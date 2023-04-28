SPOKANE VALLEY — The visiting Pullman boys soccer team sealed a standalone first-place finish in the 2A Greater Spokane League with a 4-0 shutout of West Valley on Thursday.
The Greyhounds (13-1, 9-0) stormed out of the gates with a second-minute goal by Carlens Dollin and logged all four of their scores within the first half. They were efficient, going 4-for-7 in shots-on-goal for the day.
This was the 200th boys soccer win in the career of coach Doug Winchell, which began in 2007. It was also the 16th consecutive time Pullman has beaten West Valley, with the Hounds’ last defeat in the rivalry coming March 31, 2016.
Pullman 4 0—4
West Valley 0 0—0
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Leo Hoffman), 2nd
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Leon Lange), 9th
Pullman — Wexler (Phillipp Kirchhoff), 18th
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, 31st
Shots — Pullman 7, West Valley 3. Saves — Pullman: Aaron Oatley 2, West Valley: Marsh 3.
East Valley 5, Clarkston 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bantams fell to the Knights in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Clarkston (1-12, 1-9) faced an early 2-0 deficit in the first half, but pulled back to within a goal at 3-2 in the second half courtesy of a 52nd-minute score from Juan Sabogal. East Valley (4-10, 2-7) scored two straight to seal the win.
Sabogal played a part in both goals for the Bantams, providing an assist to Mason Ruberti in the 35th minute. James LeBret had six saves for Clarkston.
Clarkston 1 1—2
East Valley 3 2—5
East Valley — Brystin White (Riley Marquette), 23rd
East Valley — Marquette, 30th
Clarkston — Mason Ruberti (Juan Sabogal), 35th
East Valley — Weston Fracz (Hunter Anderson), 44th.
Clarkston — Sabogal, 52nd.
East Valley — Riley Marquette (Hunter Anderson), 69th.
East Valley — Anderson, 72nd.
Shots — Clarkston 8, East Valley 12. Saves — Clarkston: James LeBret 6; East Valley: Cooper Bledsoe 3.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville 4-6, St. Maries 0-7
Sam Lindsley pitched a 15-strikeout complete game to lead Grangeville to victory in the first half of a 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader with St. Maries before the Bulldogs narrowly fell in Game 2 at Clearwater Field.
Grangeville (9-11, 3-2) outhit the Lumberjacks 7-3 in the second game, but suffered from defensive lapses in the field, committing four costly errors. St. Maries (5-11, 3-5) built a three-run lead before a seventh-inning rally by the Bulldogs came up one run short of extending the game.
Kaycen Sickels and JP Jackson each totaled two hits with one double on the day for Grangeville.
GAME 1
St. Maries 000 000 0—0 3 2
Grangeville 012 100 x—4 5 0
Brock Anderson, Wyatt Holmes (4) and Dillon Holder; Sam Lindsley and David Goicoa.
St. Maries hits — Anderson (2B), Holder, Trey Gibson.
Grangeville hits — Sickels (2B), Goicoa, Cody Klement, JP Jackson, Cooper Poxleitner.
GAME 2
St. Maries 002 130 1—7 3 2
Grangeville 040 000 2—6 7 4
Wicks, Holmes (6) and Holder; Klement, Jackson (4), Jack Bransford (5) and Goicoa.
St. Maries hits — Holmes (2B), Anderson, Milo Marsh.
Grangeville hits — Ebert 2, Klement, Jackson (2B), Sickels, Bransford, Poxleitner.
Clearwater Valley 9, Potlatch 8
POTLATCH — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia held off Potlatch by one run to remain perfect in Whitepine League play.
The visiting Rams (12-6, 9-0) benefited from a home run by Carson Schilling, a 3-for-4 batting performance by Jake Fabbi and two doubles from Trebor Altman. Altman also pitched the first five innings before Anthony Fabbi stepped in to close things out at the mound. Trailing 9-3 through four innings, the Loggers (8-5, 5-4) moved the scoreboard in the fifth and sixth to make things very tight, but could not quite close the gap.
Complete information was not available.
Clearwater Valley 211 500 0—9
Potlatch 300 023 0—8
Trebor Altman, Anthony Fabbi (6) and A. Fabbi, Tiago Pickering (6); Jameson Morris, Bryson Carpenter (6) and Avery Palmer.
Prairie 2, Kendrick 1
COTTONWOOD — Noah Behler pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts while catcher Cody Kaschmitter threw out three runners attempting steals to help Prairie of Cottonwood edge past Kendrick in Whitepine League play.
The Pirates (10-8, 9-3) also benefited from a double by Colton McElroy. Tucker Ashmead finished at the mound and doubled at the plate for the visiting Tigers (9-6, 5-4).
Kendrick 000 001 0—1 4 1
Prairie 100 100 x—2 8 1
Ty Koepp, Tucker Ashmead (6) and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Noah Behler and Cody Kaschmitter.
Kendrick hits — Ashmead (2B), Issac Rigney, Xavier Carpenter, Koepp.
Prairie hits — Colton McElroy (2B), Kaschmitter, Jake Quintal, Carter Shears, Dylan Uhlenkott, Phil Schwartz, Eli Hinds, Behler.
Post Falls 14, Moscow 3
POST FALLS — In a game that had been delayed from March, the Bears finished out a nonleague defeat to the host Trojans.
Moscow (5-14) was tied 3-3 with Post Falls (10-11) after the third inning, but the Trojans outscored the Bears 11-0 the rest of the way to end the game in five innings via mercy rule.
Ethan McLaughlin absorbed the loss for Moscow pitching in relief.
Jamison Green led the Bears at the dish with two hits.
Moscow 030 00— 3 6 0
Post Falls 219 02—14 13 0
Mike Kiblen, Ethan McLaughlin (2), Wyatt Hartig (3), Connor Isakson (4) and Tyson Izzo; Austin DeBoer, Gabe Cooley (2), Langan Naylor (3) and Aidan Tomlinson, Cooley (3). W— Naylor; L—McLaughlin.
Moscow hits — Jamison Green 2, Hartig, McLaughlin, Isakson, JP Breese.
Post Falls hits — Tyler French 2 (HR), Isaac Ziegler 2 (3B), Lucas Smith 2, Cooley 2, Jake Bustamante 2, Naylor, Jayden Butler, Jackson George.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Moscow 15, Potlatch 4
POTLATCH — The Bears took down the host Loggers in a nonleague softball game.
Moscow (14-6) concluded the first inning with a 4-0 advantage over Potlatch (9-3). The Loggers pulled back to 6-4 after the third inning, but the Bears put up nine runs in the fourth and fifth to take the mercy-rule victory.
Allison Dorigo earned the win from the circle for Moscow, while Josie Larson absorbed the loss for Potlatch.
Kaci Kiblen and Amanda Pouchnik paced the Bears at the plate with three hits each. Megan Highfill added two of her own — a double and a triple.
Jaylee Fry led the Loggers with two hits.
Moscow 411 54—15 14 1
Potlatch 022 00— 4 8 3
Allison Dorigo, Kelly Stodick (4) and Megan Highfill; Josie Larson, Brianna Winther (5) and Tayva McKinney. W—Dorigo; L—Larson.
Moscow hits — Kaci Kiblen 3, Amanda Pouchnik 3, Highfill 2 (2B, 3B), Hannah Robertson 2, Megan Poler 2, Sadie Newlan, Bella Ristine.
Potlatch hits — Jaylee Fry 2, McKinney (3B), Dareese Brown (2B), Delaney Beckner, Kaylen Hadaller, Kylie Heitstuman, Brooklyn Mitchell.
Colton 14, Pullman 4
COLTON — The Wildcats punched above their weight, ending a nonleague softball game against the visiting Greyhounds in six innings via mercy rule.
Pullman (2-11) jumped out to an early 2-1 lead against Colton (10-3) before the Wildcats put up six runs at the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Colton tacked on seven more runs to the visitors’ two to end the game early.
Pitcher Sidni Whitcomb earned the win for the Wildcats, going the full six innings in the circle and allowing just four hits. Sophie Armstrong absorbed the loss for the Greyhounds.
Ellie Ward led Pullman at the plate with two hits. Kaydee Heitstuman and Kiya Soza recorded two hits apiece for Colton, with one of Heitstuman’s going for a double.
Pullman 200 011— 4 4 8
Colton 100 625—14 9 4
Sophie Armstrong and Taylor Cromie; Sidni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker.
Pullman hits — Ellie Ward 2, Eloise Clark (2B), Kinsey Rees.
Colton hits — Kaydee Heitstuman 2 (2B), Kiya Soza 2, Claire Moehrle (2B), Becker (2B), Kyndra Stout (2B), Whitcomb, Kate Schultheis.
Genesee 12, Orofino 2
GENESEE — Makayla Herman hit a two-run home run over the left field fence to seal the deal via mercy rule in a nonleague win for Genesee against visiting Orofino.
This avenged a season-opening defeat for the Bulldogs (5-5), who benefited from another two hits apiece by Maxine English and Rylie Baysinger along with a triple from Kendra Meyer. The Maniacs (9-5) broke an early drought with runs in the fifth and sixth, but it was too little too late.
“My girls were just a lot more patient at the plate,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “We’ve been preaching that — to be a lot more patient, instead of just swinging at everything that comes at them.”
Orofino 000 011— 2 3 2
Genesee 340 032—12 8 2
Riley Stout and Maxine English; R. Deyo and R. Diffin.
Orofino hits — Diffin, J. Miller, Deyo.
Genesee hits — English 2, Rylie Baysinger 2, Makayla Herman (HR), Kendra Meyer (3B), Shelby Hanson, Stout.
Lapwai 29, Kamiah 18
KAMIAH — Visiting Lapwai put a high-scoring affair to bed by mercy rule in Whitepine League competition against Kamiah.
The Wildcats (2-9, 2-7) blitzed into action with a 15-run first inning, only for the Kubs (0-6, 0-6) to answer with an 11-run second. Lapwai gradually built on its edge through the next four to achieve an 11-run lead through six, halting the contest.
Krisalyn Bisbee pitched a complete game for the Wildcats.
Full information was not available.
Lapwai (15)04 424—29 20 6
Kamiah 0(11)1 420—18 x 2
DeSales 18-18, Pomeroy 2-5
POMEROY — The Pirates dropped a Southeast 1B League softball doubleheader against DeSales of Walla, allowing 18 runs in both contests.
Pomeroy (1-15, 1-9) had its best inning of the day in Game 2 with five runs in the fifth, but it was not enough to escape a second consecutive mercy rule defeat at the hands of the Fighting Irish (10-4, 6-1).
GAME 1
DeSales 062 91—18 11 0
Pomeroy 010 1x— 2 2 0
K. Dunham, C. Kutsch (4) and A. Guest; J. Gingerich, M. Warren (1) and T. Gilbert. W—Dunhman; L—Warren.
DeSales hits — Dunham 2 (HR), N. Balderas 2, L. Rohde 2, J. Doohan (3B), Kutsch (2B), Guest, D. Grant, M. Ortuno.
Pomeroy hits — M. Altube (2B), H. Bagby.
GAME 2
DeSales 033 246—18 16 0
Pomeroy 000 050— 5 9 0
C. Kutsch and A. Guest; M. Warren, H. Bagby (1) and K. Potoshnick. W—Kutsch; L—Bagby.
DeSales hits — Guest 3 (2B, HR), Kutsch 3 (2 2B), K. Dunham 2 (2B, HR), N. Balderas 2 (2 2B), D. Grant 2 (2B), L. Rohde, M. Ortuno, L. Lopez, A. Perez.
Pomeroy hits — C. McKiernan 2 (2B), K. Schmidt 2, I. Field 2, T. Gilbert, O. Cooper, Potoshnick.
COLLEGE GOLF
Habgood earns bid to Regionals
Fifth-year WSU women’s golfer Darcy Habgood will have rare home field advantage after earning a bid to the NCAA regional round, which will take place from May 8-10 at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman. The bids were announced Wednesday.
Habgood is the fifth women’s golfer to earn an individual selection for the regional round, and the first since Alivia Brown in 2018. She had a scoring average of 74.13 this season and had six top-15 finishes, two of them in the top five.
Seven Warrior men receive honors
In his first year at the helm of the golf team, Lewis-Clark State’s Zach Anderson was named Cascade Conference Men’s Coach of the Year.
Under Anderson, three men’s golfers received honors.
Jorgen Lie Viken was named Cascade Conference Men’s Golfer of the Year and Devon Caruso and Sondre Andresen were also named to the All-Conference team.
Viken claimed two individual titles this season and averaged a conference-best score of 72.1.
Four LCSC women also received All-Conference honors — senior Alexandra Schmidt, freshman Kylee Hughes and juniors Deana Caruso and Kyla Currie.
RUNNING
Seaport River Run to take place Saturday
The 45th annual Seaport River Run begins Saturday at 10 a.m., with participants in the short and long course both starting in Swallows Nest Park
The short course is 2.9 miles, while the long course is 6.2 miles.
This year, the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education (LIFE) is the financial partner for the event. Funds raised from the run will be used for LIFE grants given to students from grades K-12.
Runners can park in the overflow lot at Swallows Nest Park. Shuttle services will be provided from Hells Gate State Park Marina back to Swallows Nest State Park.
As of Thursday evening, about 360 runners had signed up for the event. On Saturday, racers can late register until 8:40 a.m. at the start line on race day.
Line formation begins at 9:40 a.m.