PULLMAN — In a nonleague high school volleyball season-opener on their home court Tuesday, the Pullman Greyhounds raced through the first two sets and edged out a tight third to secure a straight-sets win over visiting Ephrata.
The final scoreline read 25-17, 25-18, 25-23.
The Greyhounds benefited from Sophie Armstrong’s 14 kills, five aces and six digs, along with 29 assists courtesy of Gabriella Oliver.
Trojans topple Knights
TROY — The host Trojans remained perfect in Whitepine League Division I play with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 victory over Logos of Moscow.
Tessa Stoner had six kills and no errors for Troy (8-1, 3-0), while teammate Dericka Morgan served 15-for-16 with eight aces.
“All the girls did excellent,” Trojans coach Deborah Blazzard said.
JV — Troy def. Logos.
Kamiah survives Prairie
KAMIAH — Laney Landmark piled up 18 kills, Emma Krogh contributed 10 kills and five aces and the Kubs edged past visiting Prairie of Cottonwood 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-9 in a seesaw Whitepine League Division I match.
Reesa Loewen added six aces and 16 assists for Kamiah (3-1, 2-1). Prairie fell to 1-2 overall and in league play.
Mustangs pull past Patriots
DEARY — In a five-set epic, Deary ultimately staved off the challenge of visiting St. John Bosco of Cottonwood to remain perfect in Whitepine League Division II play.
The final scoreline read 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 15-8 in favor of the Mustangs (4-1, 3-0).
Kenadie Kirk tallied 12 kills to spearhead the Deary offense.
JV — Deary def. SJB 25-9, 25-4
Tigers humble Spartans
KENDRICK — The host Tigers tore to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 Whitepine League Division II victory against Timberline of Weippe.
Kendrick improved its record to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in league, while Timberline fell to 1-2 and 1-1.
JV — Tied 1-1
Bulldogs can’t top Highlanders
SPOKANE — Visiting Colfax took the first set off larger-division foe Shadle Park of Spokane, but could not keep it up in what proved to be a season-opening nonleague defeat.
The final scoreline read 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 in favor of the host Highlanders.
Hailey Demler provided the Bulldogs with a double-double of 13 kills and 17 digs, while Ava Swan had 13 kills and three blocks, Hope Fulff put up 20 digs, and Lauyrn York dished out 34 assists.
JV — Colfax def. Shadle Park 2-1.
Bantams bow in five
Visiting Cheney inflicted a season-opening defeat on Clarkston in a down-to-the-wire five-set nonleague battle.
The set scores were 20-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-9 and 18-16.
Olivia Gustafson headed up the Bantam offense with 10 kills, while Brooke Blaydes provided 19 digs from the back row.
“We just got tense at the end and didn’t capitalize on some of the balls to put it away,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “... We just need to work on limiting our errors — especially unforced errors. Communication will help.”
JV — Clarkston def. Cheney 25-20, 25-20
Bengals fall to Lake City
COEUR D’ALENE — Traveling Lewiston lost to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene in a a four-set Class 5A Inland Empire League match.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-18, 16-25 and 25-17.
Addie Mckarcher had 14 kills for the Bengals (1-3, 0-1), with Reese Degroot getting 13 digs, 3 aces and 4 kills. Jordynn Albright had 9 kills on the evening.
“We’re a young team, and every game they are getting more comfortable being together on the floor,” Lewiston coach Halle White said. “I’m looking forward to the future and what the team is becoming.”
Bears bested by Bulldogs
SANDPOINT — Visiting Moscow narrowly dropped the first set and went on to lose in three against 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint.
The set scores were 28-26, 25-17 and 25-17.
The Bears (5-4, 2-2) were boosted by nine kills from Eva Biladeau and 17 digs from Addie Branen.
“We just kind of struggled to get going,” Moscow coach Lisa Davis said. “We had some service issues at the line. We identified some things that we really need to work on.”
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint 2-1
C — Moscow def. Sandpoint 3-0
Nighthawks handle Maniac JV
OROFINO — Visiting Nezperce scored a 25-15, 25-9, 21-25, 25-9 nonleague victory against the Orofino JV.
Kairys Grant served four aces for the victorious Nighthawks (1-4).
JV — Orofino C def. Nezperce JV 20-25, 25-16, 15-13.