EUGENE, Ore. — The Idaho Vandals’ men’s golf team concluded the first of the two-day Duck Invitational on Monday.
Idaho ranks 12th out of 14 teams after the first day of competition.
EUGENE, Ore. — The Idaho Vandals’ men’s golf team concluded the first of the two-day Duck Invitational on Monday.
Idaho ranks 12th out of 14 teams after the first day of competition.
Freshman Samuel Johnson is the highest-ranked golfer for Idaho, tied for 20th with a 4-over-par.
Senior Colt Sherell is the next-highest on the leaderboard, tied for 34th with a 6-over-par.
Sherrell and Johnson both led the team with four birdies each on the day.
Monday’s second round was suspended because of weather and darkness.
The round will resume today at 8:15 a.m. and will be followed by the third round.
LCSC teams honored by conference
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s golf teams were named the Cascade Conference co-teams of the week, it was announced.
The Warriors swept the team and individual titles at the Warrior Spring Invitational last Tuesday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Senior Alexandra Schmidt won medalist honors on the women’s side, and senior Jorgen Viken was first in the men’s tournament.
The pair, along with senior Devon Caruso, competed at the UPS Spring Invitational in Tacoma. Viken placed first after shooting a career-low 5-under-par 66 on Sunday for a two-round total of 4-under 138. Caruso was fourth in the men’s tourney and Schmidt second in the women’s event.
The teams next compete at the Walla Walla Invitational from April 3-4.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Warriors start road stretch with loss
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — The Lewis-Clark State College men’s and women’s teams began the first of a four-match Kentucky road trip with a 6-1 loss to the University of Cumberlands (Williamsburg, Ky.).
The Lewis-Clark State (6-10) men’s doubles teams of Dan Felker/Maksim Matyrnyi, Decland Townsend/Cade Edwards and Itaru Kikuchi/Daniel Tevez swept all three doubles matches, but the Warriors failed to record a win in men’s singles competition.
On the women’s side, Heidi Moyo/Catherine Khardina recorded the only women’s doubles win for Lewis-Clark State (10-9) and Moyo came back from losing the first set win her match in a super tiebreak for the Warriors’ only singles win of the day.
Both the men and women’s teams will hit the courts at 10 a.m. today against Campbellsville.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.