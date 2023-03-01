Lustig

Lewis-Clark State guard John Lustig, left, was named the Cascade Conference’s men’s basketball freshman of the year Tuesday.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Former Colfax standout and current Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball player John Lustig was named the Cascade Conference’s freshman of the year, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Davian Brown also was named to the first team.

