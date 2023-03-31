PULLMAN — Megan Highfill hit for the cycle and the Moscow Bears softball team wasted no time routing the Pullman Greyhounds 29-0 in a nonleague softball game Thursday.

Moscow (7-1) only took three innings to take down Pullman (1-3, 1-0), putting up 24 of its runs in the first two innings and ending the game after the third because of the mercy rule.