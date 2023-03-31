PULLMAN — Megan Highfill hit for the cycle and the Moscow Bears softball team wasted no time routing the Pullman Greyhounds 29-0 in a nonleague softball game Thursday.
Moscow (7-1) only took three innings to take down Pullman (1-3, 1-0), putting up 24 of its runs in the first two innings and ending the game after the third because of the mercy rule.
Kelly Stodick earned the win for the Bears from the circle, no-hitting the Greyhounds in the process.
Eight different players had multiple-hit showings for Moscow. In addition to Highfill’s cycle, Hannah Robertson had four hits of her own, including a grand slam and a double; Megan Poller had three hits including a double and Addie Branen and Kaci Kiblen each had two hits including a home run. Kiblen’s home run was a grand slam.
Moscow (12)(12)5—29 21 0
Pullman 000— 0 0 3
Kelly Stodick and Sadie Newlan; Kinsey Rees and Taylor Cromie.
Moscow hits — Megan Highfill 4 (HR, 3B, 2B), Hannah Robertson 4 (HR, 2B), Megan Poler 3 (2B), Addie Branen 2 (HR), Kaci Kiblen 2 (HR), Bella Ristine 2, Amanda Pouchnik 2, Stodick 2.
Colton 11, DeSales 10
COLTON — Sidni Whitcomb pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts and made two hits with a double and two RBI to lead Colton to victory in a back-and-forth battle with DeSales of Walla Walla in Southeast 1B League play.
Relief pitcher Kiya Soza struck out another three batters in two innings and had her own two hits, double and two RBI for the Wildcats, who moved to 2-1 on the season.
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was suspended because of darkness. It will be made up at a later date.
DeSales 201 060 1—10 3 4
Colton 041 103 2—11 6 7
K. Dunham and A. Guest; Sidni Whitcomb, Kiya Soza (6) and Rachel Becker. W — Soza.
DeSales hits — Guest 2 (3B), C. Kutsch.
Colton hits — Whitcomb 2 (2B), Soza 2 (2B), Kyndra Stout, Becker.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLDeSales 14-15, Colton 0-0
COLTON — The Wildcats failed to record a run in a Southeast 1B League doubleheader against the Fighting Irish of Walla Walla.
Colton pitcher Grant Wolf recorded his team’s only hit of Game 1.
In Game 2, Dan Bell took the loss for the Wildcats (0-8, 0-4) while Wyatt Jordan, in addition to pitching in relief, recorded Colton’s lone hit of the contest, which went for a double.
GAME 1
DeSales 801 23—14 10 1
Colton 000 00— 0 1 3
Sal Sisk and Connor Nunes; Grant Wolf, Angus Jordan (5), Raydyn Hop (5) and Ryan Impson. L—Wolf.
DeSales hits — Joe Baffney 3 (2B), Billy Holtzinger 2 (2 2B), Sisk 2, Wade Huether 2, Remy Arceo.
Colton hit — Wolf.
GAME 2
DeSales (10)20 12—15 8 1
Colton 000 00— 0 1 6
Billy Holtzinger and Hudson Hall; Dan Bell, Wyatt Jordan (1), Matt Reisenauer (5) and Ryan Impson, Dan Bell (5). L—Bell.
DeSales hits — Holtzinger 2 (2B), Caden McCollaugh 2 (2B), Cohen Wood, Daniel Balof, Malachi Raymond, Remy Arceo.
Colton hit — Jordan (2B).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman 5, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds earned their sixth straight win in a league match against the East Valley Knights of Spokane Valley.
“East Valley was honestly better than anticipated,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “I think our players relayed that. East Valley played really tough. The three chances they had were good chances. One of those chances we almost didn’t get the save.”
Despite the surprising competitiveness of East Valley (3-5, 1-4), Pullman (7-1, 3-0) was able to blank the visitors.
Brothers Carlens and Clarens Dollin each recorded two points with a goal and an assist apiece. Both brothers accounted for the assist on each other’s goal.
Aaron Oatley had three saves for the Greyhounds, stopping all of the Knights’ shots.
East Valley 0 0—0
Pullman 3 2—5
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Carlens Dollin), 5th.
Pullman — Kai Hirosae (Marcello Romero), 25th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 32nd.
Pullman — Leo Hoffman (Lukas Wexler) 56th.
Pullman — Evan French, 61st.
Shots — Pullman 11, East Valley 3. Saves — East Valley: Bledsoe 4. Pullman: Aaron Oatley 3.
Clarkston game rescheduled
The scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League soccer game between Clarkston and Rogers of Spokane has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. April 8 at Rogers.
The game was moved because of scheduling conflicts related to Clarkston’s spring break.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDPullman, Moscow split McCluskey Twilight
MOSCOW — The Pullman boys and Moscow girls took the team titles at the McCluskey Twilight dual meet at Bear Field.
The Greyhound boys registered a 70-66 win, and the Bear girls earned a 73-62 victory.
For the boys, Pullman’s Liam Fitzgerald won in three events, taking the 800 (2 minutes, 7.53 seconds), the 1,600 (4:49.47) and running a leg of the 1,600 relay — along with Evan Anderson, Caleb Ratliff and Timothy Chapman — that won in 3:39.00.
On the girls side, Moscow’s Jessika Lassen was victorious in the 100 (13.95), the 200 (28.82) and the 400 relay, along with Ashlyn Fakhouri, Kennedy Thompson and Addison Lassen (53.50).
BOYS
100 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 11.71; 2; Timothy Chapman, Pul, 11.89; 3. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 11.97.
200 — 1. Timothy Chapman, Pul, 23.57; 2. Logan Tate, Mos, 23.63; 3. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 23.71.
400 — 1. Logan Tate, Mos, 52.97; 2. Tyler Woolley, Mos, 54.67; 3. Anthony Wright, Pul, 56.11.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:07.53; 2. Isaac Palmer, Mos, 2:10.59; 3. Caleb Ratliff, Pul, 2:11.18.
1,600 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 4:49.47; 2. Mick Perryman, Mos, 4:51.58; 3. Kieran Long, Mos, 4:55.08.
3,200 — 1. Kieran Long, Mos, 10:39.10; 2. Raul Najera, Pul, 10:52.59; 3. Peter Jobson, Pul, 10:53.02.
110 hurdles — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 15.60; 2. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 15.95; 3. Asa Fischer, Pul, 18.89.
300 hurdles — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 43.87; 2. Asa Fischer, Pul, 46.94; 3. Alexander Wheatley, Pul, 48.52.
400 relay — 1. Pullman A (George Burke, Siqi Li, Anthony Wright, Silas Wheatley) 48.30; 2. Moscow B 50.06.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman A (Evan Anderson, Caleb Ratliff, Timothy Chapman, Liam Fitzgerald) 3:39.00; 2. Moscow A 3:42.24.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 40-4; 2. Samuel Sears, Pul, 36-8; 3. Emrik Gollnick, Pul, 36-1.5.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 120-6; 2. Samuel Sears, Pul, 118-0; 3. Emrik Gollnick, Pul, 110-10.
High jump — 1. Tyler Woolley, Mos, 5-2; 2. Andrew Avery, Pul, 4-8; 3. Matthew Bowman, Pul, 4-0.
Pole vault — 1. Matthew Bowman, Pul, 9-6; 2. Chris Druffel, Pul, 9-0; 3. Ethan Maxcer, Mos, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 21-0; 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 18-6; 3. Elom Afatchao, Mos, 18-2.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 43-1.25; 2. Logan Tate, Mos, 37-11; 3. Asa Fischer, Pul, 34-1.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Jessika Lassen, Mos, 13.95; 2. Addison Lassen, Mos, 14.62; 3. Rosemia Altman, Pul, 14.64.
200 — 1. Jessika Lassen, Mos, 28.82; 2. Kennedy Thompson, Mos, 29.67; 3. Mika Toyoda, Pul, 30.00.
400 — 1. Mika Toyoda, Pul, 1:07.29; 2. Oluwatomisin Oloniyo, Pul, 1:08.88; 3. Morgan Apt, Mos, 1:10.71.
800 — 1. Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:29.19; 2. Cora Crawford, Mos, 2:43.84; 3. Geneva McClory, Mos, 2:48.04.
1,600 — 1. Abigail Hulst, Pul, 5:35.16; 2. Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 5:36.90; 3. Cora Crawford, Mos, 5:42.39.
3,200 — 1. Abigail Hulst, Pul, 11:46.74; 2. Cora Crawford, Mos, 12:18.53; 3. Shahad Akasha, Pul, 12:40.33.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Whitworth, Pul, 18.36; 2. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 19.04; 3. Sophia Jones, Pul, 21.31.
300 hurdles — 1. Olivia Whitworth, Pul, 53.75; 2. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 54.95; 3. Sophia Jones, Pul, 1:09.95.
400 relay — 1. Moscow A (Ashlyn Fakhouri, Kennedy Thompson, Addison Lassen, Jessika Lassen) 53.50; 2. Pullman A 56.53; 3. Moscow B 58.55.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman A (Mika Toyoda, Olivia Whitworth, Ada Harris, Anna Fitzgerald) 4:29.26; 2. Moscow A 4:35.89; 3. Pullman B 5:00.96.
Shot put — 1. Leyna Venzke, Mos, 29-3; 2. Shannon Lindsey, Mos, 27-0.5; 3. Ella Soule, Mos, 25-1.75.
Discus — 1. Leyna Venzke, Mos, 74-0; 2. Shannon Lindsey, Mos, 67-2.5; 3. Ella Soule, Mos, 64-11.
High jump — 1. Sophie Allen, Mos, 4-4; 2. Memphis Gray, Mos, 4-4; 3. Anna Ristine, Mos, 4-0.
Pole vault — 1. Shannon Lindsey, Mos, 7-0; 2. Maile Sandberg, Pul, 7-0; 3. Grace Castillo, Mos, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Kennedy Thompson, Mos, 15-1; 2. Ayanna Kapofu, Pul, 14-4; 3. Heidi Lee, Pul, 13-5.
Triple jump — 1. Jessa Skinner, Mos, 31-10.75; 2. Heidi Lee, Pul, 29-2.25.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC adds player
The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf coaching staff has announced the addition of Owen Pearson to the 2023-24 roster.
The senior at Preston High School helped his team to two district titles and also maintained a 4.0 grade-point average, competing in football and basketball as well as golf.
“Owen will be a great addition to the Warrior men’s program,” caoch Zach Anderson said in a news release. “With a solid high school career, we look forward to seeing how his game progresses at the collegiate level. We are excited to have Owen on campus in the fall.”