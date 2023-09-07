Hawkinson makes an impact in FIBA World Cup

Former Washington State basketball player Josh Hawkinson celebrates after his team hits a 3-pointer at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Hawkinson plays for Japan.

 Photo courtesy of FIBA

Japan was eliminated from the FIBA Basketball World Cup, but former Washington State men’s basketball player Josh Hawkinson made his mark during the tournament.

The former Coug represented Japan from Aug. 25-Sept. 2 across the tournament in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. The tournament is still ongoing.

