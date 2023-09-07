Japan was eliminated from the FIBA Basketball World Cup, but former Washington State men’s basketball player Josh Hawkinson made his mark during the tournament.
The former Coug represented Japan from Aug. 25-Sept. 2 across the tournament in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. The tournament is still ongoing.
Hawkinson led the team with 21 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, including a qualifying win over Cape Verde in which he had 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
The former WSU big man and Shoreline, Wash., native earned his Japanese citizenship while playing professionally in Japan.
Hawkinson will have another chance to represent Japan in the Olympics in the summer of 2024.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston 9, Post Falls 0
POST FALLS — The Lewiston Bengals took care of business against Post Falls with a 9-0 win in an Inland Empire League match.
“Pretty solid win,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “We went out there with a couple individual goals as a team that we had set up. We wanted the main thing to be possession and getting shots off. The first half, we had a lot of opportunities we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Lewiston (4-3, 2-1) didn’t need a huge offensive exhibition in the first half — it got it in the second.
Avery Lathen scored three of her five goals in the second half and assisted on another, a goal by Eva Steele in the 65th minute. Lathen finished the game with six total points.
Steele had three total points, two of them goals, and Addy Ashe and Trinity Bonebrake both finished with two total points — a goal and an assist apiece.
The Bengals had 48 total shots for the game, while Post Falls (0-2, 0-2) had just one.
Lewiston 3 6—9
Post Falls 0 0—0
Lewiston — Avery Lathen, 20th
Lewiston — Eva Steele, 28th
Lewiston — Lathen, 33rd
Lewiston — Lathen (Erika Wicks), 48th
Lewiston — Addy Ashe (Trinity Bonebrake), 54th
Lewiston — Lathen (Steele), 57th
Lewiston — Steele (Lathen), 65th
Lewiston — Lathen (Brynn Wimer), 67th
Lewiston — Bonebrake (Ashe), 73rd.
Shots — Lewiston 48; Post Falls 1. Saves — Lewiston: Alli Olson 0, Post Falls: 18.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Kellogg tops Clarkston
CLARKSTON — The Clarkston Bantams dropped a 3-1 result to Kellogg at Lincoln Middle School.
The Bantams lost to the Wildcats by set scores of 25-16, 25-15, 22-25 and 25-18.
“I thought we came out well in the third set,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “... So, for being down two sets and starting off down in the third, I was proud how they came out fighting through to take that third (set).”
Clarkston (0-2) had a chance to take Kellogg (2-0) to five sets. The Bantams led 8-4 in the fourth set before the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run that they never let up.
Hailey Barnea finished the match with five aces for Clarkston, Ella Leavitt had nine kills and Leah Copeland had 21 digs.
Genesee storms past Potlatch
POTLATCH — A dominant first set led to a sweep for the Bulldogs in a Whitepine Division I match against the Loggers.
The set scores were 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 in favor of visiting Genesee.
The Bulldogs (7-3, 4-1) were paced by Makayla Herman (12 kills, five aces) and Kendra Meyer (25 assists, 12-of-12 serving). Potlatch fell to 1-3 in league play.
“Offensively, we were really good the whole time,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “I was really proud of them for sticking with it and getting it done in three.”
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston freshmen 29, Orofino 28
The Lewiston freshmen team rallied past Idaho Class 2A Orofino in a nonleague game.
Blaze Hepburn had three touchdown passes for the Bengals and also tossed the winning two-point conversion.
Jake Scott’s 100-yard interception return highlighted the scoring for the Maniacs, which led 20-0 before the Lewiston freshmen rallied for the victory.
Orofino 6 14 0 8—28
Lewiston 0 7 7 15—29
First Quarter
Orofino — Aiden Olive 1 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Orofino — Olive 37 run (John Wicks run).
Orofino — Jake Scott 100 interception return (run failed).
Lewiston — Michael 25 pass from Haines (Michael kick).
Third Quarter
Lewiston — Michael 3 pass from Hepburn (Michael kick).
Fourth Quarter
Orofino — Nolan Williams 19 run (Wyatt Tomlinson pass from Olive).
Lewiston — Rudolph 20 pass from Hepburn (Michael kick).
Lewiston — Harrison 35 pass from Hepburn (Rudolph pass from Hepburn).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
No. 17 WSU sweeps UC Irvine
PULLMAN — The 17th-ranked Washington State Cougars (6-1) finished with an attack percentage of .458 as a team despite a sluggish start in a 25-22, 25-11, 25-12 win over UC Irvine (2-5) Wednesday night in Bohler Gym.
Magda Jehlarova finished with nine kills on only 10 swings, eclipsing the 1,000 career kills total for her career in the process.
Pia Timmer finished with a team-leading 11 kills and a .474 attack percentage as Argentina Ung dished out 40 assists.
After a close first set, WSU cruised the rest of the way to improve to 4-0 all-time against the Anteaters.
WSU returns to action at 8 p.m. today against Towson (6-1) back at Bohler Gym.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Vandals sit in 7th in opener
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Idaho men are in seventh place through two rounds of their opening tournament of the season — the Ram Masters Invitational at the Fort Collins Country Club.
Idaho is led by Samuel Johnson who is tied for 10th, shooting a 68 in the first round and a 72 in the second for a score of 140.
Host team Colorado State leads the team scores with a 550. Idaho is at 577.
The tournament continues today.
Team scores — T1. Colorado State 550; T1. Long Beach State 550; 3. Cal State-Fullerton 553; T4. Creighton 569; T4. Utah Valley 569; 6. Wyoming 571; 7. Idaho 577; T8. Tarleton State 578; T8. Morehead State 578; 10. Southern Utah 580; 11. Xavier 581; 12. Missouri 582; 13. Utah Tech 589.
Leader — Connor Jones (Colorado State) 129.
Idaho individuals — T10. Samuel Johnson 140; T20. Joe Sykes 142; T44. Johannes Hounsgaard 147; T49. Dalton Dean 148; T75. Tommy Kimmel 161.