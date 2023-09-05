Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named the Big Sky Conference’s offensive player of the week for football, it was announced Monday.
In Idaho’s 42-17 win against Lamar last Thursday, Hatten caught seven passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 45 yards and a touchdown on a double-pass trick play to Nick Romano. It is the first weekly award for Hatten this season after being named the Big Sky’s preseason offensive MVP.
Jonah Elliss earns Utah’s athlete of the week honors
Moscow High School alum Jonah Elliss was named the University of Utah’s student-athlete of the week Monday.
The No. 14 Utah Utes won a football game against the Florida Gators 24-11 last Thursday with Elliss playing a big part.
Elliss had four total tackles, two sacks and broke up a pass for the Utes, who joined the rest of the Pac-12 going undefeated in last week’s college football competition.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
LCSC named team of the week
The Lewis-Clark State College cross country team was named the Cascade Conference Under Armour Team of the Week, it was announced Sunday.
The men’s team finished fourth at the Northwest Clash last Friday in Cheney, Wash., behind three NCAA Division I programs while the women finished fifth behind three Division I program and NCAA Division III Carleton at the same event.
Carter Gordon had a personal-best 19-minute, 2.3-second finish in the 6,000-meter run and finished 19th overall for the men.
Brookyln Shell also ran a career best — a 14:57.3 in the 4,000, placing her 23rd overall for the women.