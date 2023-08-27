PLUMMER, Idaho — Logos of Moscow won its first football shutout in program history on Saturday, routing Lakeside of Plummer 56-0 in a nonleague season debut.
The victorious Knights held Lakeside — another team of Knights — to just 77 yards of offense, with running back Quincy Hall accounting for 61 of those.
Logos’ senior quarterback Jack Driskill went 6-for-10 passing for 201 yards and a score, while adding 125 more yards and four more scores on the ground.
Ben Carlson had three receptions for 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 60-yard scoring grab in the second quarter.
Logos 28 22 0 6 — 56
Lakeside 0 0 0 0 — 0
Logos — Dominic Porras 53 pass from Jack Driskill (Lucius Comis pass from Driskill)
Logos — Driskill 17 run (conversion failed)
Logos — Driskill 19 run (Carlson pass from Driskill)
Logos — Comis 26 run (conversion failed)
Logos — Ben Carlson 60 pass from Driskill (Carlson run)
Logos — Driskill 28 run (conversion failed)
Logos — Porras 1 pass from Driskill (Jonathan Morrill run)
Logos — Morrill 5 run (conversion failed)
Lewis County 40, Salmon River 22
NEZPERCE — Gage Crow finished with 232 yards and four touchdowns from 11 carries as the Lewis County Eagles soared past visiting Salmon River of Riggins in the fourth quarter to open their season with a nonleague win.
Also running for two touchdowns was the Eagles’ Aiden McLeod, while Gabe Zavala passed for two of the three Salmon River scores. The contest was tied at 22 through three quarters before Lewis County went off for three fourth-quarter touchdowns to stamp its authority.
“We kind of adjusted a little bit as far as our blocking scheme up front,” Eagles coach Monty Moddrell said. “Our defense played really well; we have some super kids coming up as far as defense.”
Salmon River 0 14 8 0—22
Lewis County 6 16 0 18—40
Lewis County — McLeod 9 run (run failed)
Salmon River — Shepherd 15 pass from Zavala (Bovey pass from Zavala)
Salmon River — Herzig 12 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Crow 44 run (McLeod run)
Lewis County — Crow 62 run (Crow run)
Salmon River — Shepherd 7 pass from Zavala (Zavala run)
Lewis County — McLeod 1 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Crow 40 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Crow 58 run (run failed)
Lewiston 35, Woods Cross 10
REXBURG, Idaho — Lewiston fell to Woods Cross (Utah) in its season opener at the Rocky Mountain Rumble event at Madison High School.
The Wildcats held a 7-0 edge following the first quarter. The Bengals were able to cut into their lead following a 40-yard field goal from Alex Hernandez.
Lewiston wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter which was an 8-yard connection from Drew Hottinger to Jordan Bramlet.
A complete box was not available.
Lewiston 0 3 0 7—10
Woods Cross 7 14 7 7—35
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Trojans make run in Fong tourney
Facing foes ranging from its own Idaho 1A all the way up to the 5A size classification, Troy volleyball finished second overall in the the Judy Fong Memorial Tournament held this weekend at Lewiston.
Matches were played in a shortened best-of-three set format for this event. Troy kicked things off in pool play with a three-set victory over Sandpoint, then topped Orofino and Pendleton (Ore.) in two apiece to book its spot in the top-tier “Gold Bracket.”
There, the Trojans bested longtime league rival Genesee in two and overcame Lewiston in three in the semifinal round before falling two-sets-to-none against Coeur d’Alene in the title match. They were 5-1 overall for the event.
Host Lewiston finished 3-1 for the day, having gone unbeaten in its own pool. Moscow won the second-tier Silver Bracket title with a 3-2 overall record, led by Eva Biladeau with a total of 27 kills and nine aces.
“This is such a good beginning-of-the-year tournament, because you can just try so many different rotations and different individuals,” Trojans coach Deborah Blazzard said. “We were trying to work on our mental toughness, and I feel like the girls did that. There were a ton of rallies by our last game, they were exhausted. ... They just did not give up; they kept going and persevering, and I’m really pleased to see that at the beginning of the season.”
The event commemorates former Lewiston volleyball coach Judy Fong, who died of breast cancer in 2014.
Savages bring down Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Salmon River of Riggins edged Nezperce 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 23-25 15-10 in a back-and-forth nonleague match.
“Really well-matched teams,” Nezperce coach Jennifer Lux said. “It was a great (match). Lots of great things on both sides.”
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Orofino 3, Priest River 1
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Visiting Orofino put up three goals before Priest River could log one en route to a Central Idaho League win.
Ethan Potratz opened up scoring in the first five minutes of action, while a pair of Jorge Santos-Lopez goals created a scoreboard cushion for the Maniacs.
Orofino 1 2—3
Priest River 0 1—1
Orofino — Ethan Potratz (Caden Robinson), 4th
Orofino — Jorge Santos-Lopez (Cash Nelson), 54th
Orofino — Santos-Lopez, 63rd
Priest River — NA, 76th
Shots — Orofino 8, Priest River 2. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 1, Priest River: Baylor White 4.
Post Falls 3, Moscow 1
POST FALLS — Moscow’s Will Vieux scored off a deflection in the 65th minute, but Post Falls came with the victory in a nonleague game.
Wyatt Thornycroft had two saves for the Bears (0-2) against their Idaho Class 5A foes.
Complete stats were not available.
Moscow 0 1—1
Post Falls 1 2—3
Timberlake 10, Grangeville 1
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Bulldog boys suffered a nonleague road defeat to Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Moscow 11, Post Falls 0
MOSCOW — Elli Rainer scored five times to lead a tour de force victory for Moscow over visiting Post Falls.
“We dominated the game with possession, passing (and) shots and were able to showcase our exceptional talent,” said Moscow coach Jessica Brown, whose team moved to 1-1 on the season. “... We trusted in each other and played a beautiful game of soccer.”
Moscow 9 2—11
Post Falls 0 0— 0
Moscow — Lola Johns, 13th
Moscow — Elli Rainer (Rebecca Abbott), 18th
Moscow — Addison Lassen, 23th
Moscow — Rainer, 28th
Moscow — Addison Lassen (Kaylee Wood) 30th
Moscow — Rainer (Rebecca Abbott) 33rd
Moscow — Winnie Colvin (Lassen),
Moscow — Rainer (Colvin) 38th
Moscow — Rainer (Kolbi Kiblen), 40th
Moscow — Edie Sumner, 49th
Moscow — Bryn Bowersox (Sumner), 65th
Shots — Moscow: 28, Post Falls: 1. Saves — Moscow: NA 1, Post Falls: Ky Winther 17.
Lewiston 3, Sandpoint 2
SANDPOINT — Eva Steele and Avery Lathen combined for a pair of second-half goals to help Lewiston pull past host Sandpoint.
Steele’s goal came in the 60th minute off of a Lathen feed while Lathen’s goal came in the 74th minute off of a Steele assist.
“They connect well together,” Lewiston girls soccer coach Scott Wimer said. “They also owe the midfield a lot for the way they play through them.”
The Bengals (2-3) outshot the Bulldogs (2-1) 14-10.
Lewiston 1 2—3
Sandpoint 0 2—2
Lewiston — Trinity Bonebreak (Erika Wicks), 14th.
Sandpoint — Hope Barnes, 58th
Lewiston — Eva Steele (Avery Lathen), 60th.
Lewiston — Lathen (Steele), 74th.
Sandpoint — Mia Vorhies, 78th.
Shots — Lewiston 14, Sandpoint 10. Saves — Lewiston: Ali Olson 8, Sandpoint: Lili Brinkmeier 8.
JV — Sandpoint 4, Lewiston 0
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
2 Bengals race in Boise
Lewiston runners James Stubbers and Lucas Clements raced at the mountainous Bogus Basin XC Invite near Boise, with Stubbers finishing 25th in 19 minutes, 51 seconds while Clements was 31st in 20:23.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
No. 4 Louisville hammers Cougs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 21 Washington State (1-1) suffered its first loss of the season, falling to fourth-ranked Louisville in a 3-0 sweep at the three-day, season-opening Cardinal Classic tournament.
The Cardinals (2-0) won 25-19, 25-14, 25-23.
Katy Ryan had a team-leading 10 kills on 21 attempts (.381) at opposite hitter, but as a team Washington State hit just .175 for the match.
Pia Timmer added nine kills for Washington State, while Karly Basham and Argentina Ung tied for the team lead with eight digs apiece.
Louisville was led by outside hitter Anna DeBeer with 17 kills and 10 digs.
Vandals fall in four
MOSCOW — The host Vandals fell to North Dakota State in four sets, 15-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-25, in Vandal Volleyball Invitational play at Memorial Gym.
For the second day in a row, outside hitter Taryn Vrieling led the way with 10 kills for the Vandals (0-2) while Zuzanna Wieczorek followed with nine kills. Lacy Cox set up the attack with a total of 20 assists.
Three players had double-digit kills for undefeated NDSU (3-0).
The Vandals will finish out tournament play at 11 a.m. today against UC Riverside.
Skylights wear down Warriors
SURPRISE, Ariz. — In its finale of the OUAZ Invitational, Lewis-Clark State fell to MSU-Northern in a five-set nailbiter.
The set scores were 25-15, 20-25, 24-26, 25-22 and 15-10.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led the Warriors (2-4) with 19 kills on just three errors and Gianna Anderson had a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs.
The Skylights had three players with double-digit kills.