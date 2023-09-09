KAMIAH — The Logos Knights of Moscow mustered a 40-14 victory over defending champion Kamiah in a battle of Whitepine League Division I high school football unbeatens on Friday.
The host Kubs (1-1, 1-1) scored on the opening drive of the game, but the Knights (3-0, 2-0) leveled the contest at 6 by the end of the first quarter. Logos asserted a 20-14 halftime lead and held Kamiah scoreless after intermission while doubling its own tally en route to victory.
Quarterback Jack Driskill registered 413 total yards of offense for the Knights, passing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more. Dominic Porras received for two TDs — one on a “beautiful throw” for 60 yards, according to coach Nick Holloway — and Henry Sundlie caught one, while Ben Carlson closed out scoring for the day on the ground in the fourth quarter.
“The program’s showing some maturity now,” said Holloway, whose team is in its third year of existence. “It’s starting to come together. It’s definitely been a growing process, and we thought we could do this. I knew Kamiah was tough — coach (Nels) Kludt’s teams are always good — but I think we had the right strengths to match against certain things they do.”
A complete box score was not available.
Logos 6 14 14 6—40
Kamiah 6 8 0 0—14
Potlatch 50, Prairie 8
POTLATCH — Loggers quarterback Jack Clark ran for over 200 yards as Potlatch trounced Whitepine League Division I foe Prairie of Cottonwood.
The Potlatch hurler was also 6-for-10 through the air for 129 yards. He added two interceptions on defense.
Levi Gehring scored the lone touchdown for the Pirates (1-1, 1-1) off of a 33-yard reception from Noah Behler.
The Loggers (2-0, 2-0) have outscored their first two opponents of the year 124-16.
Prairie 0 0 8 0—8
Potlatch 12 16 8 14—50
Potlatch — Waylan Marshall 12 pass from Jack Clark (pass failed).
Potlatch — Clark 31 run (pass failed).
Potlatch — Tanner Garrels 21 interception return (Clark run)
Potlatch — Clark 5 run (Jay Marshall run)
Prairie — Levi Gehring 33 pass from Noah Behler (Dylan Uhlenkott run)
Potlatch — Clark 26 run (Jay Marshall run)
Potlatch — Ben Johnson 64 pass from Clark (Marshall run).
Potlatch — Clark 47 run (run failed).
Asotin 16, Tri-Cities Prep 6
PASCO, Wash. — Traveling Asotin gave up only 131 yards of offense to Tri-Cities Prep in a Southeast 1B League victory.
“I thought we played real well — especially defense,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said.
The Panthers (2-0, 2-0) enjoyed two rushing touchdowns from Cody Ells and a field goal courtesy of Cameron Clovis. Peter Eggleston rushed for another 95 yards and Gavin Ells had 57 receiving for Asotin.
Asotin 0 10 0 6—16
Tri-Cities 0 0 6 0— 6
Asotin — Cameron Clovis 26 field goal
Asotin — Cody Ells 1 run (Clovis kick)
Tri-Cities — Ethan Hedgpeth 3 run (kick failed)
Asotin — Ells 2 run (kick blocked)
Pomeroy 46, Waitsburg 22
POMEROY — Five different players ran touchdowns for Pomeroy in what coach Kyle Kimble called a “pretty good team win” against visiting Southeast 1B League foe Waitsburg.
Kimble also praised his Pirates’ defense for managing “key stacks” and “timely interceptions” that stifled Waitsburg. Pomeroy moved to 1-1 overall and in league play so far this season.
Waitsburg 8 0 14 0—22
Pomeroy 20 6 6 14—46
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 55 run (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Walker Flynn 23 run (conversion)
Pomeroy — Jacob Reisinger 4 run (Flynn run)
Waitsburg — VanHoose 29 pass from Reyes (Fortune run)
Pomeroy — Flynn 18 TD run (conversion failed)
Pomeroy — Roberts 65 pass from Jett Slusser (conversion failed)
Waitsburg — VanHoose 39 pass from Reyes (conversion failed)
Waitsburg — Seagraves 2yd Rush (VanHoose pass from Reyes)
Pomeroy — Slusser 14 run (Reisinger run)
Pomeroy — Severs 12 run (conversion failed)
Cascade 28, Lewis County 24
CASCADE, Idaho — Visiting Lewis County rallied late to run unbeaten Cascade close, but ultimately came up short in nonleague play.
The Eagles (1-2) benefited from 290 yards and three touchdowns rushing courtesy of Gage Crow, who also passed 2-for-3 for 66 yards and caught twice for 15 yards to total 371 on offense for the day.
“It was a close one,” Eagles coach Monty Moddrell said. “Came down to the end, and we just kind of ran out of time.”
Lewis County 8 0 8 8—24
Cascade 6 14 8 0—28
Cascade — Cole Olson 50 pass from Tyler Thurston (run failed)
Lewis County — Gage Crow 85 run (Crow run)
Cascade — Thurston 8 run (run failed)
Cascade — Olson 18 pass from Thurston (Olson run)
Cascade — Finley Wilkins 13 pass from Thurston (Olson run)
Lewis County — Crow 65 run (Crow run)
Lewis County — Crow 2 run (Crow run)
Chewelah 21, Colfax 8
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs held Chewelah to a single touchdown for three quarters, but the floodgates opened in the fourth before Colfax could finally get on the board in a Southeast 1B League defeat.
“I thought our kids played really tough tonight,” said Colfax coach Mike Morgan, whose team fell to 0-2 overall and in league. “... We made a late charge, but by that time in the game, it was a little out of hand.”
Chewelah 6 0 0 15—21
Colfax 0 0 0 8— 8
Chewelah — Haden Jarred 95 run (conversion failed)
Chewelah — Hunter Stearns 32 run (Stearns run)
Chewelah — Stearns 10 run (Bode Katzer kick)
Colfax — Jaxon Wick 3 pass from Seth Lustig
Lakeside 42, Deary 34
DEARY — Quincy Hall of Lakeside of Plummer punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 1:15 remaining to lift the Knights over host Deary in nonleague play.
The Mustangs (2-1) were aided by the performance of Jacob Mechling, who had over 100 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
Hall was responsible for five of Lakeside’s six scores.
Lakeside 14 12 8 8—42
Deary 12 8 6 8—34
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 1 run (run failed).
Lakeside — Quincy Hall 54 kick return (Hall run).
Deary — Jacob Mechling 33 pass from Nolan Hubbard (run failed).
Lakeside — Hall 39 run (pass failed).
Deary — Mechling 45 pass from Hubbard (Blane Clark run).
Lakeside — Hall 3 run (run failed).
Lakeside — 1 run (run failed).
Deary — Mechling 35 pass from Hubbard (run failed).
Lakeside — Hall 54 run (Hall run).
Deary — Dawson Bovard 12 run (Ashmead run).
Lakeside — Hall 2 run (Hall run).
Rogers 34, Grangeville 18
SPOKANE — Larger-division foe Rogers of Spokane exploited Grangeville’s lack of depth in the second quarter as it exploded for 21 points to down the Bulldogs in nonleague play.
The Bulldogs (1-2) got on the board first following a 12-yard connection from David Goicoa to Thayn Williams.
The pair would connect one more time in the second quarter for an eight yard score.
Rogers 7 21 0 6—34
Grangeville 6 6 0 6—18
Grangeville — Thayn Willaims 12 pass from David Goicoa (kick failed).
Rogers — Casey 5 run (Peabody kick).
Rogers — Moore 20 fumble recovery (Peabody kick).
Grangeville — Willams 8 pass from Goica (kick failed).
Rogers — Casey 26 run (Peabody kick).
Rogers — Moore 60 pass from Casey (Peabody kick).
Rogers — Casey 4 run (kick failed).
Grangeville — Cody Klement 26 pass from Goica (pass failed).
Troy 46, Genesee 20
GENESEE — Visiting Troy earned its first win of the season, more-than-doubling Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee on the scoreboard.
The Trojans moved to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in league play, while the Bulldogs fell to 0-2 overall and in league.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Salmon River 40, Tri-Valley 16
RIGGINS — Salmon River downed Long Pin Conference foe Tri-Valley on Friday.
Complete information was not available.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU Cougars best BYU Cougars
PULLMAN — The host No. 13 WSU remained undefeated as they downed the No. 8 Brigham Young University Cougars in four sets at the Cougar Challenge tournament.
BYU won the first set, but Washington State stormed back to take the next three for a final scoreline of 18-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19.
Pia Timmer led WSU with 21 kills, followed by Iman Isanovic with 20. Magda Jehlarova had six blocks, with Lana Radakovic getting four. Argentina Ung notched 47 assists for WSU, and Karly Basham tallied 16 digs.
Warriors can’t hang with Owls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State took on Oregon Tech in its first Cascade Conference road matchup of the season, falling to the Owls in straight sets with a scoreline of 26-24, 25-19, 25-19.
Senior libero Kenzie Dean climbed to No. 5 all-time in the Warriors’ program record book with 10 digs on Friday to move to 1,408 in her career. The Warriors sit at 3-6 on the season and 2-2 in conference.
UI drops two in Cougar Classic
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Idaho dropped both of its matches to open the Cougar Classic against University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
The Vandals (1-7) first fell to UWM in three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-14. Taryn Vrieling paced the Vandals with eight kills. Renata Moralez Lopez added seven.
In the second match, SIIE downed Idaho 25-22, 25-19, 25-23. Vrieling once again led the Vandals, firing 12 kills. Aubrey Nielson added 11.