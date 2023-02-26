GRANGEVILLE — Despite letting a 10-point first-quarter lead slip away, the Lewiston boys basketball team did everything it could to secure its first Idaho Class 5A state tournament berth since 2017.
The only thing that stood in the Bengals’ way turned out to be Meridian’s Ryan Baker.
The 6-foot-3 junior forward, who was in foul trouble for the most of the second half, hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point line with 1.1 seconds to go as the Warriors withstood the early onslaught to beat Lewiston 55-54 in a state play-in game Saturday at Grangeville High School.
Baker finished with 12 points for Meridian (14-11), which will be making its fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament. The Warriors never held the lead until near the end of the third quarter.
Senior guard Carson Way, who has been dynamic for the Bengals (16-8) in the previous two elimination games, had a game-high 19 points. Junior guard Jordan Bramlet added 10.
Lewiston was up 18-8 at one stage of the first quarter and held an eight-point advantage after that. Slowly, Meridian worked its way back into the game, trailing by two at halftime and eventually taking the lead in the third quarter before the Bengals emerged with a 43-41 advantage heading to the fourth.
The two teams managed a combined five points in the first half of the fourth quarter, as defense ruled the day.
Way hit a pair of free throws with just under 15 seconds left for a 54-53 Lewiston advantage. Baker worked his magic, found a little opening and drained his shot from just inside the arc despite being defended well to put the Warriors up.
After a pair of timeouts, junior forward Drew Hottinger heaved a full-court pass that found its mark in Bramlet. Bramlet, with his back to the basket, turned around and got off a shot from the corner that clanged off the front of the rim, leading Bengal fans and coach Brooks Malm to gather around the 5-foot-10 player to offer words of encouragement.
MERIDIAN (14-11)
Max Gwilliam 3 2-4 8, Griffin Deere 1 4-4 6, Josh Christensen 2 2-2 7, Eric Thomas 2 0-0 4, Ryan Baker 5 1-2 12, Tristan Fortin 1 0-0 3, Carter Anderson 0 0-0 0, Nate Reynolds 2 1-2 5, Duncan Pearce 1 0-0 2, T.J. Sanor 3 0-0 8. Totals 20 10-14 55.
LEWISTON (16-8)
Rylan Gomez 1 6-6 9, Carson Way 5 7-10 19, Jordan Bramlet 3 3-4 10, Karson Mader 2 0-1 4, James White 1 0-2 2, Michael Wren 1 0-0 2, Drew Hottinger 0 4-4 4, Austin Lawrence 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 20-27 54.
Meridian 10 16 15 14—55
Lewiston 18 10 15 11—54
3-point goals — Sanor 2, Christensen, Baker, Fortin, Way 2, Gomez, Bramlet.
Mount Vernon Christian 65, Pomeroy 40
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Pomeroy couldn’t overcome a 20-9 first quarter deficit as it fell to Mount Vernon Christian in the second round of the Washington Class 1B state tournament.
The Pirates turned the ball over 10 times and struggled to run man-to-man against the much taller Hurricanes.
Pomeroy switched to a 2-3 zone in the second quarter, which worked temporarily to put the Pirates down 26-21 at halftime. But Mount Vernon Christian outscored Pomeroy 39-19 in the second half to run away with it.
Trevin Kimble and Brady Bott paced the Pirates (16-8) with nine points apiece.
Billy DeJong paced the Hurricanes (21-6) with a game-high 22 points. Liam Millenaar added eight.
POMEROY (16-8)
Oliver Severs 2 1-2 5, Brady Bott 1 0-0 3, Jett Slusser 3 0-0 9, Trevin Kimble 3 2-2 9, Brodie Magill 1 0-0 3, Colby Ledgerwood 1 0-0 3, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jacob Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 3 2-4 8, Kyzer Herres 0 0-0 0, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 40.
MOUNT VERNON CHRISTIAN (21-6)
Jaxon Silver 0 2-4 2, Colby Faber 1 3-4 6, Ben Rozema 3 0-0 6, Dante Brunk 2 0-0 5, Lucas Bieghler 1 0-0 2, Lucas Millenaar 2 0-0 6, Joel Votipka 1 0-2 3, Billy DeJong 7 5-6 22, Nick Wyatt 1 0-0 2, Jake Feddema 0 0-0 0, Espyn Landrum 1 1-2 3, Liam Millenaar 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 11-17 65.
Pomeroy 9 12 5 14—40
Mount Vernon Christian 20 6 22 17—65
3-point goals — Slusser 3, Bott, Kimble, Magill, Ledgerwood, DeJong 3, Lucas Milenaar 2, Faber, Brunk, Votipka.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 61, Moses Lake Christian 58
CHENEY, Wash. — Moses Lake Christian came out with purpose and scored the first nine points of the game on Colton in opening-round Washington Class 1B state tournament play at Cheney High School, but the Wildcats ultimately rallied to prevail as a 3-point attempt from the Lions to force overtime missed.
Grace Kuhle of Colton (23-1) led all scorers with 25 points, going 9-for-10 from the foul line, while Kyndra Stout connected from distance three times and added another 13 points. Kali Kast led Moses Lake Christian (20-4) with 21 points.
“We did a tremendous job tonight of pushing through and fighting some adversity that kind of hit us,” Wildcats coach Clark Vining said.
Colton will play in a quarterfinal-round game against either Willapa Valley or Inchelium at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Spokane Arena.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN (20-4)
Lorena Serrato 0 0-0 0, Graycie Kast 3 3-6 9, Maria Gulenko 1 2-2 4, Allison Stanley 2 0-0 4, Makiya Kast 4 0-0 8, Mckenna Meise 5 1-2 12, Kali Kast 8 5-5 21. Totals 23 13-15 58.
COLTON (23-1)
Grace Kuhle 8 9-10 25, Holly Heitstuman 1 2-2 4, Kyndra Stout 4 2-6 13, Ella Nollmeyer 3 0-0 7, Clair Moehrle 2 2-2 7, Sidni Whitcomb 0 5-11 5. Totals 18 20-31 61.
Moses Lake Christian 14 11 9 24—58
Colton 9 11 16 25—61
3-point goals — Meise, Stout 3, Nollmeyer, Moehrle.
Colfax 77, Mabton 37
CHENEY, Wash. — The Bulldogs raced out to a 22-9 edge after the first quarter and sailed from there in beating the Vikings in a Washington Class 1B state tournament first-round game at Cheney High School.
With the victory, Colfax (25-0), which finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final state media poll, will take on the winner of Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle-Rainier in a quarterfinal-round game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Spokane Arena.
Brynn McGaughy paced the Bulldogs, who were 35-for-73 (47.9%) shooting overall, with 28 points. She tallied 16 of her points in the first half, when Colfax raced out to a 45-20 lead. Hailey Demler added 16 points.
Jezebel Ramirez had 12 points for Mabton (18-7), which finished 15-of-62 (24.2%) from the field.
The Bulldogs forced the Vikings into 18 turnovers in the contest.
MABTON (18-7)
Esmeralda Sanchez 3 0-0 7, Jasmin Chavez 1 0-0 2, Alea Bonewell 0 0-0 0, Keirrah Roettger 1 0-0 2, Jezebel Ramirez 4 3-5 12, Amy Moreno 2 0-0 5, Ashley Macedo 2 1-2 5, Mari Galarza 0 0-0 0, Alana Zavala 2 0-3 4. Totals 15 4-7 37.
COLFAX (25-0)
Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 8, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 7, Hailey Demler 7 1-1 16, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 3 1-2 8, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Brynn McGaughy 14 0-0 28, Harper Booth 2 0-0 4, Destiny Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 2-3 77.
Mabton 9 11 10 7—37
Colfax 22 23 21 11—77
3-point goals — Sanchez, Ramirez, Moreno, Gibb 2, Gilchrist, Demler, York.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDIdaho men win three events, women one at Big Sky meet
MOSCOW — Idaho senior sprinter Spencer Barrera and junior middle distance runner Lorenz Hermann each came away with one individual title and took part in a winning relay at the Big Sky indoor championship meet at the Kibbie Dome.
The Vandal men, with three titles, finished in second place as a team with 113 points, behind meet champion Northern Arizona’s 182.5. The women’s team surged to a third-place finish with 70.5 points, behind meet winner Northern Arizona’s 200.5.
Barrera won the 400 title for the second time in three years with a time of 47.04 seconds. Herrmann defended his championship in the 800 by crossing the finish line in 1:48.84. The pair then teamed up with junior Deyondre Davis and senior Alex Ayers to win the the 1,600 relay in 3:12.34.
Freshman Mia Sylvester claimed the shot put crown for the women’s team with a heave of 51 feet, 8¼ inches.