It’s a dead heat: Bantams, Bengals tie

Lewiston’s Christian Bren delivers a hit to the ball against Clarkston during a tennis match Monday at Lewiston.

 August Frank

Rivals Clarkston and Lewiston tangled Monday afternoon, and neither side ended up totally pleased. Or totally disappointed.

A tennis dual between the Bantams and Bengals ended in a 6-6 tie at Lewiston High’s courts.

