DEER PARK, Wash. — The Logos and Garfield-Palouse girls teams each finished in the top five from a 20-team field at the Glenn Wolf Invitational track meet at Deer Park High School on Friday.
The Knights of Moscow won the meet with 74 points, just beating out second-place Freeman’s 72. The Vikings were fifth with 59 points.
Gar-Pal’s Kennedy Cook won the 200 with a time of 27.40 seconds and the 400 in 59.79. Logos’ Sara Casebolt was first in the 1,600 in 5:35.13.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Freeman 111; 2. Davenport 72.5; 3. Chewelah 62; 4. Riverside 61.5; 5. Priest River 48; 6. Medical Lake 44; 7. Newport 43.5; T8. Mary Walker 41; T8. St. George’s 41; 10. Northwest Christian 25; 11. Liberty 20; 12. Oakesdale 15; 13. St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse 14; 14. Tonasket 13.5; 15. Columbia 13; 16. Logos 12; 17. Kettle Falls 9; 18. Deer Park 7; 19. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4; T20. Valley Christian 3; T20. Garfield-Palouse 3.
100 — 1. Cody Gilroy, Che, 11.48; 2. Kanoa Rogan, Fre, 12.11; 3. Caleb Cochran, Fre, 12.15.
200 — 1. Tomeko Cates, MW, 23.10; 2. Cody Gilroy, Che, 23.42; 3. Lucas Paul, Lib, 23.79.
400 — 1. Shawn Jones, StG, 51.72; 2. Lucas Paul, Lib, 51.73; 3. Ryan Pomrankey, KF, 53.25.
800 — 1. Reid Headrick, ML, 2:04.10; 2. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 2:10.08; 3. Cade Spencer, Riv, 2:11.47.
1,600 — 1. Reid Headrick, ML, 4:32.52; 2. Benjamin Morales, StG, 4:32.75; 3. David Parker, Riv, 4:53.06.
3,200 — 1. Cole Foster, Che, 9:53.39; 2. Ty Crockett, Che, 10:07.14; 3. Titua Tapia, Che, 10:23.84.
110 hurdles — 1. Trent Sandborn, Fre, 16.75; 2. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 16.99; 3. Rory Maloney, SJEL, 17.66.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Dav, 42.14; 2. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 43.64; 3. Eli Larson, Che, 44.08.
400 relay — 1. Freeman A (Ryan Delcour, Jackson Grover, Sage Gilbert, Kanoa Rogan) 44.91; 2. Chewelah 46.01; 3. Freeman B 46.82.
1,600 relay — 1. Freeman (Caleb Cochran, Sage Gilbert, Tyce Gilbert, Gunnar Reed) 3:39.09; 2. Davenport 3:45.04; 3. Liberty 3:46.72.
Shot put — 1. Matyus McLain, PR, 48-7.75; 2. Jackson Grover, Fre, 47.5.5; 3. Liam Earl, ML, 41-11.25.
Discus — 1. Matyus McLain, PR, 150-1; 2. Ronan Sherman, New, 137-11; 3. Jason Schillinger, Dav, 127-6.
Javelin — 1. Colby Shamblin, NWC, 156-3; 2. Liam Earl. ML, 154-3; 3. Jackson Perry, Oak, 144-2.
High jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, MW, 6-8; 2. Jackson Perry, Oak, 6-0; 3. Ronan Sherman, New, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Ryan Delcour, Fre, 13-0; 2. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 11-0; 3. Jet Helm, Riv, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, MW, 20-1.5; 2. Carter Korff, PR, 19-9.5; 3. Ryan Delcour, Fre, 19-3.75.
Triple jump — 1 Tomeko Cates, MW, 42-10.25; 2. Ronan Sherman, New, 39-2.75; 3. Carter Korff, PR, 37-8.5.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 74; 2. Freeman 72; 3. Medical Lake 68; 4. Oakesdale 64; 5. Garfield-Palouse 59; 6. St. George’s 58.5; 7. Odessa 58; 8. Tonasket 37; 9. Deer Park 36.5; 10. Davenport 34.5; 11. Riverside 31; T12. Kettle Falls 19; T12. Priest River 19; T14. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 16; T14. Mary Walker 16; 16. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 11.5; 17. Liberty 11; 18. Valley Christian 10; 19. Oroville 4; T20. Chewelah 1.5; T20. Northwest Christian 1.5.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oak, 13.29; 2. Rylee Russell, Fre, 13.46; 3. Kali Brown, Riv, 13.69.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.40; 2. Jessie Reed, Oak, 28.24; 3. Karlee Ayers, Ton, 28.78.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 59.79; 2. Sara Casebolt, Log, 1:02.32; 3. Naomi Taylor, Log, 1:03.96.
800 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, StG, 2:19.35; 2. Layne Lathrop, DP, 2:27.98; 3. Regan Thomas, StG, 2:35.39.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:35.13; 2. Laynie Lathrop, DP, 5:35.63; 3. Regan Thomas, StG, 5:41.50.
3,200 — 1. Kayla Ramsey, ML, 11:23.31; 2. Lily Jones, Fre, 11:52.17; 3. Jenna Castro, ML, 12:16.17.
100 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Ode, 17.09; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Ode, 18.16; 3. Glenna Soliday, Dav, 18.44.
300 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Ode, 48.21; 2. Glenna Soliday, Dav, 49.72; 3. Emma Wilson, Ton, 53.97.
400 relay — 1. Oakesdale (Jenna Rawls, Gianna Anderson, Marilla Hockett, Jessie Reed) 53.28; 2. Freeman 53.98; 3. Odessa 54.07.
800 relay — 1. Oakesdale (Lucy Hockett, Bradyn Henley, Grace Perry, Jenna Rawls) 1:57.10; 2. Tonasket 1:57.20; 3. St. George’s 1:57.70.
1,600 relay — 1. St. George’s (Savvy Briceno, Kala Reaves, Regan Thomas, Josie McLaughlin) 4:23.57; 2. Logos 4:30.55; 3. Medical Lake 4:33.02.
Shot put — 1. Chiche Okemgbo, ML, 34-7.5; 2. Ava Hemphill, GP, 33-9.75; 3. Myra Miller, LRS, 32-9.5.
Discus — 1. Myra Miller, LRS, 103-6; 2. Allyson Barton, PR, 103-4; 3. Ava Hemphill, GP, 101-4.
Javelin — 1. Hayden Schuh, Ode, 126-0; 2. Tamia Cates, MW, 110-3; 3. Savvy Lara, Fre, 102-0.
High jump — 1. Stephanie Chadduck, Fre, 5-2; 2. Lily Starkel, Ode, 5-2; 3. Samantha Pfaff, GP, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Divine Maple, Riv, 7-0; 2. Adasha Gardner, ML, 6-0; 3. Naomi Taylor, Log, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Jessie Reed, Oak, 14-8.25; 2. Stephanie Chadduck, Fre, 14-5.75; 3. Alexis Eden, Ode, 13-9.
Triple jump — 1. Stephanie Chadduck, Fre, 32-6.75; 2. Tamia Cates, MW, 32-4.25; 3. Kiya Golphenee, KF, 29-8.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLColfax 2, Troy 1
COLFAX — Alex Mortensen notched 11 strikeouts to just three hits as the Bulldogs downed the Trojans in nonleague baseball action.
J.D Peterson led at the dish for Colfax (5-2), notching two hits with one double.
Dominic Holden pitched the entire game for Troy (0-2) and recorded seven strikeouts against just one walk.
Troy 001 000 0—1 3 0
Colfax 000 200 x—2 7 2
Dominic Holden and Javan Burton; Alex Mortensen, Cody Inderrieden (6) and Braden Plummer. W — Mortensen.
Troy hits — Joseph Bendel 2 (2B), Burton.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 2 (2B), Inderrieden 2, Mason Gilchrist, Dawson Lobdell, Erik Christensen.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLColfax 19-22, Davenport 0-2
COLFAX — The Bulldogs swept Northeast 2B League opponent Davenport in a doubleheader.
Colfax (7-0) shut out the Gorillas (2-2) in the opener and allowed them to score just two runs in the nightcap.
Complete information was not avaliable at press time.
Liberty Christian 20-22, Pomeroy 1-0
POMEROY — The host Pirates dropped both games of their doubleheader to the Patriots because of the mercy rule.
Libery Christian (8-0) was a combined 42-of-56 at the plate. Alli Bush notched four hits with two doubles. Calista Davis chipped in five hits two doubles and two triples.
Hannah Bagby notched a double in the opener.
Taylor Gilbert had hits in both games for Pomeroy (0-8), while Hannah Bagby notched the Pirates’ lone double of the day.
GAME 1
Liberty Christian 364 7—20 25 0
Pomeroy 100 0—1 5 0
Bella Rogel and M. Butcher; Molly Warren and Taylor Gilbert.
Liberty Christian hits — Alli Bush 4 (2 2B), Calista Davis 3 (2 2B), Annalise Drinkard 3 (2 2B), M. Butcher 3 (2B), Rogel 3 (2B), Faith Frankenfield 3, Savannah Armijo 3, Hannah Butcher 2 (2B, HR), Lauren Reed (2B).
Pomeroy hits — Hannah Bagby (2B), Kaylee Schmidt, Gilbert, K. Potoschnick, Maria Altube.
GAME 2
Liberty Christian 21(19)—22 17 0
Pomeroy 000—0 1 0
H. Butcher and Lauren Reed; H. Bagby, M. Warren (2) and T. Gilbert. L — Bagby.
Liberty Christian hits — Armijo 3, Davis (2 3B), H. Butcher (2 2B), Reed 2 (2B), Drinkard 2 (2B), Rogel (2B), Bush, Camas Van Hollebeke, Frankenfield, Roy.
Pomeroy hit — Gilbert.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC into top 15
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team moved up three spots in the latest NAIA coaches top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors moved up from No. 16 to No. 13 in this week’s ranking.
LCSC won the RMC Intercollegiate and the Warrior Spring Invitational in back-to-back events.
Senior Jorgen Viken earned wins in the Warrior Spring Invitational and the UPS Spring Invitational to rise to No. 6 in the Golfstat individual ratings. Junior Juan Pablo Quisoboni is No. 43, freshman Bryden Brown is No. 53 and senior Devon Caruso is No. 60.
The Warriors next will play Monday and Tuesday at the Walla Walla Invitational.