Rivals Clarkston and Lewiston tangled Monday afternoon, and neither side ended up totally pleased. Or totally disappointed.
A tennis dual between the Bantams and Bengals ended in a 6-6 tie at Lewiston High’s courts.
Clarkston swept the girls singles matches and mixed doubles. Lewiston took all of the boys doubles and girls doubles matches, and went 2-1 in boys singles.
Bengals coach Sandi Stocks said “it’s always fun to play Clarkston in a pretty competitive match.”
TIE: LEWISTON 6, CLARKSTON 6
Boys singles — Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Nathan Gall, 6-3, 6-3; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Esten Lee, 6-0, 6-1; Brennan Rice, Lew, def. Haven Morfin, 6-2, 6-1.
Girls singles — Gabe Mills, Clk, def. Alana Ramos, 6-2, 6-1; Eloise Teasley, Clk, def. Trinity Burke, 6-2, 6-2; Kayla Frei, Clk, def. Scout Alford, 6-3, 6-0.
Boys doubles — Garrett Beardsley/Christian Bren, Lew, def. Xander Van Tine/Dominic Paulucci, 6-1, 6-0; J.J. Pacheco/Cayden Beehler, Lew, def. Cody Whittle/Cole McKenzie, 6-2, 7-5.
Girls doubles — Lynsie Bren/Olivia Bren, Lew, def. Anouck Jansen/Ella Leavitt, 6-1, 6-0; Addi Barker/Eliza Pfaff, Lew, def. Olivia Gustafson/Kendall Wallace, 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.
Mixed doubles — Ikaika Millan/Maddy Kaufman, Clk, def. Ryan Carper/Alexis Keller, 6-4, 6-3; Espen Williams/Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Cade Hill/Lizzy Pacheco, 6-3, 7-6(8-6).
Sandpoint 10, Moscow 2
SANDPOINT — The Sandpoint Bulldogs won 10 matches to two for the Moscow Bears in a 4A Inland Empire League dual.
Moscow’s two wins both came in mixed doubles: a 6-0, 6-1 win by the team of Bryce Hansen/Sam Unger and a 7-5, 7-6 win by the team of Abby Duke/Wyatt Thornycroft.
GIRLS
Singles — Neva Reseka, San, def. Mille Richards 6-2, 6-1; Maisie Brazill, San, def. Amber Tafayo 6-1, 6-2; Adrian Doty, San, DQ.
Doubles — Sydney Webb/Aubrey Knowles, San, def. Petra Kennedy/Alyssa Halvarson 6-1, 6-1; Maile Evans/Patch Howard, San, def. Cate Gloeckner/Isa Clark 6-1, 6-1
BOYS
Singles — Jacob Dawson, San, def. Jack Landis 6-1, 7-5; Matthew Norton, San, def. Ayden Kelley 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Ballard, San, def. Tanner Fealy 6-1, 6-1
Doubles — Evan Wiley/Aden Heitz, San, def. Ellis Joeckel/Lucas Ting 6-2, 1-6(8); Owen Larson/Ivan Steinbacks, San, def. Sam Greene/Miles Tomlin 6-2, 7-5
MIXED DOUBLES
Hansen/Unger, Mos, def. Fisher Dail/Berkely Cox 6-0, 6-1
Duke/Thornycroft, Mos, def. Brennan Johnson/Ellie Tutin, 7-5, 7-6.
BASEBALLGrangeville 12, St. Maries 6
ST. MARIES — The Grangeville Bulldogs earned a comeback win against the St. Maries Lumberjacks in a 2A Central Idaho League game.
St. Maries (7-12, 3-6) had a 4-1 lead over Grangeville (11-12, 5-4) going into the fifth inning.
The Bulldogs outscored the Lumberjacks 11-2 the rest of the way for the win.
Cody Klement earned the win pitching in relief for Grangeville. He came in the fourth inning and allowed just two runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Kacyen Stickels led the Bulldogs at the dish — connecting for three hits including a double and a two-run home run that helped the Bulldogs get on its run. Carter Mundt and Taven Ebert also had three hits, with one of Mundt’s being a double.
Grangeville 010 032 6—12 12 3
St. Maries 020 200 2— 6 10 1
Sam Lindsley, Cody Klement (4) and David Goicoa; Wyatt Holmes, Trace Wicks (5) and Dillon Holder. W—Kelment; L—Wicks.
Grangeville hits — Kacyen Sickels 3 (2B, HR); Carter Mundt 3 (2B), Taven Ebert 3, JT Jackson 2, Ray Holes.
St. Maries hits — Wicks 2 (2B), Kody Tefft 2, Holmes (HR), Trey Gibson (2B), Holder, Riley Abell, Landon Holmes, Milo Marsh.
Orofino 17, Asotin 7
ASOTIN — The Orofino Maniacs defeated the Asotin Panthers in six inning in a cross-state nonleague game.
Orofino (14-5) jumped out to a 6-1 lead through two innings then proceeded to outscore Asotin 11-6 the rest of the way for the six-inning mercy-rule win.
Aiden Olive earned the win for the Maniacs while Sam Hall absorbed the loss for the Panthers.
Orofino was led with two hits apiece from Olive, Nick Drobish and Bodey Howell. Drobish’s hits included a triple.
Asotin (12-8) was led at the dish with two hits including a double from both Hall and Cody Ells, respectively.
Orofino 159 200—17 10 3
Asotin 101 23x— 7 7 6
Aiden Olive, Quinton Naranjo (5) and Silas Naranjo; Sam Hall, AJ Olerich (3), Justin Boyea (5) and Carson Reedy, Hall (5). W—Olive; L—Hall.
Orofino hits — Nick Drobish 2 (3B), Olive 2, Bodey Howell 2, Quinton Naranjo (3B), Loudan Cochran (2B), Dash Barlow, Gavin Christopherson.
Asotin hits — Hall 2 (2B), Cody Ells 2 (2B), Gavin Ells, Boyea, Cameron Clovis.
Genesee 12, Lapwai 7
LAPWAI — Genesee got its first win of the season, beating Whitepine League opponent Lapwai.
Genesee (1-12, 1-11) got out to a 6-2 lead after four innings, and despite a five-run sixth inning by Lapwai (2-9, 2-9), the Bulldogs were still able to put up six runs to keep the lead, on their way to a breakthrough victory.
Kole Scharnhorst pitched six innings and earned the win for Genesee, and also led the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits including a triple. Herschel Williamson absorbed the loss for the Wildcats.
Genesee 112 203 3—12 11 4
Lapwai 010 105 0— 7 7 8
Kole Scharnhorst, Teak Wareham (7) and Joe Johnson; Herschel Williamson, DaRon Wheeler (6) and Dillon White, Herschel Williamson (6). W—Scharnhorst; L—White.
Genesee hits — Scharnhorst 3 (2B), Wareham 2 (3B), Johnson 2 (2B), Jackson Banks 2, Reggie Granlund, Tyrnan Barber.
Lapwai hits — Brooklyn Williamson 3 (2B, 3B), Justin Rickman 2 (2B), White, Garret Baumbaugh.
Troy 4, Potlatch 2
POTLATCH — Troy relied on a four-run fourth inning to topple Whitepine League rival Potlatch.
Dominic Holden pitched five innings for the Trojans (10-4, 10-3), striking out 12 batters, and had a single at the plate.
Jackson Vowels pitched a complete game for the Loggers (5-14, 5-14).
Potlatch 000 020 0—2 1 5
Troy 000 400 0—4 2 3
Jackson Vowels and N/A. Dominic Holden, Joey Bendel (6) and Makhi Burrett.
Potlatch hit — Sam Barnes.
Troy hits — Holden, Eli Stoner.
SOFTBALLCV 9-6, Kendrick 1-0
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley Rams scored a critical sweep of a Whitepine League softball twinbill against the Kendrick Tigers.
Jessica Ketola earned wins in Game 1 and 2 from the pitching circle for Clearwater Valley (10-4, 8-3), going the distance in both games while striking out 18 in the matinee and fanning 14 in the nightcap.
Taylor Boyer absorbed the loss for Kendrick (13-7, 7-3) in Game 1 and Hayden Kimberling absorbed the loss in Game 2.
Natalie Kimbley had the lone hit for the Tigers in Game 1, and Morgan Silflow led the visitors with two hits in the nightcap.
Gracie Schuster led all Rams batters at the dish with four hits on the day. Megan Myers totaled three on the day for Clearwater Valley.
“We’re continuing to tighten up our game and fix some of the errors we had earlier in the season,” Clearwater Valley coach Vincent Martinez said.
GAME 1
Kendrick 100 000 0—1 1 0
Clearwater Valley 200 304 0—9 4 0
Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez
Kendrick hit — Natalie Kimbley
Clearwater Valley hits — Megan Myers 2, Gracie Schuster, Macy Morrow.
GAME 2
Kendrick 000 000 0—0 5 2
Clearwater Valley 012 102 x—6 6 2
Hayden Kimberling and Kenadie Kirk; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez
Kendrick hits — Morgan Silflow 2, Ashna Casto (2B), Lilly Hanson, Natalie Kimbley
Clearwater Valley hits — Gracie Schuster 3, Jessica Ketola (3B), Megan Myers, Cloie Spencer.
St. Maries 15, Genesee 5
ST. MARIES — The Grangeville Bulldogs (12-8, 3-5) dropped a 2A Central Idaho League game against the St. Maries Lumberjacks (14-3, 8-1), losing by a score of 15-5.
GIRLS GOLFPullman wins girls meet
SPOKANE — The Pullman girls won a Greater Spokane League golf meet at Latah Creek Golf Course.
The Greyhounds finished first out of six teams, three of which factored in the team scoring.
Pullman had an overall score of 368 for an 8-over par — eight strokes ahead of second-place West Valley.
Pullman’s highest placers were Ryliann Bednar and Matiline Rink.
Bednar had a 2-over 72 and finished third and Rink had a 12-over 84 to finish fourth.
Clarkston didn’t score low enough to have a qualifying team score — but Tierny McKarcher finished fifth overall with a 25-over 97.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 368; 2. West Valley 376; 3. East Valley 499.
Leaders — 1. Melia Cerenzia (West Valley) 70; 2. Spencer Cerenzia (West Valley) 72.
Pullman individuals — 3. Ryliann Bednar 74; 4. Matiline Rink 84; 7. Faith Sampson 104; T8. Emma Bobo 106; 14. Alexis Hendrickson 127; 17. Isabelle Brinkman 148.
Clarkston individuals — 6. Tierny McKarcher 102; 13. Haley Mendenhall 125; 20. Olivia Lopez 160x; 21. Franny St. Marie 163x.
TRACKCook sets PR in 400
RITZVILLE — Garfield-Palouse’s girls finished second overall at the Undeberg Invite at Ritzville High school.
Colfax finished ninth and Pomeroy placed 18th.
The Pirates’ boys team placed fourth overall with a score of 41. Colfax was in sixth with 39 team points and the Vikings placed tied for eighth.
Kennedy Cook of Gar-Pal won the 200 meters with a time of 26.14 seconds. She also set a personal-best time in the 400, finishing the race in 57.47 seconds.
Pomeroy’s Bredon Fruh set a personal-best mark in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet to win the gold.
COLLEGE BASEBALLUtah 12, WSU 11
SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington State baseball team had the tying run on second in the ninth inning, but couldn’t bring it home and bowed to Utah in a Pac-12 contest Sunday afternoon.
The Cougars (25-17, 7-13 Pac-12) recorded 16 hits and scored in each of the first six innings, but went scoreless in the last three frames. They put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but the Utes’ Zac McCleve struck out the last two batters to end the game.
Utah (18-24-1, 7-16-1) jumped to a 7-3 lead through two innings and managed to hold off the Cougs.
WSU leadoff batter Jonah Advincula recorded three hits, scored twice and stole two bases to push his season total to 18, the most stolen bases by a Coug since Mike Wetmore stole 32 in 1996. Elijah Hainline and Bryce Matthews each added three hits and two RBI while Cam Magee recorded a pair of hits.
Washington St. 213 131 000—11 16 0
Utah 340 320 00x—12 10 1
Taylor, Wilford (2), Baughn (4), Cottrell (4), Orr (5), Brotherton (6), Liss (7), Grillo (8) and Cresswell. Day, Kuehl (3), Maylett (5), Hostert (5), Lugo-Canchola (6), Harris (6), Ashman (8), McCleve (9) and Cop.
W — Hostert (2-2). L — Orr (1-2). Save — McCleve (3).
WSU hits — Advincula 3 (2B), McKeon, Brown, Russell, Magee 2, Harvey, Hainline 3 (2B), Cresswell, Matthews 3.
Utah hits — Cop, Kiernan 3 (2-2B, HR), Bodily 2 (2B), Frei 2, Flaharty (3B), Webster.