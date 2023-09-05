Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named the Big Sky Conference’s offensive player of the week for football, it was announced Monday.

In Idaho’s 42-17 win against Lamar last Thursday, Hatten caught seven passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 45 yards and a touchdown on a double-pass trick play to Nick Romano. It is the first weekly award for Hatten this season after being named the Big Sky’s preseason offensive MVP.