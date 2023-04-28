SPOKANE VALLEY — The visiting Pullman boys soccer team sealed a standalone first-place finish in the 2A Greater Spokane League with a 4-0 shutout of West Valley on Thursday.

The Greyhounds (13-1, 9-0) stormed out of the gates with a second-minute goal by Carlens Dollin and logged all four of their scores within the first half. They were efficient, going 4-for-7 in shots-on-goal for the day.