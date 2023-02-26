  • NFHS Network

The ending of Saturday's Class 5A state play-in game between Lewiston and Meridian at Grangeville High School.

GRANGEVILLE — Despite letting a 10-point first-quarter lead slip away, the Lewiston boys basketball team did everything it could to secure its first Idaho Class 5A state tournament berth since 2017.

The only thing that stood in the Bengals’ way turned out to be Meridian’s Ryan Baker.

Tags

Recommended for you