KAMIAH — The Logos Knights of Moscow mustered a 40-14 victory over defending champion Kamiah in a battle of Whitepine League Division I high school football unbeatens on Friday.

The host Kubs (1-1, 1-1) scored on the opening drive of the game, but the Knights (3-0, 2-0) leveled the contest at 6 by the end of the first quarter. Logos asserted a 20-14 halftime lead and held Kamiah scoreless after intermission while doubling its own tally en route to victory.