 000 100— 1 1 4
Orofino JV 202 33x—10 7 1
Colton McElroy, Hinds (3), Owen McIntire (5) and Kaschmitter; Tonderold, Naranjo (6) and Aiden Olive. W — Tonderold; L — McElroy.
Prairie hit — McElroy.
Orofino hits — Tonderold 3 (2B), Olive 2 (3B), Harrison (3B), Naranjo (2B).
SOFTBALL
Moscow 12-5, Lewiston 5-6
The Bengals found their feet in Game 2 to achieve a nonleague split against Moscow.
In the opener, Megan Poler racked up three hits for Moscow (8-2), which put up four runs apiece in the first, third and fourth innings. Sydney Arellano had a triple and a home run for the Bengals (2-6).
Lewiston played a lot cleaner in the second game en route to victory and outhit the Bears 13-5.
GAME 1
Lewiston 220 100 0— 5 9 4
Moscow 400 440 x—12 11 0
Ashland Schnell, Jenna Barney (6) and Loryn Barney. Kelly Stodick, Allison Doringo (5) and Megan Poler. W — Doringo. L — Schnell.
Lewiston hits — Sydney Arellano 2 (HR, 3B), L. Barney 2 (2B), J. Barney (2B), Evanne Douglass, Anna Ready. Schnell, Shelby Arellano.
Moscow hits — Poler 3, Stodick 2 (2B), Hannah Robertson 2, Poler, Kaci Kiblen, Sammi Pfiffner, Bella Ristine.
GAME 2
Lewiston 003 030 0—6 13 0
Moscow 110 100 2—5 5 2
J. Barney and Caitrin Reel. Stodick and Megan Highfill.
Lewiston hits —Ready 3, Reel 2, Douglass 2, Sydney Arellano 2, Shelby Arellano, L. Barney, J. Barney, A. Schnell.
Moscow hits — Kiblen (3B), Highfill, Stodick, Poler, Ristine.
Clearwater Valley 4-13, Grangeville 1-9
KOOSKIA — Rayne Martinez sparked the Rams to a streak of five hits and three runs in the seventh inning to clinch Game 1, and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia carried the momentum over for a seven-run first inning of Game 2 en route to a nonleague sweep of visiting Grangeville.
Jessica Ketola delivered what coach Vincent Martinez called a “clean, dominant performance again on the mound” for CV (4-1) as she pitched all of Game 1 and three innings of Game 2.
The girls, they just came out playing we had two outs on us and Martinez started it off with a single and then we had five straight singles the girls they kept with it.
The losses were the first of the season for the Bulldogs (6-2), who received a team-high three hits on the day including one double from Siena Wagner.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 000 001 3—4 7 4
Grangeville 000 010 0—1 4 x
Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez; Mattie Thacker and Kinzley Adams.
Clearwater Valley hits — Megan Myers 2, Martinez, Ketola, Chloe Spencer, Gracie Schuster, Autumn Martinez.
Grangeville hits — Siena Wagner, Adams (2B) Abbie Frei.
GAME 2
Grangeville 004 500— 9 11 x
Clearwater Valley 703 21x—13 14 3
Scheuerman and B. Burch; Ketola, Riley Parsons (2), Ketola (5) and Martinez. W — Ketola
Grangeville hits — Dusy Bashaw 2 (2B), Wagner 2 (2B), Aleah Stephen 2, Ruby Willis 2, Scheuerman, Madison Pardue, Addisyn Vanderwall.
Clearwater Valley hits — Martinez 3, Ketola 3, Spencer 2 (2B), Schuster 2, Megan Morrow 2, Seasha Reuben, Myers.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston 7, Moscow 5
Host Lewiston was dominant on the boys side of things and came through two out of three match-deciding super-tiebreaks on the day to edge Moscow in a nonleague team dual.
Amber Tafoya of Moscow rallied to a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 girls No. 2 singles victory, but Lewiston’s No. 2 boys doubles pairing of JJ Pacheco and Caden Beehler pulled out a 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 win and the Bengals’ No. 2 mixed doubles duo of Ryan Carper and Trinity Burke came through 6-1, 5-7, 10-7 to stave off a potential 6-6 tie for the event.
Dylan Gomez, who has gone undefeated through the season thus far, served up a 6-0, 6-0 blanking for the Bengals (3-2) at boys No. 1 singles in the most dominant showing of the day for either team.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Sam Greene 6-0, 6-0; Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Miles Tomlin 6-4, 6-0; Jack Landis, Mos, def. Asher Feucht 6-2, 6-3.
Girls singles — Milli Richards, Mos, def. Alana Ramos 7-5, 6-3; Amber Tafoya, Mos, def. Alexis Keller 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Taryn Henning, Mos, def. Eliza Pfaff 7-6, 6-2.
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-1, 6-2; JJ Pacheco/Cayden Beehler, Lew, def. Aidyn Kelly/Tanner Fealy 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Girls doubles — Lynsie Bren/Olivia Bren, Lew, def. Alyssa Halvorson/Petra Kennedy 6-2, 6-4; Cathryn Ho/Addison Falkenstein-Barker, Lew, def. Cate Gloeckner/Isabel Clark 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed doubles — Bryce Hansen/Sam Unger, Mos, def. Cade Hill/Alli Olson 6-3, 7-5; Ryan Carper/Trinity Burke, Lew, def. Wyatt Thornycroft/Abby Duke 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors add Linn-Benton transfer Manibusan
Coach Shaun Pohlman announced the fifth addition to the 2023 Lewis-Clark State volleyball roster on Wednesday — Linn-Benton Community College product Taya Manibusan.
The outside hitter will join the Warriors in the fall.
“One recruit we were looking for in our recruiting class was a competitor that is well above average and won’t have extreme peaks and valleys,” Pohlman said. “Someone that knows how to help their team win and achieve their goals. Taya is exactly that, and the proof is in the accolades that surround her. Players from Linn-Benton have done very well in the Cascade (Conference), and we are fortunate to have her join our program.”
Manibusan prepped at South Albany High School in Scio, Ore., where she was an all-league performer, then played two seasons at Linn-Benton and helped the Roadrunners to back-to-back Northwest Athletic Conference championships. She was voted conference tournament MVP in both 2021 and 2022 and earned the NWAC Baden Player of the Year award in 2022.
The incoming junior averaged 2.46 kills per set in 2022 with 285 total kills at Linn-Benton. She hit at a .230 attack percentage, dealt 60 service aces and collected 305 digs.