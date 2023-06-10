Horses will race against motorcycles today in the latest event at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park.
The Mac’s Cycle Horsepower vs Horse Power event will pit horses against motorcycles in a barrel race. It is a timed event with the eight fastest motorcycles and eight fastest horses competing against the clock for $3,000 in prize money.
There will also be an event called “Keyhole” where motorcycles and horses will face off in a head-to-head race.
Advance tickets are $15, available at Mac’s Cycle, all three Valley Les Schwab Tire Centers, Rosauers and online at ECMXPARK.com. Tickets will be available at the gate as well for $20.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
LCSC signs Moscow native
The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf team announced the signing of incoming freshman and Moscow High School product Myah Parsons on Friday.
Parsons became the top girls golfer for the Bears her junior year and represented Moscow in the Idaho 4A state golf tournament. She also finished second at the district tournament.
“Myah is a great addition to the women’s program,” LCSC coach Zach Anderson said in a news release. “A local player, she brings Idaho high school golf experience from a great program in Moscow. The team will benefit from the positive attitude she has and her great work ethic. I can’t wait to see the success Myah has on and off the course.”
Parsons was also a team captain on the Bears girls basketball team.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
LCSC adds Division I transfer
The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team wasted no time rejuvenating a roster with the departures of All-Americans Jorgen Lie Viken, Devon Caruso and Elias Theodossopoulos.
The team announced on Friday the incoming transfer of sophomore Kyle Krall by way of Western Illinois.
The highlight of the Calgary, Alberta, Canada native’s golf career came in high school, where he finished second in the 2022 provincial championship and tied for fifth in the Alberta U17 Championship in 2021.
“Coach Anderson has done a phenomenal job building this program and I believe, with the players we have added this offseason, that this is a national championship caliber team,” Krall said in a news release. “I am beyond excited to help make this a reality and I hope my play can really help us take it to the next level.”
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.