Idaho Vandals wide receiver Hayden Hatten (80) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a Big Sky Conference game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Saturday.
Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten was named to Hero Sports’ preseason first-team All-American football list on Wednesday.
The redshirt junior is coming off a record-setting year for the Vandals in 2022. He set the Idaho single-season touchdown reception record with 16 and finished with 1,209 receiving yards, fourth all-time in school history in a single season.
Hatten, along with teammate Jermaine Jackson, were the only teammates in the FCS to each have over 1,000 receiving yards.
Cougs set for Pac-12 Media Day
Washington State will head to Las Vegas to participate in Pac-12 Media Days on Friday at Resorts World.
The event takes place across the whole day and will begin with remarks from commissioner George Kilavkoff at 8 a.m.
Each team will have a coach and two players representing them at the event. News conferences with the coaches and players will be available on Pac12.com and the Pac-12 Now app.
The Cougars will be represented by coach Jake Dickert, quarterback Cam Ward and edge rusher Ron Stone Jr.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Former Warrior player joins coaching staff
Former Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball player and Lewiston native Cali Moscrip has joined the Warriors’ women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, it was announced Wednesday.
Moscrip played for LCSC from 2017-19. After her playing career, she started the AAU program Border Town Basketball in Lewiston in 2020.
“I am super excited to be back in the Warrior women’s basketball program in this new role,” Moscrip said in a news release. “Being a Warrior is something special and I have been blessed with the opportunity to be a part of it in many different ways. I am looking forward to coaching with and learning from (coach) Caelyn (Orlandi) on and off the court, and impacting the lives of our student-athletes.”
COLLEGE ROWING
Trio of Cougs off to World Championships
Washington State University has three representatives at the U23 World Rowing Championship from Wednesday to Sunday in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
Fiona Elliott, Ella Greenslade and Ilaria Macchi will each compete for their own respective countries — Elliott for the Canada eight boat team, Greenslade for the New Zealand women’s coxed four boat and Macchi for Italy’s four boat.
Greenslade competed Wednesday, Elliott competed yesterday and today and Macchi will compete on Friday after also competing Wednesday.
